Ellis ~ Putney

Katharine Heartwell Putney and Michael Andrew Ellis were to be married on Oct. 8, 2016; however Hurricane Matthew blew in to crash the party! The ceremony and reception were quickly rescheduled for the following morning, Oct. 9, at the same venue and it was a glorious day. The couple was married at 11 am at the Chapel Hill Carriage House. The Rev. Deborah Cayer from the Eno River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship officiated. On Friday evening, the groom’s parents hosted the rehearsal dinner at the Chapel Hill Carriage House. The bride is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. James W. Putney of Chapel Hill and the granddaughter of the late Prof. and Mrs. William C. Leslie of Palmyra, VA and the late Margaret Heartwell Putney and the late James W. Putney, Sr. both of Farmville, Va.
The bride was attended by her sister, Margaret Putney Mallette, of Ellicott City, MD, as matron of honor. The bridesmaids were Elise Bartelme of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio and Sarahfina Galfano of Chapel Hill. The flower girls were twins Caitlyn and Caroline Ellis of Toledo, Ohio. The program attendant was Gillian Bird of Chapel Hill. The bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Ellis of Oregon, Ohio and the grandson of Mrs. Theresa Ellis and the late Mr. Charles Ellis of Oregon, Ohio, and Mr. and Mrs. Roger Damschroder of Oak Harbor, Ohio. The best man was Alexander Rowland of Brooklyn, NY, and the groomsmen were Austin Miller, of Richmond, IN, and Nolan Sheppard of West Orange, NJ. Ushers were Justin Mallette of Ellicott City, MD and Jason Bird of Chapel Hill.
Music was provided by Musica of Chapel Hill and the Nomads.
The bride graduated from Chapel Hill High School and Earlham College with a BA in biology. She is currently a doctoral candidate in Plant Biology at the University of Georgia. The groom is a graduate of St. Francis de Sales HS in Toledo, Ohio and received a bachelor’s degree in Biology from Earlham College. He is currently a graduate student in Biochemistry at the University of Georgia. Following a honeymoon in Belize, the couple is at home in Athens, Georgia.
