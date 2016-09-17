Daybook: Sept. 18-24

Chapel Hill and area community events Sunday, Sept. 18, through Saturday, Sept. 24.
Sunday
Bird walk
The New Hope Audubon Society hosts a bird walk beginning at 7:30 a.m. in front of the Wild Bird Center at Eastgate Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Birders of all skill levels may attend. Bring snacks and water; wear long pants and sturdy shoes. Canceled if heavy rain. For more information, email Vern Bothwwell at vbothwell@jbdlaw.com. newhopeaudubon.org
Farm tour
The 10th annual Eastern Triangle Farm Tour continues from 1-5 p.m. Twenty-five area farms will be featured. Sponsored by the Carolina Farm Stewardship Association. For more information and to purchase tickets: bit.ly/2bvIwry, carolinafarmstewards.org.
Curds and Crafts
The Curds and Crafts Artisanal Cheese and Craft Beer Festival is 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. at the Cloth Mill at Eno River, 437 Dimmocks Mill Road, Suite 3, Hillsborough. Fundraiser for RAFI USA. Cost: $35 per person per session. For more information and tickets, go to bit.ly/2bW2LMJ.
Hillsborough concert
The Shame for Sydney Acoustic Experience performs at 2 p.m. as part of the Sundays in Hillsborough Concerts and Carriage Rides series of free concerts. The event will be held on the lawn of the courthouse, 106 E. Margaret Lane.
The 12-week series, which runs through Oct. 30, features concerts, carriage rides and activities at participating art galleries, historic sites and eateries. Carriage rides are 1-4 p.m. from the Hillsborough Visitor’s Center; cost: $10 per person. For more information, go to bit.ly/2aAsRby.
‘Bank Notes’
Luther H. Hodges Jr. discusses his book “Bank Notes” at 2 p.m. at McIntyre’s Books, 220 Market St., Fearrington Village. For more information: 919-542-3030, bit.ly/29E99rw.
Cemetery remembrance
A Community Remembrance ceremony honoring the lives of people buried in the historically African-American sections of Old Chapel Hill Cemetery is 4-5 p.m. at the cemetery, 325 South Road. A new monument will be unveiled. Afterward, a reception will be held at the UNC-Chapel Hill School of Government, 400 South Road. For more information, go to bit.ly/2cFbWFX.
Book sale
The fall book sale fundraiser for Orange County libraries continues at the Orange County Main Library, 137 W. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. For more information, call 919-245-2525 or go to bit.ly/2bYKIfc.
Monday
Center closes
Chapel Hill Community Center is closed for annual maintenance Monday, Sept. 19, through Thursday, Sept. 29. Swimmers can go to Homestead Aquatics Center; go to bit.ly/2cu2fYD for lap and open swim times. Swimmers also can use the pool at Chapel Hill-Carrboro YMCA.
For open basketball, call Northside Gym at 919-968-2794. Gyms at Lincoln Center and Rashkis are also available. For more information: bit.ly/2cnihYu.
Meeting on trail
A public information meeting on the proposed Mountains-to-Sea Trail segment from the Haw River to Hillsborough is 7 p.m. at Maple View Agricultural Education Center, 3501 Dairyland Road, Hillsborough. For more information, go to bit.ly/2d0bJNZ.
‘South in Color’
Author and UNC-Chapel professor William Ferris discusses his new book “The South in Color: A Visual Journal” at 7 p.m. at Flyleaf Books, 725 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. 919-942-7373, flyleafbooks.com
Wednesday
Bird walk
New Hope Audubon Society hosts a bird walk beginning at 7:30 a.m. in front of the Oak Creek Village Shopping Center, 4600 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. Birders of all skill levels may attend. Bring snacks and water; wear long pants and walking shoes. Canceled if heavy rain. For more information, email Jim Capel at jim.capel@mindspring.com.
Farmers’ market
The Carrboro Farmers’ Market is open from 3-6 p.m. in the Carrboro Town Commons beside Town Hall, 301 W. Main St. carrborofarmersmarket.com
Diabetes support group
The Diabetes Education and Support Group meets from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays in the Gathering Room at University Place, 201 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. Free. Open to anyone who either has diabetes or has a friend or family member with the disease. For more information, email Diabetes.Group@yahoo.com.
YA novel
David Arnold discusses his new YA novel “Kids of Appetite” at 7 p.m. at Flyleaf Books, 725 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. 919-942-7373, flyleafbooks.com
Thursday
‘Shelter in Place’
Best-selling author Alexander Maksik discusses his new novel “Shelter in Place” at 7 p.m. at Flyleaf Books, 725 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. 919-942-7373, flyleafbooks.com
Pop-up market
The Chapel Hill Downtown Pop-up Farmers Market is open 3:30-5:30 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 27 on the plaza at 140 W. Franklin St. For more information, go to bit.ly/2b5bFcs.
Friday
Fridays on the Front Porch
Acoustic Manner performs from 5-8 p.m. as part of the Fridays on the Front Porch series at the Carolina Inn, 211 Pittsboro St., Chapel Hill. Food trucks will be on site. For more information, go to bit.ly/1wvnmdm.
Live and Local
The fall Live and Local Music and Arts Series continues with Folk Exploration, an evening of music from 6-9 p.m. on the Plaza at 140 West, 140 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Free. Acoustic guitarist Eric Scholz is the featured performer. For more information: bit.ly/2cIpuSk.
Banned Books reception
Celebrate the freedom to read at a reception from 7-9 p.m. at Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive. Free. The event is part of the library’s annual Banned Books Trading Cards event, which features artwork based on banned books. Selected cards will be revealed daily beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, through Sunday, Oct. 1. For more information, call 919-968-2777 or go to bit.ly/2cnb1eW.
Police academy
The Chapel Hill Police Department is accepting applications through Friday, Sept. 23, for its Community Police Academy in October. The event gives participants a closer look at the daily lives of police officers. For ages 16 and older. For more information and to apply, go to bit.ly/CPA2016.
Emerging Artist Grants
Applications for the Durham Arts Council’s 2017 Emerging Artist Grants are due. Forms are available on the council’s website. Artists who have lived in Durham, Orange, Chatham, Person or Granville counties for at least one year are eligible to apply for the career development project grants. For more information: 919-560-2787, bit.ly/29IosVJ, durhamarts.org
Saturday
People’s Peppers
The Carrboro Farmers’ Market hosts its annual People’s Peppers event with samples of raw and roasted peppers as well as pepper dishes. Shoppers can vote on their favorite. The market is open 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays in Carrboro Town Commons beside Town Hall, 301 W. Main St. carrborofarmersmarket.com
Bird walk
New Hope Audubon Society hosts a bird walk beginning at 7:20 a.m. at the Fews Ford access to Eno River State Park, 6101 Cole Mill Road, Durham. Birders of all skill levels welcome. Bring snacks and water; wear long pants and sturdy shoes. Canceled if heavy rain. For more information, email Tom Driscoll at spttdrdshnk@yahoo.com. newhopeaudubon.org
N.C. Pride Festival
The 32nd annual North Carolina Pride Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Transgender Festival is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the East Campus of Duke University. A 5K Pride Run begins at 8:30 a.m. The festival will feature live music, vendors, a drag queen race and more. A parade begins at 1 p.m. on Ninth Street. Free admission. For more information: ncpride.org/pride.
Dog-friendly tour
Bring the dogs out for a guided walking tour of historic downtown Hillsborough from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. beginning at the Hillsborough Visitors Center. Cost: $5 per person, free for children under 12. Tickets available at the center or by calling 919-732-7741. bit.ly/2cxa81l
Music festival
The 19th annual Carrboro Music Festival is Sept. 24-25 at several indoor and outdoor venues in downtown Carrboro. The free event showcases Triangle-area performers. A kick-off event is Saturday; most concerts are Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. A shuttle service will run from noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. For more information and a schedule of performers, go to bit.ly/2bXVNae.
Book discussions
Author and UNC-Chapel professor William Ferris discusses his new book “The South in Color: A Visual Journal” at 11 a.m. at McIntyre’s Books, 220 Market St., Fearrington Village. Later, Thomas Mullen discusses his book “Darktown” at 2 p.m. at the store. 919-542-3030, bit.ly/29E99rw
‘Wedding Bell Blues’
Ruth Moose discusses her new mystery novel “Wedding Bell Blues” at 11 a.m. at Flyleaf Books, 725 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. 919-942-7373, flyleafbooks.com
Puppet show
A teacher from the Emerson Waldorf School performs a puppet show on friendship and transformation from 11:15 a.m. to noon in Meeting Room A at Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive. For ages 3 and older. For more information, call 919-968-2777 or go to bit.ly/2cF6QcO.
Empty Bowls dinner
Tickets sales continue for the annual TABLE Empty Bowls dinner 3:30-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at Weaver Street Market, 101 E. Weaver St., Carrboro. Tickets range from $15 to $50. Proceeds will be used to help TABLE provide hunger relief and nutrition education programs for local children.
Tickets can be purchased by phone at 919-636-4860; at tablenc.org/empty-bowls; at TABLE, 205 W. Weaver St.; or at Weaver Street Market. For more information: bit.ly/11wSz8z.
Farmers’ markets
▪ The Chapel Hill Farmers’ Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon outside University Place, 201 S. Estes Drive. thechapelhillfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Hillsborough Farmers’ Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of the Hillsborough campus of UNC Hospital, 430 Waterstone Drive. hillsboroughfarmersmarket.org
Support groups
Group meetings
▪ The Chapel Hill Zen Center offers meditation instruction at 9 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Tuesdays at 5322 N.C. 86. RSVP: 919-967-0861, info@chzc.org. chzc.org.
▪ Cornucopia House Cancer Support Center offers a free Restorative Yoga class for anyone affected by cancer from 9:30-11 a.m. Sundays at Blue Point Yoga Studio, 2816 Erwin Road, Durham. 919-401-9333.
▪ Meet to send books to people in prison 1-4 p.m. Sundays at 2811 Hillsborough Road, Durham. prisonbooks.info.
▪ Overeaters Anonymous meets 4-5 p.m. Sundays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road. 919-360-3789.
▪ Breastfeeding Cafe, an informal drop-in for breastfeeding moms, is 10-11 a.m. Mondays at the Red Hen, University Mall, 201 S. Estes Drive.
▪ A yoga class by the UNC Comprehensive Cancer Support Program for people with cancer, caregivers and cancer survivors is 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays at Carolina Pointe II, 6011 Farrington Road. Each class costs $5. unclineberger.org.
▪ Women 55 and older walk trails in Meadowmont at 3:30 p.m. Mondays. 919-967-4054, walkingforwomen@gmail.com.
▪ Anorexia Bulimia Anonymous, a 12-step program for people with eating disorders, meets 7-8 p.m. Mondays in room 17 at Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive, Chapel Hill. triangleaba.wix.com/meeting.
▪ Overeaters Anonymous meets from 7-8 p.m. Mondays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road: 919-259-2843. Meetings are also held from 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays at Evergreen United Methodist Church, U.S. 15-501: 919-933-1355. Another group meets 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road. This group meets in the white building beside the main church building, directly across from Looking Glass Cafe.
▪ Gamblers Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays at Amity United Methodist Church, 825 Estes Drive. Call Tom at 919-460-9039.
▪ A 12-step program for relatives and friends of addicts meets 8-9 p.m. Mondays at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3638 Chapel Hill Road, Durham. 919-596-2915, nar-anon.org.
▪ Cornucopia House Cancer Support Center offers a free Restorative Yoga class for anyone affected by cancer from 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 940 Carmichael St., Chapel Hill. 919-401-9333.
▪ A needlework group that creates knitted and crocheted items for charities meets 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill, in Meeting Room A or C. schectman@gmail.com.
▪ Residents 50 and up play bingo from 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. 919-918-7364.
▪ A Meditation 101 class introduces beginners to meditation from 7-8:15 p.m. every Tuesday at Kosala Buddhist Center, 711 W. Rosemary St., Suite E, Carrboro. Walk-ins are welcome. meditationinchapelhill.org, KosalaEPC@gmail.com.
▪ The Chapel Hill Zen Center hosts a recovery group with a Buddhist perspective on 12-step programs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 5322 N.C. 86. Meetings begin with 20 minutes of silent meditation. 919-265-7600, ZenandRecovery@gmail.com.
▪ The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance support group meets from 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays at Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive. 919-533-9510.
▪ The Optimist Club of Chapel Hill meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first, second and third Wednesdays of the month at the Bob Evans restaurant, 5419 Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. New members are welcome.
▪ The People of Color Meditation Group meets 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Chapel Hill Zen Center, 5322 N.C. 86. For details, email Conal or Kriti: pocsittinggroup@gmail.com.
▪ An introduction to Buddhist philosophy, psychology and meditation will be from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Kosala Buddhist Center, 711 W. Rosemary St., Suite E, Carrboro. meditationinchapelhill.org, KosalaEPC@gmail.com.
▪ The Planting Seeds Sangha group meets to study and practice the Buddha’s teachings on mindfulness and meditation from 7:30-9 p.m. Wednesdays at the Church of the Advocate, 8410 Merin Road, Chapel Hill. Newcomers are welcome and no experience is necessary. plantingseedssangha.wix.com/chapel-hill-nc
▪ Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous meets from 10:30 a.m. to noon Fridays at the United Church of Chapel Hill, 1321 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. foodaddicts.org.
