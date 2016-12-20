Here’s a roundup of holiday and other area events in Orange and Durham counties.
Dec. 21
Children’s holiday film “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” will be shown at 9:45 a.m. at Northgate Mall, 1058 W. Club Blvd., Durham. Free. northgatemall.com
Lantern walk The Solstice Celebration Lantern Walk is 5:30 p.m. on the Riverwalk in Hillsborough. Postponed from Sunday, Dec. 18, due to weather. Free and open to the public. Participants must register and bring a handmade, white lantern with an LED light. No flames allowed. A hot chocolate vendor and children’s activities will be available beginning at 4 p.m. at the Eno River Farmers Market Pavilion, 144 E. Margaret Lane. hillsboroughartscouncil.org
Diabetes support group The Diabetes Education and Support Group meets from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays in the Gathering Room at University Place, 201 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. Free. The group will not meet Dec. 28-Jan. 11. Meetings resume Jan. 18. Open to anyone who either has diabetes or has a friend or family member with the disease. For more information, email Diabetes.Group@yahoo.com.
Winter Skies Explore the night sky under the planetarium dome at the Starry Night: Winter Skies program from 7:30-9 p.m. at Morehead Planetarium, 250 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Recommended for adults and older teens. Cost: $12. moreheadplanetarium.org
Dec. 22
Blood drives A blood drive for the American Red Cross is 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Duke Regional Hospital, 3643 North Roxboro Road, Durham. The Alliance for Historic Hillsborough Holiday Blood Drive is 1-5:30 p.m. at Eagle Lodge, 142 W. King St., Hillsborough. Another blood drive is 2:30-7 p.m. at Lake Hogan Farms Clubhouse, 100 Commons Way, Chapel Hill. 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Gingerbread Smackdown Compete to build gingerbread creations at the Gingerbread Smackdown at 4:30 p.m. at Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive. chapelhillpubliclibrary.org
BIGG Holiday Mashup The family-friendly variety show will feature storytelling, music, dance, comedy and more at 6 p.m. at the Carolina Theatre, 309 W. Morgan St., Durham. Sponsored by the nonprofit Inspire MEdia Network. Tickets: $8-$14. 919-560-3030, carolinatheatre.org
Tree removal Four trees in declining health on Cameron Avenue are being removed through Thursday, Dec. 22. The Town of Chapel Hill said in a statement that the trees pose hazards to people and property. On West Franklin Street, four trees will be removed Jan. 3-7 for similar reasons. bit.ly/2gRVh0r, townofchapelhill.org
Dec. 23
Berlin Brothers The Berlin Brothers Christmas Orchestra, featuring the Irvettes, perform at 8 p.m. at The Cloth Mill at Eno River, 437 Dimmocks Mill Road, Suite 3, Hillsborough. Fundraiser for Arts for Life, which sponsors art and music programs for pediatric patients at hospitals across North Carolina. Doors open at 7 p.m. For all ages; family friendly. Free; donations accepted. 919-241-4855, bit.ly/2fMr4Pe
Dec. 24
Holiday Market The annual Holiday Market is 10 a.m. to noon in the Pavilion at Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St. durhamfarmersmarket.com
Black Santa Visit Santa from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St., Durham. Photos available. For more information and appointments, go to hayti.org.
Sugar Plum Tea The Christmas Eve Tea features hot cider, hot chocolate and traditional tea selections, plus a dessert table from noon to 3 p.m. at Vista Restaurant at Washington Duke Inn, 3001 Cameron Blvd., Durham. Cost: $35 adults, $18 children. 919-490-0999, washingtondukeinn.com
Duke Chapel services Christmas Eve worship services are 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. at Duke University Chapel, 401 Chapel Drive, Durham. All services are free and open to the public. Free parking is available in the Bryan Center Parking Garage on a first-come basis; vehicles with handicap passes may park in front of the chapel. Attendees at the 11 p.m. service should plan to arrive at least 30 minutes in advance; no overflow seating will be available. bit.ly/2gpT13s
Free parking All public parking, including the Wallace Deck and Rosemary/Columbia lot, is free Christmas Eve in downtown Chapel Hill. Public parking is free year-round on Sundays. bit.ly/2fDfeKF
Dec. 25
Mitzvah Day Volunteers of all faiths can participate in the 11th annual Mitzvah Day beginning at 9 a.m. at Levin Jewish Community Center, 1937 W. Cornwallis Road, Durham. Volunteers can sign up to cook meals, clean parks and trails, make gifts and more. 919-354-4938, 919-354-4936, levinjcc.org
Duke Chapel An 11 a.m. service will be held Christmas Day at Duke University Chapel, 401 Chapel Drive, Durham. The chapel will be closed afterward. The chapel will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. The chapel returns to its normal open hours of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Jan. 2. bit.ly/2gpT13s
Dec. 26
Kwanzaa at Hayti The annual Hayti Kwanzaa Celebration is 1-9 p.m. at the Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St., Durham. Live performances, music, history and culture workshops, arts and crafts and food vendors will be featured. The theme is “perserverence.” Suggested donations of $1 for children and seniors and $3 for adults. hayti.org
Dec. 27
Blood drive A blood drive for the American Red Cross is 3-7:30 p.m. at Trader Joe’s Chapel Hill, 1800 E. Franklin St. To schedule an appointment: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Dec. 28
Southern Stories North Carolina storyteller, author and musician Willa Brigham tells tales and sings songs of the South at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. at the Nasher Museum of Art, 2001 Campus Drive, Durham. Free with museum admission. Family-friendly art activities available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 919-684-5135, nasher.duke.edu
Blood drive A blood drive for the American Red Cross is noon to 4 p.m. at University Place, 201 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. Another area blood drive is 3-7:30 p.m. at the Orange County SportsPles, 101 Meadowlands Drive, Hillsborough. To schedule an appointment: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Dec. 29
Blood drive A blood drive for the American Red Cross is 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Community Room of the OWASA Administraion Building, 400 Jones Ferry Road, Carrboro. Donors will receive a $5 Dunkin Donuts gift card and a long-sleeve holiday t-shirt, while supplies last. To schedule an appointment: 919-537-4370, 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
‘Frozen’ sing-along A “Frozen” movie sing-along is 2-4 p.m. at Orange County Main Library, 137 W. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. Free. Popcorn provided. For all ages. 919-245-2525, bit.ly/1PxDPIc
Dec. 30
Family Movie Matinee The movie “Kubo and the Two Strings,” rated PG, screens at 2 p.m. at Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive. Free. 919-968-2777, chapelhillpubliclibrary.org
Kwanzaa Celebration The annual celebration of family, community and culture is 6-8 p.m. at the Holton Career and Resource Center, 401 N. Driver St., Durham. Free. The event is centered on seven basic principles as building blocks for peace and progress within neighborhoods. Members of the community that represent such values will be honored. Held on the fifth day of Kwanzaa to focus on the principle of Nia, “purpose.” 919-354-2750, bit.ly/2f4t2du
Affordable housing Chapel Hill is accepting applications from nonprofit and for-profit housing providers for funding proposals on affordable housing development. The deadline to apply is Friday, Dec. 30. For more information and application forms, go to bit.ly/2gVeuBr.
Dec. 31
Blood drive A blood drive for the American Red Cross is 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Walgreen’s, 200 Highway 70 E., Hillsborough. To schedule an appointment: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Night Lights The annual Night Lights: A Family New Year’s Eve celebration is 2-6 p.m. at Morehead Planetarium, 250 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Tickets: $5. The event will feature special planetarium shows, dance performances, children’s games and crafts, a photo booth and food trucks. moreheadplanetarium.org
Benefit party The Monte Carlo New Year’s Eve Benefit Party for nonprofit LiveGlobally is 8 p.m. to midnight at Global Breath Studio, 119 W. Main St., Durham. Tickets: $20-$55. liveglobally.com
Zen Center The Chapel Hill Zen Center, 5322 N.C. Highway 86, welcomes the New Year with two periods of zazen, zen meditation, at 8 p.m. and 8:50 p.m. followed by a Bodhisattva Ceremony at 9:20 p.m. and a Fire Ceremony at 9:50 p.m. Open to the public. 919-967-0861, info@chzc.org, chzc.org
Free parking All public parking, including the Wallace Deck and Rosemary/Columbia lot, is free New Year’s Eve in downtown Chapel Hill. Public parking is free year-round on Sundays. bit.ly/2fDfeKF
Christmas holiday
Holiday closings
Most town offices in Chapel Hill and Pittsboro, as well as Chatham and Orange county offices, will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, to Tuesday, Dec. 27, in observance of the Christmas/winter holiday. Carrboro town offices are closed Thursday, Dec. 22, to Monday, Dec. 26. Hillsborough town offices are closed Friday, Dec. 23, to Monday, Dec. 26. bit.ly/2gF0dd3
Chapel Hill Public Library is closed Saturday, Dec. 24, to Monday, Dec. 26. Orange County libraries are closed Friday, Dec. 23, to Tuesday, Dec. 27.
The Chapel Hill Community Center gym and pool are closed Dec 24-25. Hargraves Center is closed Dec. 23 to Jan. 2. Homestead Aquatic Center is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 24, is closed Dec. 25 and returns to normal hours Dec. 26. Northside Gym is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 24, is closed Dec. 25 and is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 26-30.
Chapel Hill Transit will not operate Dec. 25. Special holiday hours apply to select routes. For more information, go to bit.ly/2gF0dd3. Orange Public Transportation will be closed Dec. 23-27 but will operate limited service for the in-county dialysis route (Carolina Dialysis).
Garbage collection
Chapel Hill residential garbage, recycling and Thursday yard waste collections will follow their normal schedules. Yard waste will not be collected Friday, Dec. 23.
In Carrboro, residential garbage will be collected two days early. Trash normally collected on Wednesdays will be collected Monday, Dec. 19; Thursday’s trash on Tuesday, Dec. 20; Friday’s on Wednesday, Dec. 21. No yard waste will be collected.
In Hillsborough, garbage collection routes normally scheduled for Friday, Dec. 23, will be collected one day early on Thursday, Dec. 22. Routes for Monday, Dec. 26. will be collected a day later on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
The Orange County Landfill will be closed Dec. 24-26. County Solid Waste Convenience Centers will close at noon Dec. 24 and will be closed Dec. 25. Curbside recycling will be collected as normal.
In Chatham County, Solid Waste & Recycling Collection Centers will close at 2 p.m. Dec. 24 and will be closed Dec. 25.
