Chapel Hill-Carrboro school leaders promise improved bus service

Parents should see improvements Tuesday after school buses showed up late or not at all during the first week of the Chapel Hill-Carrboro school year, interim Superintendent Jim Causby says.
After parents took to social media to complain, Causby sent out an email, assuring them that problems were being worked out. He added that more phone lines were being installed, after a high volume of calls from parents about bus problems had quickly filled up the school system’s voicemail.
At Thursday’s school noard meeting, Causby and Assistant Superintedent Todd LoFrese gave a detailed explanation about the technical and staffing issues that caused the mess.
In early June, a longtime CHCCS employee who played a big role in planning bus routes for the school system “suffered a serious fall,” which gave her a concussion. She is still taking time off from work to recuperate, Causby said.
He described how her absence affected bus routing in the CHCCS Transportation Department.
“There really was no one on the staff that had any experience with it,” he said. So the Transportation Office contacted a UNC Charlotte software consulting team.
“They came in to look at where we were,” Causby said. “And the first thing that we found was that our software was 10 years out-of-date.”
Current information was missing about streets, traffic conditions, walking zones and hazards.
“The lady that had done the routing – I’m not trying to blame her, she did a very good job – but she did it all from knowledge she had in her head,” Causby said. “She knew all the local circumstances.”
Jim Causby, interim superintendent
In her absence, CHCCS employees inputted as much updated map information as they could, before calling in some routing experts from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to input and run new software.
But with the department still down a crucial employee, there was still a knowledge gap, Causby said. And by the first day of school, CHCCS ”had to go with what we had,” he said.
Causby promised route changes by Friday, with additional improvements Tuesday.
LoFrese added that the school system needs a strong person in charge of the mapping database, to prevent similar problems in the long term. He also recommended sending transportation staff to Charlotte and Asheville for database training.
