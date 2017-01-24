Daybook: Jan. 25-28

Wednesday
Lollipop Series
The Lollipop Series features a musical performance by Trish Miller from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. Cost: $3 per person. For children ages 3-5. 919-918-7364
‘Mill Girls’
Seventh- and eighth-grade students from the Montessori Community School in Durham present the play “Mill Girls” at 7 p.m. at the ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. Cost: $10 suggested donation at the door. mcsdurham.org
Book discussion
Dmitry Orlov discusses his book “Shrinking the Technosphere: Getting a Grip on Technologies that Limit Our Autonomy, Self-Sufficiency and Freedom” at 7 p.m. at Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. 919-942-7373, flyleafbooks.com
10th anniversary
The Hillsborough Gallery of Arts celebrates its 10th anniversary with the exhibit “Now and Again,” which features work by the gallery’s current and past members. The exhibit opens Wednesday, Jan. 25, and runs through Sunday, Feb. 19. An opening reception is 6-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the gallery, 121 N. Churton St. 919-732-5001, hillsboroughgallery.com
PlayMakers
PlayMakers Repertory Co. presents “Intimate Apparel” Jan. 25 to Feb. 12 at the Paul Green Theater at the Center for Dramatic Art, Country Club Road, Chapel Hill. 919-962-7529, playmakersrep.org
Diabetes support group
The Diabetes Education and Support Group meets from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays in the Gathering Room at University Place, 201 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. Free. Open to anyone who either has diabetes or has a friend or family member with the disease. For more information, email Diabetes.Group@yahoo.com.
Thursday
Friends of Downtown
The Chapel Hill Friends of the Downtown meet for coffee at 9:30 a.m. and a program at 10 a.m. on the second floor of the Franklinn Hotel, 311 W. Franklin St. Former UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor James Moeser and his wife, Susan, will share their experiences of living and working downtown. Free and open to the public. franklinstreetusa.com
Blood drive
A blood drive for the American Red Cross is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Piedmont Electric, 2500 N.C. Highway 86 S., Hillsborough. 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Lunch box concert
The Town of Carrboro’s Lunch Box Concert Series continues with a performance by the JazzTones sextet from noon to 1 p.m. in Century Hall at Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St. Free; bring your own lunch. Free coffee will be available. The series presents free concerts at noon on Thursdays through Feb. 23. 919-918-7364, bit.ly/2img2pk, carrbororec.org
Triangle hypnotists
The Triangle Chapter of the National Guild of Hypnotists meets 6:30-8:30 p.m.. For more information and the location site, call Katherine Smart at 919-590-9545 or email ImagineThatHypnosis@gmail.com. The group meets the fourth Thursday of each month. Open to the public. nchypnotist.com
‘Deep Denial’
David Billings discusses his book “Deep Denial: The Persistence of White Supremacy in United States History and Life” at 7 p.m. at Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. Sponsored by Orange Organizing Against Racism. 919-942-7373, flyleafbooks.com
Panel discussion
A panel discussion on tuition inequality for undocumented students and the future of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy is 7 p.m. at Emerson Waldorf School, 6211 New Jericho Road, Chapel Hill. Free and open to the public.
Friday
Talk on terrorism
Martin A. Miller, a professor with the Duke University history department, discusses “Terrorism: Foundations and History” at 11 a.m. at Expand Church, 114 Weaver Dairy Road, Chapel Hill. Free and open to the public. For more information: 703-329-2933, nagoudreau@yahoo.com.
Family Movie Matinee
Disney’s “The BFG,” rated PG, screens at 4 p.m. in Meeting Room B at Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive. Free. Popcorn provided. bit.ly/2aCfkNU
Mini golf
Drop in for a round of mini golf from 6-8 p.m. at Orange County Main Library, 137 W. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. For children ages 5 and older with a caregiver. orangecountync.gov
Last Fridays
Hillsborough’s monthly Last Fridays celebration features an art walk, arts and crafts, live music, food trucks and more from 6-9 p.m. throughout downtown. Rain or shine. For more information: 919-643-2500, 919-732-8324, bit.ly/1nhQmWO.
Beyond Gun Violence
The Beyond Gun Violence conference is Friday, Jan. 27, and Saturday, Jan. 28, in Chapel Hill. The event opens with a presentation by theologian and author James Atwood on “America’s Fascination with Violence” at 7 p.m. Friday at St. Paul AME Church, 101 N. Merritt Mill Road. On Saturday, events begin at 8:30 a.m. at United Church of Chapel Hill, 1321 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Advance registration required at ncchurches.org. Cost: $15 suggested contribution. 919-942-3540, unitedchurch.org
Line dance
The Line Dance Jam is 7:30-9 p.m. at Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. Cost: $3 per person. 919-918-7364
Saturday
Bird walk
New Hope Audubon Society holds a bird walk beginning at 8 a.m. in front of the Wild Bird Center at East Gate Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Birders of all skill levels may attend. Bring snacks and water; wear long pants and sturdy shoes. Canceled if heavy rain. For more information, email Bo Howes at bohowes@gmail.com. newhopeaudubon.org
Soup sampling
The Cold Weather Soup Sampling is 9 a.m. to noon at the Carrboro Farmers’ Market, 301 W. Main St. carrborofarmersmarket.com
Lantern festival
The first LIGHTUP Lantern Festival is 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at University Place, 201 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. The event will celebrate the Chinese New Year with a lantern parade, arts and crafts, food, workshops, live performances, games and more. Free admission. chlightup.org
Rabies clinic
Orange County Animal Services kicks off this year’s series of low-cost rabies vaccination clinics with a fundraiser clinic from 1-3 p.m. at Phydeaux, 400 S. Elliott Road, Suite A1, Chapel Hill. One-year rabies vaccinations are $10 and microchips are $25. Dr. Ashley Robertson, DVM at Meadowmont Animal Hospital, will administer the vaccines and microchips. Checks, cards and cash accepted. Animals must be leashed or in carriers. For more information: bit.ly/1IZiLwW.
Geology hike
The Occoneechee Geology Hike is 2 p.m. at Occoneechee Mountain State Natural Area, 625 Virginia Cates Road, Hillsborough. Children must be accompanied by an adult. 919-383-1686, bit.ly/2k4BtfK
Farmers’ markets
▪ The Carrboro Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to noon in the Carrboro Town Commons beside Town Hall, 301 W. Main St. The market will remain open during renovations to the Town Commons, which are scheduled to begin in December. carrborofarmersmarket.com
▪ The Chapel Hill Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to noon outside University Place, 201 S. Estes Drive. thechapelhillfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Eno River Farmers’ Market is open 10 a.m. to noon at 144 E. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. enoriverfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Hillsborough Farmers’ Market is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Hillsborough campus of UNC Hospitals, 430 Waterstone Drive. hillsboroughfarmersmarket.org
Please send calendar items two weeks in advance to chnclerk@newsobserver.com.
Support groups
Find a list of support groups with the Daybook calendar under the community tab at chapelhillnews.com.
Group meetings
The Chapel Hill Zen Center offers meditation instruction at 9 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Tuesdays at 5322 N.C. 86. RSVP: 919-967-0861, info@chzc.org. chzc.org.
Cornucopia House Cancer Support Center offers a free Restorative Yoga class for anyone affected by cancer from 9:30-11 a.m. Sundays at Blue Point Yoga Studio, 2816 Erwin Road, Durham. 919-401-9333.
Meet to send books to people in prison 1-4 p.m. Sundays at 2811 Hillsborough Road, Durham. prisonbooks.info.
Overeaters Anonymous meets 4-5 p.m. Sundays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road. 919-360-3789.
Breastfeeding Cafe, an informal drop-in for breastfeeding moms, is 10-11 a.m. Mondays at the Red Hen, University Mall, 201 S. Estes Drive.
A yoga class by the UNC Comprehensive Cancer Support Program for people with cancer, caregivers and cancer survivors is 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays at Carolina Pointe II, 6011 Farrington Road. Each class costs $5. unclineberger.org.
Women 55 and older walk trails in Meadowmont at 3:30 p.m. Mondays. 919-967-4054, walkingforwomen@gmail.com.
Anorexia Bulimia Anonymous, a 12-step program for people with eating disorders, meets 7-8 p.m. Mondays in room 17 at Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive, Chapel Hill. triangleaba.wix.com/meeting.
Overeaters Anonymous meets from 7-8 p.m. Mondays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road: 919-259-2843. Meetings are also held from 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays at Evergreen United Methodist Church, U.S. 15-501: 919-933-1355. Another group meets 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road. This group meets in the white building beside the main church building, directly across from Looking Glass Cafe.
Gamblers Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays at Amity United Methodist Church, 825 Estes Drive. Call Tom at 919-460-9039.
A 12-step program for relatives and friends of addicts meets 8-9 p.m. Mondays at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3638 Chapel Hill Road, Durham. 919-596-2915, nar-anon.org.
Cornucopia House Cancer Support Center offers a free Restorative Yoga class for anyone affected by cancer from 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 940 Carmichael St., Chapel Hill. 919-401-9333.
A needlework group that creates knitted and crocheted items for charities meets 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill, in Meeting Room A or C. schectman@gmail.com.
Residents 50 and up play bingo from 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. 919-918-7364.
A Meditation 101 class introduces beginners to meditation from 7-8:15 p.m. every Tuesday at Kosala Buddhist Center, 711 W. Rosemary St., Suite E, Carrboro. Walk-ins are welcome. meditationinchapelhill.org, KosalaEPC@gmail.com.
The Chapel Hill Zen Center hosts a recovery group with a Buddhist perspective on 12-step programs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 5322 N.C. 86. Meetings begin with 20 minutes of silent meditation. 919-265-7600, ZenandRecovery@gmail.com.
The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance support group meets from 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays at Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive. 919-533-9510.
The Optimist Club of Chapel Hill meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first, second and third Wednesdays of the month at the Bob Evans restaurant, 5419 Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. New members are welcome.
The People of Color Meditation Group meets 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Chapel Hill Zen Center, 5322 N.C. 86. For details, email Conal or Kriti: pocsittinggroup@gmail.com.
An introduction to Buddhist philosophy, psychology and meditation will be from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Kosala Buddhist Center, 711 W. Rosemary St., Suite E, Carrboro. meditationinchapelhill.org, KosalaEPC@gmail.com.
The Planting Seeds Sangha group meets to study and practice the Buddha’s teachings on mindfulness and meditation from 7:30-9 p.m. Wednesdays at the Church of the Advocate, 8410 Merin Road, Chapel Hill. Newcomers are welcome and no experience is necessary. plantingseedssangha.wix.com/chapel-hill-nc
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous meets from 10:30 a.m. to noon Fridays at the United Church of Chapel Hill, 1321 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. foodaddicts.org.
To add your club to the calendar or update your group’s meeting time or location, send information two weeks in advance to chnclerk@newsobserver.com.
