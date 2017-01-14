Daybook: Jan. 15-21

Sunday
‘Bolin Creek Unpaved’
The film “Bolin Creek Unpaved: Saving Carrboro’s Last Forest” screens at 3:30 p.m. at the ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. Tickets: $5-$10. A reception will follow. Doors open at 3 p.m. 919-929-2787, artscenterlive.org
MLK Jr. banquet
The 32nd annual University Community Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Banquet and Award Presentation is 6 p.m. at the Friday Center for Continuing Education, 100 Friday Center Drive, Chapel Hill. Guest speaker is North Carolina State Sen. Valerie Foushee. A reception is 5 p.m. Tickets: $30. events.unc.edu, unc.live/1GksOLd
Esperanto Society
The Esperanto Society of the Triangle meets from 12:30-3:30 p.m. at Nur Deli in Mission Valley Shopping Center, 2233 Avent Ferry Road, Raleigh. Those who use the Esperanto language or want to find out more about it are welcome. For more information, email Charles.O.Mays@gmail.com or call 919-744-8003.
Exhibit reception
A reception is 1 p.m. at the Community Church of Chapel Hill, 106 Purefoy Road, for the exhibit “Oceans and Moods.” The display features works by Lyudmila Tomova and is on display through Sunday, Feb. 26. 919-942-2050
Haiku on the Eno
The Haiku on the Eno hike is 2-4 p.m. on the Hillsborough Riverwalk. The 3-mile hike starts in downtown Hillsborough, goes to the Occoneechee Speedway and then back. Brief stops along the way will allow participants to write. A local writer will be available to offer tips on Haiku before, during and after the hike. For more information: 919-620-9099, enoriver.org.
Monday
MLK Jr. 5K run
The Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service 5K run begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Old Well on Cameron Avenue of the UNC-Chapel Hill campus. Fundraiser for the Faith Danielle Hedgepeth Award. Cost: $25. To register: rocts.web.unc.edu.
MLK Jr. march
The annual Northern Orange Martin Luther King Jr. March begins at 9 a.m. at the Historic Orange County Courthouse on East King Street in Hillsborough. Participants will travel north on Churton Street, stopping briefly for prayer at Dickerson Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church. The march will end at Mount Bright Baptist Church, 211 W. Union St., where a worship service will be held at 10 a.m. bit.ly/2j23roZ
MLK Jr. celebration
The Martin Luther King Day Celebration begins at 9:15 a.m. with a rally at the Peace and Justice Plaza, 179 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. A march follows on Frankling Street to the First Baptist Church of Chapel Hill, 106 N. Roberson St. A worship service begins at 11:15 a.m. Guest speaker is Blair L.M. Kelly, associate professor of history and assistant dean for Interdisciplinary Studies and International Programs for the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at N.C. State University. Sponsored by the Chapel Hill-Carrboro and UNC-Chapel Hill chapters of the NAACP. unc.live/1GksOLd
Book reading
Jean Dolduc reads from her new book “African Americans of Durham & Orange Counties: An Oral History” at 6 p.m. at the Hillsborough Visitors Center, 150 E. King St., Hillsborough. 919-732-7741, bit.ly/2j7P6t8
King tribute
The program “He was a Poem, He was a Song,” a tribute to the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. in verse and song, is 7 p.m. at the Sonja Haynes Stone Center for Black Culture and History, 150 South Road, Chapel Hill. Free. RSVP: 919-962-9001, stonecenter.unc.edu. unc.live/1GksOLd
MLK Jr. holiday
Most town offices in Chapel Hill, Hillsborough and Pittsboro, as well as Chatham and Orange county offices, are closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. townofchapelhill.org, orangecountync.gov, chathamnc.org
Chapel Hill Public Library is open 1-5 p.m. Jan. 16. Chatham County libraries are closed Jan. 16.
On-street parking meters in Chapel Hill are free Jan. 16. Chapel Hill Transit will operate on its Saturday schedule.
No residential garbage will be collected Jan. 16 in Chapel Hill. Monday routes instead will be collected Wednesday, Jan. 18. No change in curbside recycling. In Hillsborough, Monday garbage collection routes normally scheduled for Jan. 16 will be collected Tuesday, Jan. 17. Solid waste convenience centers are closed Jan. 16.
Tuesday
Center closed
The Homestead Aquatic Center, 300 Aquatic Drive, is closed for facility maintenance. The center may be closed for “a couple of days - or, for up to two to three weeks,” the Town of Chapel Hill said in a statement. For more information and a list of other area pools, go to bit.ly/2ihyFGy. townofchapelhill.org
Keynote lecture
UNC-Chapel Hill’s Martin Luther King Keynote Lecture and Awards Ceremony is 7:30 p.m. in Memorial Hall, 114 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. Broadcast journalist Soledad O’Brien is the guest speaker. Free; tickets required. Tickets available at the Carolina Performing Arts box office or online at bit.ly/2ikgzER. events.unc.edu
Wednesday
Minority movements
The program the Intersectional Look at Minority Movements is 6:30 p.m. at the Anne Queen Lounge, Campus Y, 180 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. Free; RSVP required. To sign up: bit.ly/2ikesRf. unc.live/1GksOLd
‘13th’
The documentary “13th,” which focuses on mass incarceration, screens at 7 p.m. at the Sonja Haynes Stone Center for Black Culture and History, 150 South Road, Chapel Hill. Free. unc.live/1GksOLd
Thursday
Lunch box concert
The Town of Carrboro’s Lunch Box Concert Series continues with a performance by folk singer-songwriter Chuck Champion from noon to 1 p.m. in Century Hall at Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St. Free; bring your own lunch. Free coffee will be available. The series presents free concerts at noon on Thursdays through Feb. 23. 919-918-7364, bit.ly/2img2pk, carrbororec.org
Social movements
The program How to Keep Going When Change Isn’t Happening is 6 p.m. at the Anne Queen Lounge, Campus Y, 180 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. Leaders from various social movements, students and activists discuss how they persevere through discouraging times. Free. unc.live/1GksOLd
Artists’ talk
An artists’ talk is 6-8 p.m. for an exhibit at Frank Gallery, 109 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. The exhibit features artwork by Mary Lamb, encaustics; Ronan Peterson, ceramics; and Emma Skurnick, paintings. The show runs through Sunday, Feb. 5. frankisart.com
Friday
Bad Movie Friday
Come laugh at the worst Hollywood has to offer from 4-6 p.m. in the Teen Room at Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive. Free. chapelhillpubliclibrary.org
Still We Rise
The Still We Rise celebration of cultural diversity is 6 p.m. at the Sonja Haynes Stone Center for Black Culture and History, 150 South Road, Chapel Hill. Free and open to the public. The event will feature live music and dance. unc.live/1GksOLd
Saturday
Bird walk
New Hope Audubon Society holds a bird walk beginning at 8 a.m. in front of the Wild Bird Center at East Gate Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Birders of all skill levels may attend. Bring snacks and water; wear long pants and sturdy shoes. Canceled if heavy rain. For more information, email Vern Bothwell at vbothwell@jbdlaw.com. newhopeaudubon.org
Making butter
Learn how butter was made 100 years ago at the Butter Making for Kids drop-in program from 1-2 p.m. at Leigh Farm Park, 370 Leigh Farm Road, Chapel Hill. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Free. 919-560-4355, durhamnc.gov
Movies @ the Library
The monthly adult movie series shows the movie “Hell or High Water,” rated R, at 2:30 p.m. in Meeting Room B at Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive. Free. chapelhillpubliclibrary.org
Farmers’ markets
▪ The Carrboro Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to noon in the Carrboro Town Commons beside Town Hall, 301 W. Main St. The market will remain open during renovations to the Town Commons, which are scheduled to begin in December. carrborofarmersmarket.com
▪ The Chapel Hill Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to noon outside University Place, 201 S. Estes Drive. thechapelhillfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Eno River Farmers’ Market is open 10 a.m. to noon at 144 E. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. enoriverfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Hillsborough Farmers’ Market is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Hillsborough campus of UNC Hospitals, 430 Waterstone Drive. hillsboroughfarmersmarket.org
Support groups
Find a list of support groups with the Daybook calendar under the community tab at chapelhillnews.com.
Group meetings
The Chapel Hill Zen Center offers meditation instruction at 9 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Tuesdays at 5322 N.C. 86. RSVP: 919-967-0861, info@chzc.org. chzc.org.
Cornucopia House Cancer Support Center offers a free Restorative Yoga class for anyone affected by cancer from 9:30-11 a.m. Sundays at Blue Point Yoga Studio, 2816 Erwin Road, Durham. 919-401-9333.
Meet to send books to people in prison 1-4 p.m. Sundays at 2811 Hillsborough Road, Durham. prisonbooks.info.
Overeaters Anonymous meets 4-5 p.m. Sundays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road. 919-360-3789.
Breastfeeding Cafe, an informal drop-in for breastfeeding moms, is 10-11 a.m. Mondays at the Red Hen, University Mall, 201 S. Estes Drive.
A yoga class by the UNC Comprehensive Cancer Support Program for people with cancer, caregivers and cancer survivors is 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays at Carolina Pointe II, 6011 Farrington Road. Each class costs $5. unclineberger.org.
Women 55 and older walk trails in Meadowmont at 3:30 p.m. Mondays. 919-967-4054, walkingforwomen@gmail.com.
Anorexia Bulimia Anonymous, a 12-step program for people with eating disorders, meets 7-8 p.m. Mondays in room 17 at Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive, Chapel Hill. triangleaba.wix.com/meeting.
Overeaters Anonymous meets from 7-8 p.m. Mondays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road: 919-259-2843. Meetings are also held from 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays at Evergreen United Methodist Church, U.S. 15-501: 919-933-1355. Another group meets 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road. This group meets in the white building beside the main church building, directly across from Looking Glass Cafe.
Gamblers Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays at Amity United Methodist Church, 825 Estes Drive. Call Tom at 919-460-9039.
A 12-step program for relatives and friends of addicts meets 8-9 p.m. Mondays at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3638 Chapel Hill Road, Durham. 919-596-2915, nar-anon.org.
Cornucopia House Cancer Support Center offers a free Restorative Yoga class for anyone affected by cancer from 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 940 Carmichael St., Chapel Hill. 919-401-9333.
A needlework group that creates knitted and crocheted items for charities meets 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill, in Meeting Room A or C. schectman@gmail.com.
Residents 50 and up play bingo from 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. 919-918-7364.
A Meditation 101 class introduces beginners to meditation from 7-8:15 p.m. every Tuesday at Kosala Buddhist Center, 711 W. Rosemary St., Suite E, Carrboro. Walk-ins are welcome. meditationinchapelhill.org, KosalaEPC@gmail.com.
The Chapel Hill Zen Center hosts a recovery group with a Buddhist perspective on 12-step programs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 5322 N.C. 86. Meetings begin with 20 minutes of silent meditation. 919-265-7600, ZenandRecovery@gmail.com.
The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance support group meets from 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays at Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive. 919-533-9510.
The Optimist Club of Chapel Hill meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first, second and third Wednesdays of the month at the Bob Evans restaurant, 5419 Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. New members are welcome.
The People of Color Meditation Group meets 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Chapel Hill Zen Center, 5322 N.C. 86. For details, email Conal or Kriti: pocsittinggroup@gmail.com.
An introduction to Buddhist philosophy, psychology and meditation will be from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Kosala Buddhist Center, 711 W. Rosemary St., Suite E, Carrboro. meditationinchapelhill.org, KosalaEPC@gmail.com.
The Planting Seeds Sangha group meets to study and practice the Buddha’s teachings on mindfulness and meditation from 7:30-9 p.m. Wednesdays at the Church of the Advocate, 8410 Merin Road, Chapel Hill. Newcomers are welcome and no experience is necessary. plantingseedssangha.wix.com/chapel-hill-nc
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous meets from 10:30 a.m. to noon Fridays at the United Church of Chapel Hill, 1321 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. foodaddicts.org.
