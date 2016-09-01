El Centro Hispano's 3rd annual Latin American Festival, Aug. 28. 2016

From left, Rosa Ramirez, 17, Mariana Rocha Goldberg, 16, an Annie Witte, 16, perform folk dances from Colombia on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2016. Hundreds attended the third annual Latin American Festival held by El Centro Hispano outside the agency's West Weaver Street office in Carrboro,
Yanett Salinas of Durham entertains the crowd with songs from different Latin American countries Saturday, Aug. 28, 2016. "Cumbia, nortena, mariachi. We have different cultures," says the native of Monterrey, Mexico. "I like to sing a little something to everybody." Hundreds attended the third annual Latin American Festival held by El Centro Hispano outside the agency's West Weaver Street office in Carrboro.
Bruce Thomas, the "Dancing Man of Carrboro," skips to the Latin beat with his eyes closed Saturday, Aug. 28. 2016. Hundreds attended the third annual Latin American Festival held by El Centro Hispano outside the agency's West Weaver Street office in Carrboro.
Allison Salinas of Chapel Hill, whose family comes from Monterrey, Mexico, holds Tusa the chihuahua Saturday, Aug. 28, 2016. Hundreds attended the third annual Latin American Festival held by El Centro Hispano outside the agency's West Weaver Street office in Carrboro.
A dancer costumed as a skeleton performs a folk dance on stage. Hundreds attended the third annual Latin American Festival held by El Centro Hispano outside the agency's West Weaver Street office in Carrboro.
A musician plays a jawbone Saturday, Aug. 28, 2016. Hundreds attended the third annual Latin American Festival held by El Centro Hispano outside the agency's West Weaver Street office in Carrboro.
Jonathan Barragan, 6, of Henderson, tries to get comfortable in his hat Saturday, Aug. 28, 2016. Barragan's family, who are from Vera Cruz, Mexico, were among hundreds of people who attended the third annual Latin American Festival held by El Centro Hispano outside the agency's West Weaver Street office in Carrboro.
Rosa Ramirez performs a Colombian folks dance Saturday, Aug. 28, 2016. Hundreds attended the third annual Latin American Festival held by El Centro Hispano outside the agency's West Weaver Street office in Carrboro.
