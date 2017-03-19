75th Wedding Anniversary

Charlie and Laura Warren celebrated 75 years of marriage on February 28th. Laura, born Laura Love Mayo in Hobucken NC, and Charlie, from Danville VA, met and married in Washington DC, where he was serving in the Navy and she working for the Truman Commission.
They traveled together as Charlie’s service took them to postings in 5 states, and endured separation when Charlie was posted to Puerto Rico and Laura and the children remained with her family in Hobucken. After the war they joined the Warrens in Danville and traveled to Pennsylvania before moving to Chapel Hill in 1955, and putting down roots in 1958 in a house that Charlie built, and on the UNC campus where Laura worked for 27 years in Wilson Library.
A reception was held at their new home at Atria at Southpoint in Durham, where friends and family joined them in celebration over two days.
Proud parents of four, grandparents of five, and great-grandparents of eight, Charlie and Laura continue to inspire with their shining example of love and patience.
