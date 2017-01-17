Daybook: Jan. 18-21

Wednesday
Protest music
The Hunanities Happy Hour features Michael Figueroa, UNC-Chapel Hill assistant professor of ethnomusicology, at 6 p.m. in the Back Bar at Top of the Hill, 100 E. Franklin St., Suite 3, Chapel Hill. Figueroa will discuss protest music. humanities.unc.edu/events
Minority movements
The program the Intersectional Look at Minority Movements is 6:30 p.m. at the Anne Queen Lounge, Campus Y, 180 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. Part of UNC-Chapel Hill’s MLK Week of Celebration. Free; RSVP required. To sign up: bit.ly/2ikesRf. unc.live/1GksOLd
Diabetes support group
The Diabetes Education and Support Group meets from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays in the Gathering Room at University Place, 201 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. Free. Open to anyone who either has diabetes or has a friend or family member with the disease. For more information, email Diabetes.Group@yahoo.com.
‘13th’
The documentary “13th,” which focuses on mass incarceration, screens at 7 p.m. at the Sonja Haynes Stone Center for Black Culture and History, 150 South Road, Chapel Hill. Free. Part of UNC-Chapel Hill’s MLK Week of Celebration. unc.live/1GksOLd
Thursday
Lunch box concert
The Town of Carrboro’s Lunch Box Concert Series continues with a performance by folk singer-songwriter Chuck Champion from noon to 1 p.m. in Century Hall at Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St. Free; bring your own lunch. Free coffee will be available. The series presents free concerts at noon on Thursdays through Feb. 23. 919-918-7364, bit.ly/2img2pk, carrbororec.org
Meet the Author Tea
The Meet the Author Tea features best-selling novelist Carla Buckley from 3:30-5 p.m. in Meeting Room B at Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive. Free. chapelhillpubliclibrary.org
Social movements
The program How to Keep Going When Change Isn’t Happening is 6 p.m. at the Anne Queen Lounge, Campus Y, 180 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. Leaders from various social movements, students and activists discuss how they persevere through discouraging times. Free. Part of UNC-Chapel Hill’s MLK Week of Celebration. unc.live/1GksOLd
Artists’ talk
An artists’ talk is 6-8 p.m. for an exhibit at Frank Gallery, 109 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. The exhibit features artwork by Mary Lamb, encaustics; Ronan Peterson, ceramics; and Emma Skurnick, paintings. The show runs through Sunday, Feb. 5. frankisart.com
Public hearing
The Hillsborough Board of Commissioners and Planning Board hold a joint public hearing at 7 p.m. in the meeting room of the Whitted Human Services Center, 300 W. Tryon St. Topics to be discussed include an update to the Community Connectivity Plan, an ordinance change on accessory dwelling units and a special use permit for the proposed Collins Ridge development. hillsboroughnc.gov
Panel discussion
A panel discussion on Islamophobia is 7 p.m. at Emerson Waldorf School, 6211 New Jericho Road, Chapel Hill. Panelists are UNC-Chapel Hill professor Juliane Hammer, Duke University Imam Abdul Waheed and activist Manzoor Cheema. Free and open to the public.
Friday
Bad Movie Friday
Come laugh at the worst Hollywood has to offer from 4-6 p.m. in the Teen Room at Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive. Free. chapelhillpubliclibrary.org
Still We Rise
The Still We Rise celebration of cultural diversity is 6 p.m. at the Sonja Haynes Stone Center for Black Culture and History, 150 South Road, Chapel Hill. Free and open to the public. The event will feature live music and dance. Part of UNC-Chapel Hill’s MLK Week of Celebration. unc.live/1GksOLd
Saturday
Bird walk
New Hope Audubon Society holds a bird walk beginning at 8 a.m. in front of the Wild Bird Center at East Gate Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Birders of all skill levels may attend. Bring snacks and water; wear long pants and sturdy shoes. Canceled if heavy rain. For more information, email Vern Bothwell at vbothwell@jbdlaw.com. newhopeaudubon.org
Free throw contest
The annual Knights of Columbus Free Throw Contest is 10 a.m. in the gym at St. Thomas More Catholic School, 920 Carmichael St., Chapel Hill. For children ages 9-14. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. Entry forms available at stmcsnc.org.
‘Persimmon Wilson’
Hillsborough author and writing teacher Nancy Peacock discusses her new book, “The Life and Times of Persimmon Wilson: A Novel,” at 11 a.m. at McIntyre’s Books, 220 Market St., Fearrington Village. A free writing workshop with Steve Peha and Margot Lester is 2 p.m. RSVP required for the workshop. 919-542-3030, bit.ly/29E99rw
Making butter
Learn how butter was made 100 years ago at the Butter Making for Kids drop-in program from 1-2 p.m. at Leigh Farm Park, 370 Leigh Farm Road, Chapel Hill. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Free. 919-560-4355, durhamnc.gov
Movies @ the Library
The monthly adult movie series shows the movie “Hell or High Water,” rated R, at 2:30 p.m. in Meeting Room B at Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive. Free. chapelhillpubliclibrary.org
Farmers’ markets
▪ The Carrboro Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to noon in the Carrboro Town Commons beside Town Hall, 301 W. Main St. The market will remain open during renovations to the Town Commons, which are scheduled to begin in December. carrborofarmersmarket.com
▪ The Chapel Hill Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to noon outside University Place, 201 S. Estes Drive. thechapelhillfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Eno River Farmers’ Market is open 10 a.m. to noon at 144 E. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. enoriverfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Hillsborough Farmers’ Market is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Hillsborough campus of UNC Hospitals, 430 Waterstone Drive. hillsboroughfarmersmarket.org
Please send calendar items two weeks in advance to chnclerk@newsobserver.com.
Support groups
Find a list of support groups with the Daybook calendar under the community tab at chapelhillnews.com.
Group meetings
The Chapel Hill Zen Center offers meditation instruction at 9 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Tuesdays at 5322 N.C. 86. RSVP: 919-967-0861, info@chzc.org. chzc.org.
Cornucopia House Cancer Support Center offers a free Restorative Yoga class for anyone affected by cancer from 9:30-11 a.m. Sundays at Blue Point Yoga Studio, 2816 Erwin Road, Durham. 919-401-9333.
Meet to send books to people in prison 1-4 p.m. Sundays at 2811 Hillsborough Road, Durham. prisonbooks.info.
Overeaters Anonymous meets 4-5 p.m. Sundays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road. 919-360-3789.
Breastfeeding Cafe, an informal drop-in for breastfeeding moms, is 10-11 a.m. Mondays at the Red Hen, University Mall, 201 S. Estes Drive.
A yoga class by the UNC Comprehensive Cancer Support Program for people with cancer, caregivers and cancer survivors is 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays at Carolina Pointe II, 6011 Farrington Road. Each class costs $5. unclineberger.org.
Women 55 and older walk trails in Meadowmont at 3:30 p.m. Mondays. 919-967-4054, walkingforwomen@gmail.com.
Anorexia Bulimia Anonymous, a 12-step program for people with eating disorders, meets 7-8 p.m. Mondays in room 17 at Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive, Chapel Hill. triangleaba.wix.com/meeting.
Overeaters Anonymous meets from 7-8 p.m. Mondays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road: 919-259-2843. Meetings are also held from 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays at Evergreen United Methodist Church, U.S. 15-501: 919-933-1355. Another group meets 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road. This group meets in the white building beside the main church building, directly across from Looking Glass Cafe.
Gamblers Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays at Amity United Methodist Church, 825 Estes Drive. Call Tom at 919-460-9039.
A 12-step program for relatives and friends of addicts meets 8-9 p.m. Mondays at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3638 Chapel Hill Road, Durham. 919-596-2915, nar-anon.org.
Cornucopia House Cancer Support Center offers a free Restorative Yoga class for anyone affected by cancer from 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 940 Carmichael St., Chapel Hill. 919-401-9333.
A needlework group that creates knitted and crocheted items for charities meets 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill, in Meeting Room A or C. schectman@gmail.com.
Residents 50 and up play bingo from 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. 919-918-7364.
A Meditation 101 class introduces beginners to meditation from 7-8:15 p.m. every Tuesday at Kosala Buddhist Center, 711 W. Rosemary St., Suite E, Carrboro. Walk-ins are welcome. meditationinchapelhill.org, KosalaEPC@gmail.com.
The Chapel Hill Zen Center hosts a recovery group with a Buddhist perspective on 12-step programs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 5322 N.C. 86. Meetings begin with 20 minutes of silent meditation. 919-265-7600, ZenandRecovery@gmail.com.
The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance support group meets from 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays at Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive. 919-533-9510.
The Optimist Club of Chapel Hill meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first, second and third Wednesdays of the month at the Bob Evans restaurant, 5419 Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. New members are welcome.
The People of Color Meditation Group meets 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Chapel Hill Zen Center, 5322 N.C. 86. For details, email Conal or Kriti: pocsittinggroup@gmail.com.
An introduction to Buddhist philosophy, psychology and meditation will be from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Kosala Buddhist Center, 711 W. Rosemary St., Suite E, Carrboro. meditationinchapelhill.org, KosalaEPC@gmail.com.
The Planting Seeds Sangha group meets to study and practice the Buddha’s teachings on mindfulness and meditation from 7:30-9 p.m. Wednesdays at the Church of the Advocate, 8410 Merin Road, Chapel Hill. Newcomers are welcome and no experience is necessary. plantingseedssangha.wix.com/chapel-hill-nc
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous meets from 10:30 a.m. to noon Fridays at the United Church of Chapel Hill, 1321 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. foodaddicts.org.
To add your club to the calendar or update your group’s meeting time or location, send information two weeks in advance to chnclerk@newsobserver.com.
Comments