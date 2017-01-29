Gower-Petes

Nicholas Worrall Gower, son of Susanne "Berry" Gower and the late Bruce A. Gower of Greenville, SC, and Diana Christine Petes, daughter of Thomas D. Petes and Rosann Farber-Petes of Chapel Hill, were married at OVY Camp in San Gregorio, California, on October 8, 2016. Nick and Diana both received BA degrees in Psychology from UNC-Chapel Hill, but they hadn't met until they were introduced by a mutual Chapel Hill friend, after they had independently graduated and moved to the San Francisco Bay area in 2010. Diana also earned an MPH degree from Boston University. Until the wedding, Nick was employed at HIP Investor, San Francisco, and Diana was co-owner of Arizmendi Bakery Cafe & Pizzeria in San Rafael. They are spending the year on an extended honeymoon, driving all through the continental US, visiting national parks and other sights, cities, and towns, and many friends.
