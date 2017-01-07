Daybook: Jan. 8-14

Sunday
Habitat ReStore
The nonprofit Habitat for Humanity ReStore of Durham and Orange counties, 5501 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd., is open Sundays beginning Jan. 8. Sunday hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. restoredurhamorange.org
Blood drives
A blood drive for the American Red Cross is noon to 4:30 p.m. at New Sharon United Methodist Church, 1601 New Sharon Church Road, Hillsborough. Another area blood drive this week is 2:30-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, 1050 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
One Song Productions
Student-run theater company One Song Productions presents “You Can’t Take it With You” at 3 p.m. at The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. Tickets: $12 adults, $9 students. 1songproductions.org, artscenterlive.org
Exhibits
▪ An opening reception is 2-4 p.m. at the Horace Williams House, 610 E. Rosemary St., Chapel Hill, for an exhibit by mixed media artist Stacy Bloom Rexrode. preservationchapelhill.org
▪ The exhibit “Oceans and Moods,” featuring works by Lyudmila Tomova, is on display Sunday, Jan. 8, to Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Community Church of Chapel Hill, 106 Purefoy Road. A reception is 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at the church. 919-942-2050
Monday
Transit detours
Detours for the A, N and JN Chapel Hill Transit routes begin due to the closure of Pritchard Avenue Extension near Umstead Drive. Some stops also will be closed. The changes are in effect until further notice. bit.ly/2hT3MeT, chtransit.org
PORCH food sort
The PORCH food sort is 9-11 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church, 940 Carmichael St., Chapel Hill. Volunteers will sort cans of donated food, which then will be distributed to local food pantries. chapelhill.porchcommunities.org
Welcome to Medicare
An informational seminar on Medicare is noon to 1:30 p.m. at Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive. Sponsored by the Orange County Department on Aging and the North Carolina Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program. To register, call 919-968-2070.
Memory Cafe
The Chapel Hill Memory Cafe is 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Seymour Center, 2551 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill. The program offers social gatherings for people living with dementia and their caregivers. Free. Held the second Monday of each month. RSVP: 919-245-4253, kloperfido@orangecountync.gov.
Award nominations due
Nominations for the Orange County Pauli Murray Human Relations Award are due by 5 p.m. Forms can be picked up at the Carrboro, Chapel Hill and Hillsborough town halls, and at area public libraries. Forms also are available online: orangecountync.gov. 919-245-2488
Tuesday
Debut novel
Susan Rivers discusses her debut novel “The Second Mrs. Hockaday” at 7 p.m. at Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. 919-942-7373, flyleafbooks.com
Wednesday
Memoir
Heather Lyn Mann discusses her memoir “Ocean of Insight: A Sailor’s Voyage from Despair to Hope” at 7 p.m. at Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. 919-942-7373, flyleafbooks.com
PlayMakers
PlayMakers Repertory Co. presents “De Profundis” Jan. 11-15 in Kenan Theatre at the Center for Dramatic Art, 250 Country Club Road, Chapel Hill. 919-962-7529, playmakersrep.org
Thursday
Lunch box concert
The Town of Carrboro’s Lunch Box Concert Series continues with a performance by Lynn Blakey from noon to 1 p.m. in Century Hall at Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St. Free; bring your own lunch. Free coffee will be available. The series presents free concerts at noon on Thursdays through Feb. 23. 919-918-7364, bit.ly/2img2pk, carrbororec.org
Friday
2nd Friday ArtWalk
The monthly art walk is 6-9 p.m. at various locations in Carrboro and Chapel Hill. Venues feature live music, food, activities, hands-on art demonstrations and more. For more information and a list of this month’s featured events, go to 2ndfridayartwalk.com.
Opening receptions
▪ 6-8 p.m., The ArtsCenter, 300 E. Main St., Carrboro. Exhibit by interdisciplinary artist Kristina Keeter and “Reconfigured Realities” by painter Chad Hughes. artscenterlive.org
▪ 6-9 p.m., Frank Gallery, 109 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Exhibit features artwork by Mary Lamb, encaustics; Ronan Peterson, ceramics; and Emma Skurnick, paintings. frankisart.com
▪ 6-9 p.m., Hillsborough Gallery of Arts, 121 N. Churton St. Juried art show “Resolutions 2017.” hillsboroughgallery.com
Saturday
Open data program
Open2 Open Data, an informational program on Chapel Hill’s new open data portal, is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Meeting Room B at Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive. townofchapelhill.org/home, chapelhillopendata.org
Bird watch
The Get Wild: Birds of a Feather bird-watching program is 10 a.m. to noon at Johnston Mill Nature Preserve, 2713 Mount Sinai Road, Chapel Hill. Free. For ages 4 and older. 704-778-8194, bit.ly/2jakk3H
Book discussions
Susan Rivers discusses her debut novel “The Second Mrs. Hockaday” at 11 a.m. at McIntyre’s Books, 220 Market St., Fearrington Village. Ingrid Thoft discusses her latest novel “Duplicity” at 2 p.m. 919-542-3030, bit.ly/29E99rw
Human rights celebration
A Celebration of Human Rights Through the Eyes of an Artist is 6-8 p.m. at the Whitted Building, 300 Tryon St., Hillsborough. The event will feature visual and literary works by high school students. Open to the public. 919-245-2537, orangecountync.gov
Farmers’ markets
▪ The Carrboro Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to noon in the Carrboro Town Commons beside Town Hall, 301 W. Main St. The market will remain open during renovations to the Town Commons, which are scheduled to begin in December. carrborofarmersmarket.com
▪ The Chapel Hill Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to noon outside University Place, 201 S. Estes Drive. thechapelhillfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Eno River Farmers’ Market is open 10 a.m. to noon at 144 E. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. enoriverfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Hillsborough Farmers’ Market is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Hillsborough campus of UNC Hospitals, 430 Waterstone Drive. hillsboroughfarmersmarket.org
Support groups
Group meetings
The Chapel Hill Zen Center offers meditation instruction at 9 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Tuesdays at 5322 N.C. 86. RSVP: 919-967-0861, info@chzc.org. chzc.org.
Cornucopia House Cancer Support Center offers a free Restorative Yoga class for anyone affected by cancer from 9:30-11 a.m. Sundays at Blue Point Yoga Studio, 2816 Erwin Road, Durham. 919-401-9333.
Meet to send books to people in prison 1-4 p.m. Sundays at 2811 Hillsborough Road, Durham. prisonbooks.info.
Overeaters Anonymous meets 4-5 p.m. Sundays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road. 919-360-3789.
Breastfeeding Cafe, an informal drop-in for breastfeeding moms, is 10-11 a.m. Mondays at the Red Hen, University Mall, 201 S. Estes Drive.
A yoga class by the UNC Comprehensive Cancer Support Program for people with cancer, caregivers and cancer survivors is 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays at Carolina Pointe II, 6011 Farrington Road. Each class costs $5. unclineberger.org.
Women 55 and older walk trails in Meadowmont at 3:30 p.m. Mondays. 919-967-4054, walkingforwomen@gmail.com.
Anorexia Bulimia Anonymous, a 12-step program for people with eating disorders, meets 7-8 p.m. Mondays in room 17 at Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive, Chapel Hill. triangleaba.wix.com/meeting.
Overeaters Anonymous meets from 7-8 p.m. Mondays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road: 919-259-2843. Meetings are also held from 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays at Evergreen United Methodist Church, U.S. 15-501: 919-933-1355. Another group meets 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road. This group meets in the white building beside the main church building, directly across from Looking Glass Cafe.
Gamblers Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays at Amity United Methodist Church, 825 Estes Drive. Call Tom at 919-460-9039.
A 12-step program for relatives and friends of addicts meets 8-9 p.m. Mondays at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3638 Chapel Hill Road, Durham. 919-596-2915, nar-anon.org.
Cornucopia House Cancer Support Center offers a free Restorative Yoga class for anyone affected by cancer from 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 940 Carmichael St., Chapel Hill. 919-401-9333.
A needlework group that creates knitted and crocheted items for charities meets 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill, in Meeting Room A or C. schectman@gmail.com.
Residents 50 and up play bingo from 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. 919-918-7364.
A Meditation 101 class introduces beginners to meditation from 7-8:15 p.m. every Tuesday at Kosala Buddhist Center, 711 W. Rosemary St., Suite E, Carrboro. Walk-ins are welcome. meditationinchapelhill.org, KosalaEPC@gmail.com.
The Chapel Hill Zen Center hosts a recovery group with a Buddhist perspective on 12-step programs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 5322 N.C. 86. Meetings begin with 20 minutes of silent meditation. 919-265-7600, ZenandRecovery@gmail.com.
The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance support group meets from 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays at Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive. 919-533-9510.
The Optimist Club of Chapel Hill meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first, second and third Wednesdays of the month at the Bob Evans restaurant, 5419 Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. New members are welcome.
The People of Color Meditation Group meets 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Chapel Hill Zen Center, 5322 N.C. 86. For details, email Conal or Kriti: pocsittinggroup@gmail.com.
An introduction to Buddhist philosophy, psychology and meditation will be from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Kosala Buddhist Center, 711 W. Rosemary St., Suite E, Carrboro. meditationinchapelhill.org, KosalaEPC@gmail.com.
The Planting Seeds Sangha group meets to study and practice the Buddha’s teachings on mindfulness and meditation from 7:30-9 p.m. Wednesdays at the Church of the Advocate, 8410 Merin Road, Chapel Hill. Newcomers are welcome and no experience is necessary. plantingseedssangha.wix.com/chapel-hill-nc
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous meets from 10:30 a.m. to noon Fridays at the United Church of Chapel Hill, 1321 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. foodaddicts.org.
