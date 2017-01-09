ArtsWeek: live entertainment calendar

MLK Jr. tribute
UNC-Chapel Hill’s six-day celebration to honor Martin Luther King Jr. opens with the 32nd annual University/Community Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Banquet and Award Presentation at 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Friday Center for Continuing Education, 100 Friday Center Drive, Chapel Hill. Guest speaker is North Carolina State Sen. Valerie Foushee. A reception is 5 p.m. unc.live/1GksOLd
Monday, Jan. 16: MLK Jr. Day of Service 5K run. 7 a.m. at the Old Well on Cameron Avenue. Fundraiser for the Faith Danielle Hedgepeth Award. Cost: $25. To register: rocts.web.unc.edu.
▪ MLK Jr. Day Rally, March and Worship Service sponsored by the Chapel Hill-Carrboro and UNC-CH chapters of the NAACP. Rally begins at 9 a.m. on Franklin Street and ends at First Baptist Church of Chapel Hill, 106 N. Roberson St. A church service follows at 11 a.m.
▪ “He was a Poem, He was a Song,” a tribute to King’s legacy in verse and song, is 7 p.m. at the Sonja Haynes Stone Center for Black Culture and History, 150 South Road, Chapel Hill. Free. RSVP: 919-962-9001, stonecenter.unc.edu.
Tuesday, Jan. 17: The Keynote Lecture and Awards Ceremony is 7:30 p.m. in Memorial Hall, 114 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. Broadcast journalist Soledad O’Brien is the guest speaker. Free; tickets required. Tickets available at the Carolina Performing Arts box office or online at bit.ly/2ikgzER.
Wednesday, Jan. 18: The Intersectional Look at Minority Movements is 6:30 p.m. at the Anne Queen Lounge, Campus Y, 180 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. Free; RSVP required. To sign up: bit.ly/2ikesRf.
▪ Screening of the documentary “13th,” which focuses on mass incarceration, at 7 p.m. at the Sonja Haynes Stone Center for Black Culture and History, 150 South Road, Chapel Hill. Free.
Thursday, Jan. 19: The program How to Keep Going When Change Isn’t Happening is 6 p.m. at the Anne Queen Lounge, Campus Y, 180 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. Leaders from various social movements, students and activists discuss how they persevere through discouraging times. Free.
Friday, Jan. 20: The Still We Rise celebration of cultural diversity is 6 p.m. at the Sonja Haynes Stone Center for Black Culture and History, 150 South Road, Chapel Hill. Free. The event will feature live music and dance.
Exhibit reception
A reception is 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Community Church of Chapel Hill, 106 Purefoy Road, for the exhibit “Oceans and Moods.” The display features works by Lyudmila Tomova and is on display through Sunday, Feb. 26. 919-942-2050
Haiku on the Eno
The Haiku on the Eno hike is 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, on the Hillsborough Riverwalk. The 3-mile hike starts in downtown Hillsborough, goes to the Occoneechee Speedway and then back. Brief stops along the way will allow participants to write. A local writer will be available to offer tips on Haiku before, during and after the hike. For more information: 919-620-9099, enoriver.org.
Artists’ talk
An artists’ talk is 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, for an exhibit at Frank Gallery, 109 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. The exhibit features artwork by Mary Lamb, encaustics; Ronan Peterson, ceramics; and Emma Skurnick, paintings. The show runs through Sunday, Feb. 5. frankisart.com
