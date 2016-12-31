Daybook: Jan. 1-7

Sunday
Holiday hike
The Eno River New Year’s Day Hike is 2 p.m. at Eno River State Park, Fews Ford Access, 6101 Cole Mill Road, Durham. A traditional lunch of black-eyed peas will be served from 1-1:45 p.m., while supplies last. Two hike options are available: a 2.8-mile route and a 4.1-mile route. Refreshments will be served at the end of the hike. Free; no registration required. For more information and directions, go to enoriver.org.
New Year’s holiday
Closings: Most town offices in Carrboro, Chapel Hill, Hillsborough and Pittsboro, as well as Chatham and Orange county offices, are closed Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday. townofchapelhill.org, orangecountync.gov, chathamnc.org
Chapel Hill Public Library is closed Sunday, Jan. 1. Orange County libraries are closed Jan. 1-2. Chatham County libraries are closed Saturday, Dec. 31, to Monday, Jan. 2.
The Chapel Hill Community Center gym and pool, Homestead Aquatics Center and Northside Gym are open during special holiday hours; call ahead to check. Northside Gym is closed Jan. 1. The Hargraves Center is closed through Jan. 2.
Chapel Hill Transit will not operate Jan. 1-2. Orange Public Transportation will operate limited service Jan. 2 for the in-county dialysis route (Carolina Dialysis).
Garbage collection: No residential garbage will be collected Monday, Jan. 2, in Chapel Hill. Monday routes will be collected Wednesday, Jan. 4. Tuesday trash collection and curbside recycling and yard waste will be collected as normal.
In Hillsborough, garbage collection routes normally scheduled for Monday, Jan. 2, will be collected Tuesday, Jan. 3.
The Orange County Landfill is closed Jan. 2. County Solid Waste and Recycling Centers are closed Jan. 1. Curbside recycling will be collected as normal. In Chatham County, Solid Waste & Recycling Collection Centers close are closed Jan. 1.
Monday
Christmas tree collection
Chapel Hill crews will pick up Christmas trees and wreaths for mulching following the regular yard waste collection schedule. Yard waste is collected Thursdays from single-family residences with trash collection on Mondays and Fridays from those with trash collection on Tuesdays.
Trees should be placed curbside. All lights, tinsel, wire, garland, ornaments, stands and nails must be removed. For more information, call the Public Works Department at 919-969-5100 or visit townofchapelhill.org/trash.
Tuesday
Public meeting
A public information meeting on a proposed innovative, light industrial zoning district is 6:30 p.m. at Chapel Hill Town Hall, 405 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The proposed district would be for creative, light industrial, advanced manufacturing and research uses. For more information: bit.ly/2hg9W8Y, townofchapelhill.org.
Tree removal
Four trees in declining health on West Franklin Street are being removed through Saturday, Jan. 7. The Town of Chapel Hill said in a statement that the trees pose hazards to people and property. bit.ly/2gRVh0r, townofchapelhill.org
Wednesday
Bird walk
New Hope Audubon Society holds a bird walk beginning at 8 a.m. in front of Oak Creek Village Shopping Center, 4600 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. Birders of all skill levels may attend. Bring snacks and water; wear long pants and walking shoes. Canceled if heavy rain. For more information, email Jim Capel at jim.capel@mindspring.com.
Blood drives
Blood drives for the American Red Cross are 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at UNC Hospitals Hillsborough, 430 Waterstone Drive, and 4-8:30 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 216 Governor Burke Road, Hillsborough. 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Climate change
UNC-Chapel Hill’s Morehead Planetarium and Science Center holds the Carolina Science Cafe at 6 p.m. at the BackBar at Top of the Hill Restaurant, 100 E. Franklin St. Suite 3, Chapel Hill. The program topic is “Climate Change: What Now?” Free. moreheadplanetarium.org
PACID meeting
Parent Advocates for Adult Children with Intellectual and/or Developmental Disabilities meets at 6:30 p.m. at Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive. Three discussion circles/topics will be featured. For more information, email Carol Conway at carol.ann.conway@gmail.com.
Lane closure
One lane of Ephesus Church Road between Tinkerbell Road and Colony Woods Drive is closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through the end of January. The closure will allow a contractor for Google Fiber to install underground conduit and fiber optic cable. Flaggers will direct traffic. townofchapelhill.org
Thursday
Stream watch
New Hope Audubon Society sponsors a stream water quality monitoring event at 9 a.m. at several sites on New Hope Creek. To participate, email John Kent at jnkent25@gmail.com by Monday, Jan. 2.
ArtsCenter fundraiser
The Dinner at Provence fundraiser for The ArtsCenter in Carrboro is 6 p.m. at Provence restaurant, 203 W. Weaver St., Carrboro. Tickets: $95 per person. artscenterlive.org
New Hope Audubon
New Hope Audubon Society meets from 7-9 p.m. at the North Carolina Botanical Garden, 100 Old Mason Farm Road, Chapel Hill. Christian Hunt from Defenders of Wildlife will discuss red wolves. Free and open to the public. newhopeaudubon.org
Friday
Play opens
Student-run theater company One Song Productions presents “You Can’t Take it With You” Friday, Jan. 6, to Sunday, Jan. 8, at The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $12 adults, $9 students. 1songproductions.org, artscenterlive.org
Saturday
Bird walk
New Hope Audubon Society holds a bird walk beginning at 8 a.m. in front of Wild Bird Center at Eastgate Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Birders of all skill levels may attend. Bring snacks and water; wear long pants and walking shoes. Canceled if heavy rain. For more information, email David Anderson at d47anders@gmail.com.
Saturday of Science
UNC-Chapel Hill’s Morehead Planetarium and Science Center presents STEMville Saturday of Science at 12:30 p.m. in the Discovery Nook, Suite 109, in the Children’s Alleyway at Northgate Mall, 1058 W. Club Blvd., Durham. Free. 919-560-0172, northgatemall.com
Sky watch
Representatives from Morehead Planetarium at UNC-Chapel Hill bring their high-powered telescopes for a close-up look at the night sky from 6-8 p.m. at Ebenezer Church Recreation Area at Jordan Lake, 2582 Beaver Creek Road, Apex. Free. Canceled if stormy or cloudy weather. 919-962-1236, bit.ly/1L1QYaX
Farmers’ markets
▪ The Carrboro Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to noon in the Carrboro Town Commons beside Town Hall, 301 W. Main St. The market will remain open during renovations to the Town Commons, which are scheduled to begin in December. carrborofarmersmarket.com
▪ The Chapel Hill Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to noon outside University Place, 201 S. Estes Drive. thechapelhillfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Eno River Farmers’ Market is open 10 a.m. to noon at 144 E. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. enoriverfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Hillsborough Farmers’ Market is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Hillsborough campus of UNC Hospitals, 430 Waterstone Drive. hillsboroughfarmersmarket.org
Support groups
Group meetings
The Chapel Hill Zen Center offers meditation instruction at 9 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Tuesdays at 5322 N.C. 86. RSVP: 919-967-0861, info@chzc.org. chzc.org.
Cornucopia House Cancer Support Center offers a free Restorative Yoga class for anyone affected by cancer from 9:30-11 a.m. Sundays at Blue Point Yoga Studio, 2816 Erwin Road, Durham. 919-401-9333.
Meet to send books to people in prison 1-4 p.m. Sundays at 2811 Hillsborough Road, Durham. prisonbooks.info.
Overeaters Anonymous meets 4-5 p.m. Sundays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road. 919-360-3789.
Breastfeeding Cafe, an informal drop-in for breastfeeding moms, is 10-11 a.m. Mondays at the Red Hen, University Mall, 201 S. Estes Drive.
A yoga class by the UNC Comprehensive Cancer Support Program for people with cancer, caregivers and cancer survivors is 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays at Carolina Pointe II, 6011 Farrington Road. Each class costs $5. unclineberger.org.
Women 55 and older walk trails in Meadowmont at 3:30 p.m. Mondays. 919-967-4054, walkingforwomen@gmail.com.
Anorexia Bulimia Anonymous, a 12-step program for people with eating disorders, meets 7-8 p.m. Mondays in room 17 at Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive, Chapel Hill. triangleaba.wix.com/meeting.
Overeaters Anonymous meets from 7-8 p.m. Mondays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road: 919-259-2843. Meetings are also held from 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays at Evergreen United Methodist Church, U.S. 15-501: 919-933-1355. Another group meets 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road. This group meets in the white building beside the main church building, directly across from Looking Glass Cafe.
Gamblers Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays at Amity United Methodist Church, 825 Estes Drive. Call Tom at 919-460-9039.
A 12-step program for relatives and friends of addicts meets 8-9 p.m. Mondays at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3638 Chapel Hill Road, Durham. 919-596-2915, nar-anon.org.
Cornucopia House Cancer Support Center offers a free Restorative Yoga class for anyone affected by cancer from 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 940 Carmichael St., Chapel Hill. 919-401-9333.
A needlework group that creates knitted and crocheted items for charities meets 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill, in Meeting Room A or C. schectman@gmail.com.
Residents 50 and up play bingo from 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. 919-918-7364.
A Meditation 101 class introduces beginners to meditation from 7-8:15 p.m. every Tuesday at Kosala Buddhist Center, 711 W. Rosemary St., Suite E, Carrboro. Walk-ins are welcome. meditationinchapelhill.org, KosalaEPC@gmail.com.
The Chapel Hill Zen Center hosts a recovery group with a Buddhist perspective on 12-step programs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 5322 N.C. 86. Meetings begin with 20 minutes of silent meditation. 919-265-7600, ZenandRecovery@gmail.com.
The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance support group meets from 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays at Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive. 919-533-9510.
The Optimist Club of Chapel Hill meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first, second and third Wednesdays of the month at the Bob Evans restaurant, 5419 Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. New members are welcome.
The People of Color Meditation Group meets 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Chapel Hill Zen Center, 5322 N.C. 86. For details, email Conal or Kriti: pocsittinggroup@gmail.com.
An introduction to Buddhist philosophy, psychology and meditation will be from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Kosala Buddhist Center, 711 W. Rosemary St., Suite E, Carrboro. meditationinchapelhill.org, KosalaEPC@gmail.com.
The Planting Seeds Sangha group meets to study and practice the Buddha’s teachings on mindfulness and meditation from 7:30-9 p.m. Wednesdays at the Church of the Advocate, 8410 Merin Road, Chapel Hill. Newcomers are welcome and no experience is necessary. plantingseedssangha.wix.com/chapel-hill-nc
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous meets from 10:30 a.m. to noon Fridays at the United Church of Chapel Hill, 1321 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. foodaddicts.org.
