Learn about homeowners associations Saturday in Chapel Hill

The seventh annual Community Law Education Day will help community board members and volunteers from across North Carolina to more fully understand the state and federal laws that apply to home owners associations and condominium associations, and how to enact best practices.
Volunteer leaders are entrusted with responsibility for the legal and financial well-being of common-interest communities. The N.C. chapter of the Community Associations Institute offers this workshop to help them carry out these responsibilities with greater knowledge and confidence.
You’ll hear from attorneys based all over North Carolina who focus their practices on the complex issues of responsible Hoa leadership, with choices of basic and advanced-level topics for both seasoned and less experienced attendees:
▪ Top 10 Board Member Mistakes & How to Avoid Them
▪ Navigating Special Assessments while Paying Day-to-Day Expenses
▪ Understanding Community Insurance Needs
▪ Dealing with Bullies, Tyrants, and Difficult People
▪ Builder/Construction Defects & Bankruptcy Issues (advanced level)
Attendees will be provided with access to presenters’ slide presentations following the event.
When: Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016 - Sign-in opens at 8:30 a.m.; Event concludes about 3 p.m.
Where: The Friday Center, 100 Friday Center Drive, Chapel Hill
Cost: $75 with individual CAI membership; $95 all others
Lunch, continental breakfast, parking and all sessions and slide decks included. To register go to http://bit.ly/2a3Hy2A
Comments