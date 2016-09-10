Daybook: Sept. 11-17

Chapel Hill and area community events Sunday, Sept. 11, through Saturday, Sept. 17.
Sunday
Big Book Sale
The Friends of Chapel Hill Public Library’s Big Book Sale fundraiser continues from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive. Bring a bag: Items are $5 a bagful. For more information, go to bit.ly/2bSmt1e.
Handmade Parade
A hands-on workshop for the annual Handmade Parade in Hillsborough is 1-3 p.m. at the Whitted Building, 300 W. Tryon St. Artists will demonstrate puppet and costume-making techniques. For all ages; children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Cost: $5. Registration required. The parade is Saturday, Oct. 15. For more information and to register, go to bit.ly/Yd0g28.
Sundays in Hillsborough
The band More Cowbell performs at 2 p.m. as part of the Sundays in Hillsborough Concerts and Carriage Rides series of free concerts. The event will be held on the lawn of the courthouse, 106 E. Margaret Lane.
The 12-week series, which runs through Oct. 30, features concerts, carriage rides and activities at participating art galleries, historic sites and eateries. Carriage rides are 1-4 p.m. from the Hillsborough Visitor’s Center; cost: $10 per person. For more information, go to bit.ly/2aAsRby.
All about bacon
Fred Thompson discusses his book “Bacon: A Savor the South Cookbook” at 2 p.m. at Flyleaf Books, 725 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. 919-942-7373, flyleafbooks.com
Reception
A reception is 2-4 p.m. for the exhibit “A Garden is a Dream Space” by mixed media artist Anne Marie Kennedy at the Horace Williams House, 610 E. Rosemary St., Chapel Hill. Kennedy is a member of Bonded Llama Studios in Raleigh and is an associate professor at Wake Technical College. The exhibit is on display through Sunday, Sept. 25. 919-942-7818, preservationchapelhill.org
Scottish dancers
The Annandale Center Scottish Dancers perform from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St. Cost: $3 per person. For more information, call 919-918-7364.
Organ recital
David Arcus performs an organ recital, “Music of Homage and Remembrance,” at 3 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 210 St Marys Road, Hillsborough. Open to the public. A reception follows the concert.
African Children’s Choir
The African Children’s Choir performs at 7 p.m. at Emmaus Baptist Church, 2430 Silk Hope Gum Springs Road, Pittsboro. Donations requested. For more information, go to africanchildrenschoir.com.
Monday
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club of Greater Chapel Hill hosts a Meet and Greet from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Crossroads Bar in the Carolina Inn, 211 Pittsboro St., Chapel Hill. Free. Open to those new to the area within the past three years. For more information: newcomersofchapelhill.org.
Tuesday
Constitution lecture
History instructor Robert Barnes discusses “The U.S. Constitution: What is it? Why is it Important?” at noon in the Multipurpose Room of Building 42 at the Chatham Main Campus of Central Carolina Community College in Pittsboro. Free and open to the public. For more information: bit.ly/2cBXtbd.
Block party
The Good Neighbor Initiative Block Party is 5 p.m. at Hargraves Community Center, 216 N. Roberson St., Chapel Hill. Live music, games, food and more will be featured. For more information, go to bit.ly/2ctuk1k.
‘Central Park Five’
The award-winning documentary “Central Park Five” screens at 6:30 p.m. at the Varsity Theater, 123 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. A panel discussion will follow. Free.
Wednesday
Bird walk
The New Hope Audubon Society hosts a bird walk beginning at 7 a.m. in front of the Wild Bird Center at Eastgate Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Birders of all skill levels may attend. Bring snacks and water. Canceled if heavy rain. For more information, email Tom Driscoll at spttdrdshnk@yahoo.com. newhopeaudubon.org
Wildlife program
The North Carolina Museum of Life and Science hosts a wildlife program from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St. Cost: $3 per person. For children ages 3-5. For more information, call 919-918-7364.
Farmers’ market
The Carrboro Farmers’ Market is open from 3-6 p.m. in the Carrboro Town Commons beside Town Hall, 301 W. Main St. carrborofarmersmarket.com
Diabetes support group
The Diabetes Education and Support Group meets from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays in the Gathering Room at University Place, 201 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. Free. Open to anyone who either has diabetes or has a friend or family member with the disease. For more information, email Diabetes.Group@yahoo.com.
Kenan Stadium
Lee Pace discusses his book “Football in a Forest: The Life and Times of Kenan Memorial Stadium” at 7 p.m. at Flyleaf Books, 725 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. 919-942-7373, flyleafbooks.com
Thursday
Meet the Authors Tea
UNC-Chapel Hill professor Bland Simpson and photographer Ann Cary Simpson discuss their book “Little Rivers and Waterway Tales” from 3:30-5 p.m. in Meeting Room B at Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive. For more information, call 919-968-2777 or go to bit.ly/2bnXmSs.
County libraries closed
Orange County libraries are closed for staff development meetings.
Pop-up market
The Chapel Hill Downtown Pop-up Farmers Market is open 3:30-5:30 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 27 on the plaza at 140 W. Franklin St. For more information, go to bit.ly/2b5bFcs.
Candidate forum
A judicial candidate forum is 6-8 p.m. at the Orange County Courthouse, 106 E. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. Free and open to the public. For more information: bit.ly/2c8MAfL.
Harvest Dinner
The fifth annual Harvest Dinner fundraiser for the Carrboro Farmers’ Market is 6:15-9 p.m. at the market, which is in the Town Commons beside Town Hall, 301 W. Main St. Cost: $65 by Tuesday, Sept. 13. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to bit.ly/2bUdrAd.
Friday
Library book sale
The fall book sale fundraiser for Orange County libraries is Thursday, Sept. 15, to Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Orange County Main Library, 137 W. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. For more information, call 919-245-2525 or go to bit.ly/2bYKIfc.
Bad Movie Friday
Come laugh at the worst Hollywood has to offer from 4-6 p.m. in the Teen Room at Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive. Free. Snacks provided. For more information: bit.ly/2caHm5v.
Fridays on the Front Porch
Counter Clockwise performs from 5-8 p.m. as part of the Fridays on the Front Porch series at the Carolina Inn, 211 Pittsboro St., Chapel Hill. Food trucks will be on site. For a complete schedule of events, go to bit.ly/1wvnmdm.
Tar Heel Downtown
Cheer on the Tar Heels at the annual Tar Heel Downtown celebration from 6-9 p.m. on the Plaza at 140 West, 140 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Live music, games, children’s activities and more will be featured. The Tar Heels take on the James Madison Dukes in the season home opener at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Kenan Memorial Stadium. For more information: bit.ly/1oaGqQY.
Hillsborough Hog Day
The annual Hog Day festival is 6-10 p.m. at Riverpark in downtown Hillsborough. The event continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. A barbecue cooking contest, live music, arts and crafts, games and more will be featured. For more information, go to hogday.org.
Saturday
Book discussions
Craig Johnson dicusses his new book “An Obvious Fact” at 11 a.m.at McIntyre’s Books, 220 Market St., Fearrington Village. Later, Bill McCulloch discusses his book “A Dandy Little Game” and Bill Henderson discusses his book “Stark Raving Elvis” at 2 p.m. at the store. 919-542-3030, bit.ly/29E99rw
Farm tour
The 10th annual Eastern Triangle Farm Tour is 1-5 p.m. Twenty-five farms will be featured. The tour continues Sunday, Sept. 18. Sponsored by the Carolina Farm Stewardship Association. Cost: $30 per car for the weekend. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to bit.ly/2bvIwry, carolinafarmstewards.org.
Movies @ the Library
The monthly adult movie series shows the movie “A Hologram for the King,” rated R, at 2:30 p.m. in Meeting Room B at Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive. Free. For more information: bit.ly/2aBq0jC.
Constitution Day
A program to celebrate Constitution Day begins at 4 p.m. at Hillsborough Presbyterian Church, 102 W. Tryon St. Guest speakers will discuss historically relevant topics.
Bluegrass program
Learn about the roots of North Carolina bluegrass music at The Culture of Bluegrass Music in N.C. from 8-9 p.m. at Little River Regional Park, 301 Little River Park Way, Rougemont. Live and recorded musical examples will be featured. For more information: 919-732-5505, bit.ly/1OdzXC2.
Empty Bowls dinner
Tickets sales are under way for the annual TABLE Empty Bowls dinner from 3:30-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at Weaver Street Market, 101 E. Weaver St., Carrboro. Tickets range from $15 to $50. Proceeds will be used to help TABLE provide hunger relief and nutrition education programs for local children.
Tickets can be purchased by phone at 919-636-4860; at tablenc.org/empty-bowls; at TABLE, 205 W. Weaver St.; or at Weaver Street Market. For more information: bit.ly/11wSz8z.
Farmers’ markets
▪ The Carrboro Farmers’ Market is open from 7 a.m. to noon in the Carrboro Town Commons beside Town Hall, 301 W. Main St. Free food waste drop-off every Saturday through September. Bring food scraps (veggie and all meat, bones and dairy) and food-related paper (paper napkins and paper plates) to be composted. carrborofarmersmarket.com
▪ The Chapel Hill Farmers’ Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon outside University Place, 201 S. Estes Drive. thechapelhillfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Hillsborough Farmers’ Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of the Hillsborough campus of UNC Hospital, 430 Waterstone Drive. hillsboroughfarmersmarket.org
Please send calendar items to chnclerk@newsobserver.com.
Support groups
Find a list of support groups with the Daybook calendar under the community tab at chapelhillnews.com.
Group meetings
▪ The Chapel Hill Zen Center offers meditation instruction at 9 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Tuesdays at 5322 N.C. 86. RSVP: 919-967-0861, info@chzc.org. chzc.org.
▪ Cornucopia House Cancer Support Center offers a free Restorative Yoga class for anyone affected by cancer from 9:30-11 a.m. Sundays at Blue Point Yoga Studio, 2816 Erwin Road, Durham. 919-401-9333.
▪ Meet to send books to people in prison 1-4 p.m. Sundays at 2811 Hillsborough Road, Durham. prisonbooks.info.
▪ Overeaters Anonymous meets 4-5 p.m. Sundays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road. 919-360-3789.
▪ Breastfeeding Cafe, an informal drop-in for breastfeeding moms, is 10-11 a.m. Mondays at the Red Hen, University Mall, 201 S. Estes Drive.
▪ A yoga class by the UNC Comprehensive Cancer Support Program for people with cancer, caregivers and cancer survivors is 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays at Carolina Pointe II, 6011 Farrington Road. Each class costs $5. unclineberger.org.
▪ Women 55 and older walk trails in Meadowmont at 3:30 p.m. Mondays. 919-967-4054, walkingforwomen@gmail.com.
▪ Anorexia Bulimia Anonymous, a 12-step program for people with eating disorders, meets 7-8 p.m. Mondays in room 17 at Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive, Chapel Hill. triangleaba.wix.com/meeting.
▪ Overeaters Anonymous meets from 7-8 p.m. Mondays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road: 919-259-2843. Meetings are also held from 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays at Evergreen United Methodist Church, U.S. 15-501: 919-933-1355. Another group meets 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road. This group meets in the white building beside the main church building, directly across from Looking Glass Cafe.
▪ Gamblers Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays at Amity United Methodist Church, 825 Estes Drive. Call Tom at 919-460-9039.
▪ A 12-step program for relatives and friends of addicts meets 8-9 p.m. Mondays at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3638 Chapel Hill Road, Durham. 919-596-2915, nar-anon.org.
▪ Cornucopia House Cancer Support Center offers a free Restorative Yoga class for anyone affected by cancer from 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 940 Carmichael St., Chapel Hill. 919-401-9333.
▪ A needlework group that creates knitted and crocheted items for charities meets 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill, in Meeting Room A or C. schectman@gmail.com.
▪ Residents 50 and up play bingo from 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. 919-918-7364.
▪ A Meditation 101 class introduces beginners to meditation from 7-8:15 p.m. every Tuesday at Kosala Buddhist Center, 711 W. Rosemary St., Suite E, Carrboro. Walk-ins are welcome. meditationinchapelhill.org, KosalaEPC@gmail.com.
▪ The Chapel Hill Zen Center hosts a recovery group with a Buddhist perspective on 12-step programs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 5322 N.C. 86. Meetings begin with 20 minutes of silent meditation. 919-265-7600, ZenandRecovery@gmail.com.
▪ The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance support group meets from 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays at Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive. 919-533-9510.
▪ The Optimist Club of Chapel Hill meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first, second and third Wednesdays of the month at the Bob Evans restaurant, 5419 Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. New members are welcome.
▪ The People of Color Meditation Group meets 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Chapel Hill Zen Center, 5322 N.C. 86. For details, email Conal or Kriti: pocsittinggroup@gmail.com.
▪ An introduction to Buddhist philosophy, psychology and meditation will be from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Kosala Buddhist Center, 711 W. Rosemary St., Suite E, Carrboro. meditationinchapelhill.org, KosalaEPC@gmail.com.
▪ The Planting Seeds Sangha group meets to study and practice the Buddha’s teachings on mindfulness and meditation from 7:30-9 p.m. Wednesdays at the Church of the Advocate, 8410 Merin Road, Chapel Hill. Newcomers are welcome and no experience is necessary. plantingseedssangha.wix.com/chapel-hill-nc
▪ Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous meets from 10:30 a.m. to noon Fridays at the United Church of Chapel Hill, 1321 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. foodaddicts.org.
To add your club to the calendar or update your group’s meeting time or location, send information two weeks in advance to chnclerk@newsobserver.com.
