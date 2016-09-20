ArtsWeek: Sept. 21-27

FESTIVALS/EVENTS
ARTSCENTER OPEN HOUSE: The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro, holds an open house at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22. Free. The event will offer a behind-the-scenes preview of the center’s 2016-17 performance season, which opens Friday, Sept. 23, to Saturday, Sept. 24, with the Manhattan Short Film Festival. Upcoming musical acts include Jim Lauderdale, Leo Kottke, Alejandro Escovedo, Robin and Linda Williams, and Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas. For more information, tickets and a schedule of performances, go to artscenterlive.org.
GARDEN SCULPTURE: The North Carolina Botanical Garden hosts its 28th annual “Sculpture in the Garden” outdoor exhibit of works by North Carolina artists through Dec. 11. Thirty sculptures are featured. Free. ncbg.unc.edu
N.C. SYMPHONY: The North Carolina Symphony opens its season at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Memorial Hall, 114 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. British pianist Stephen Hough will perform Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 1. Selections by Glinka and Stravinsky also will be featured. For more information and tickets: 919-733-2750, bit.ly/2cGv46W, ncsymphony.org.
PLAYMAKERS: “Detroit ‘67” continues through Sunday, Oct. 2, at PlayMakers Repertory Co., 150 Country Club Road, Chapel Hill. For more information and tickets: 919-962-7529, playmakersrep.org.
FRIDAY NIGHT MUSIC SERIES: Bynum Front Porch’s Friday Night Music Series concerts are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays at 950 Bynum Road. bit.ly/1rqkVi6
EMERGING ARTIST GRANTS: Applications for the Durham Arts Council’s 2017 Emerging Artist Grants are due Friday, Sept. 23. Forms are available on the council’s website. Artists who have lived in Durham, Orange, Chatham, Person or Granville counties for at least one year are eligible to apply for the career development project grants. For more information: 919-560-2787, bit.ly/29IosVJ, durhamarts.org
SCULPTURE SHOW: Picnic receptions are from 3 p.m. to dark each Saturday in September for the 15th annual Come Out and Play outdoor sculpture show at JimGin farm just outside Carrboro at 150 Wild Horse Run, Pittsboro. Sculptures by more than 70 artists are featured. Dogs on leashes are welcome. Free admission. For more information, go to comeoutandplay.info.
SUNDAYS IN HILLSBOROUGH: The next free concert in the Sundays in Hillsborough Concerts and Carriage Rides series is 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, on the lawn of the courthouse, 106 E. Margaret Lane. The 12-week series, which runs through Oct. 30, features concerts, carriage rides and activities at participating art galleries, historic sites and eateries. Carriage rides are 1-4 p.m. from the Hillsborough Visitor’s Center; cost: $10 per person. For more information, go to bit.ly/2aAsRby.
LAST FRIDAYS: Hillsborough’s monthly Last Fridays celebration will feature live music, an art walk, arts and crafts, children’s activities and more from 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, throughout downtown. Rain or shine. For more information: 919-643-2500, 919-732-7741, hillsboroughartscouncil.org.
FALL FESTIVAL: The Binkley Baptist Church Fall Festival is 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the church, 1712 Willow Drive, Chapel Hill. Live music, arts and crafts, children’s activities, food trucks, a fire truck and service dogs will be featured. A Blessing of the Animals ceremony will be a 4 p.m. Tarheel mascot Ramses is scheduled to attend. Free admission. For more information: 919-942-4964, binkleychurch.org.
FESTIFALL: The 44th annual Festifall Arts Festival is noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, on West Franklin Street in downtown Chapel Hill. The event will feature performance art, live music, dance, arts and crafts, food trucks and craft beer. Free admission. Free parking throughout downtown. For more information: chapelhillfestifall.com, parkonthehill.com.
MOVIE AT RIVER PARK: The Movie in the Park series screens the family-friendly film “The Good Dinosaur” at 7:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, on the lawn of River Park, South Churton Street, Hillsborough. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. For more information: bit.ly/1PNxTg5, bit.ly/29b4Es4.
POETRY FESTIVAL: The 11th annual West End Poetry Festival is Friday, Oct. 14, and Saturday, Oct. 15, in Carrboro. The event will feature readings, workshops, discussions and more. westendpoetryfestival.com
MUSIC
ARTSCENTER: 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. Sept. 30: Jim Lauderdale. Oct. 13: Piedmont Melody Makers. Oct. 21: Caleb Caudle. artscenterlive.org
HAW RIVER BALLROOM: 1711 Saxapahaw Bethlehem Church Road, Saxapahaw. Sept. 24: The Deslondes. Sept. 30: Real Estate. Nov. 18: Mandolin Orange. hawriverballroom.com.
EXHIBITS/RECEPTIONS/OPENINGS
ACKLAND ART MUSEUM: 101 S. Columbia St. Through Jan. 8: “ART& - An Experiment in Art & Community.” ackland.org.
ENO GALLERY: 100 S. Churton St., Hillsborough. Through Sept. 25: “Landscapes: Matter and Spirit” by Michael Brown, Jacob Cooley, Julyan Davis, Larry Gray, Jennifer Miller, Marlise Newman and Chad Smith. 919-602-2550, enogallery.net
FRANK GALLERY: 109 E. Franklin St. Through Oct. 9: “Paintings, Photographs, Friendship” by Clyde Edgerton and John Rosenthal; “Against the Wall” by Katherine Armacost; “Natural Lines” by Jim Oleson; “Turning the Lens on Learning” by Barbara Tyroler and the Kidzu Children’s Museum. 919-636-4135, frankisart.com
HILLSBOROUGH ARTS COUNCIL GALLERY: 102 N. Churton St., Hillsborough. Through Sept. 24. “Equine Abstractions” by Laura Hughes. 919-643-2500, hillsboroughartscouncil.org.
HILLSBOROUGH GALLERY OF ARTS: 121 N. Churton St. Through Sept. 25: “Dreaming in Color”: Paintings by Lolette Guthrie, textile art by Alice Levinson and blown glass by Pringle Teetor. 919-732-5001, hillsboroughgallery.com
HILLSBOROUGH VISITORS CENTER: 150 E. King St. Through Sept. 22: Exhibit by Eric Legge. Reception from 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26. 919-732-7741, visithillsboroughnc.com
HORACE WILLIAMS HOUSE: 610 E. Rosemary St. Through Sept. 25: “A Garden is a Dream Space” by Anne Marie Kennedy. 919-942-7818, preservationchapelhill.org
LIGHT ART + DESIGN: 601 W. Rosemary St., Suite 111. Through Oct. 1: “Continuum” by Martha Clippinger, Joy Drury Cox, Susan Harbage Page, Tom Spleth and Hillary Waters. 919-942-7707, lightartdesign.com
WHITTED BUILDING: 300 W. Tryon St., Hillsborough. Through Sept. 26: Folk art paintings by Sam Ezell. hillsboroughartscouncil.org
THEATER, COMEDY, DANCE AND FILM
ARTSCENTER: 300-G E. Main St. Sept. 23-24: Manhattan Short Film Festival. 919-929-2787, artscenterlive.org
PLAYMAKERS: Center for Dramatic Art, 150 Country Club Road, Chapel Hill. Through Oct. 2: “Detroit ‘67.” Oct. 19-Nov. 6: “The Crucible.” Nov. 23-Dec. 11: “The May Queen.” Jan. 11-15, 2017: “De Profundis.” Jan. 25-Feb. 12, 2017: “Intimate Apparel.” April 5-29, 2017: “My Fair Lady.” April 26-30, 2017: “Mr. Joy.” 919-962-7529, playmakersrep.org, unc.live/1Xu022h.
Send notices for Arts Week to chnclerk@newsobserver.com.
Comments