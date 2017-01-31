Daybook: Feb. 1-4

Wednesday
Blood drive
A blood drive for the American Red Cross is noon to 4:30 p.m. at the UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law, 160 Ridge Road. 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Reception
An opening reception for the exhibit “Horace Johnson and the History of Orange County” is 3-4:30 p.m. at the Orange County Historical Museum, 201 N. Churton St., Hillsborough. Johnson was mayor of Hillsborough from 1989 to 2001. The exhibit runs through February. 919-732-2201
‘Enduring Strength’
Greg Hansbrough discusses his book “Enduring Strength” at 7 p.m. at Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. 919-942-7373, flyleafbooks.com
Glass at 80
The Glass at 80 Festival opens with a concert by the Bruckner Orchester Linz at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall, 114 E. Cameron Ave., UNC-Chapel Hill. Composer/performer Philip Glass will be on campus during the festival performing, lecturing and discussing the impact of his work. He has written for orchestra, chamber ensembles, dance, opera, theater and film, and was one of the most important voices in the advent of minimalist music. The festival runs through Friday, Feb. 10. For a schedule of events and tickets, go to carolinaperformingarts.org.
Immigration law
The open forum Immigration Law and the New Administration is 6-8 p.m. at Carolina Union Auditorium at UNC-Chapel Hill. Open to the public. bit.ly/2ktQBzn, townofchapelhill.org
TABLE
TABLE moves its operations to to 209 E. Main St., Carrboro. If interested in volunteering, contact Laura Dille at ldille@tablenc.org or call 919-636-4860. tablenc.org
Diabetes support group
The Diabetes Education and Support Group meets from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays in the Gathering Room at University Place, 201 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. Free. Open to anyone who either has diabetes or has a friend or family member with the disease. For more information, email Diabetes.Group@yahoo.com.
Thursday
Annual meeting
UNC System President Margaret Spellings is the keynote speaker at the annual meeting of the Chapel Hill-Carrboro Chamber of Commerce. The meeting is 7:30-10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Carolina Club, 150 Stadium Drive, Chapel Hill. To register to attend, go to carolinachamber.org/annualmeeting, call Nicholas Johnson at 919-357-9989 or email njohnson@carolinachamber.org. carolinachamber.org
Lunch box concert
The Town of Carrboro’s Lunch Box Concert Series continues with a performance of Americana music by Tokyo Rosenthal from noon to 1 p.m. in Century Hall at Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St. Free; bring your own lunch. Free coffee will be available. The series presents free concerts at noon on Thursdays through Feb. 23. townofcarrboro.org
Memoir
Samuel Peterson discusses his memoir “TRUNKY: Transgender Junky” at 7 p.m. at Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. 919-942-7373, flyleafbooks.com
New Hope Audubon
New Hope Audubon Society meets from 7-9 p.m. at the North Carolina Botanical Garden, 100 Old Mason Farm Road, Chapel Hill. Mary Sonis, a naturalist, writer and photographer, will present a the program “A Year of Carolina Nature Walks.” Free and open to the public. newhopeaudubon.org
Friday
Choral concert
The Carolina Women’s Choral Showcase is 8 p.m. in Moeser Auditorium, 135 E. Cameron Ave., UNC-Chapel Hill. Tickets: $5; available at the door. music.unc.edu
Agricultural summit
Registration is underway for the 19th annual Orange County Agricultural Summit Monday, Feb. 20, at Cedar Grove Community Center, Highway 86, north of Hillsborough. This year’s summit is titled “Fertile Ground: Reinventing the Rural Economy.” Free for Orange County residents. For more information and to register, go to orangecountync.gov.
Planning Commission
The Town of Chapel Hill is seeking volunteers for the town’s Planning Commission advisory board. Four positions are available. Applications are due by noon Monday, Feb. 20. For more information, go to townofchapelhill.org, bit.ly/2kaDvtZ.
Hillsborough volunteers
The Town of Hillsborough is seeking volunteers for the Board of Adjustment, Tourism Board and Tourism Development Authority. For more information and to apply, go to hillsboroughnc.gov.
Full Frame volunteers
Applications are being accepted for volunteers at the 20th annual Full Frame Documentary Film Festival April 6-9 in Durham. For more information and to apply, go to fullframefest.org.
Saturday
Bird walk
New Hope Audubon Society holds a bird walk beginning at 7:30 a.m. in front of Wild Bird Center at East Gate Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Birders of all skill levels may attend. Bring snacks and water; wear long pants and walking shoes. Canceled if heavy rain. For more information, For more information, email David Anderson at d47anders@gmail.com.
Also, the society is sponsoring a stream water quality monitoring event at 9 a.m. at several sites on New Hope Creek. To participate, email John Kent at jnkent25@gmail.com by Wednesday, Feb. 1.
LEGO-palooza
The annual LEGO-palooza is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Morehead Planetarium and Science Center, 250 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. The event features displays created by the North Carolina LEGO Users Group. Free. Recommended for ages 6 and older. The event continues from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5. moreheadplanetarium.org
‘Pick Nick’
John Semonche discusses his book “Pick Nick: The Political Odyssey of Nick Galifianakis from Immigrant Son to Congressman” at 11 a.m. at McIntyre’s Books, 220 Market St., Fearrington Village. 919-542-3030, bit.ly/29E99rw
Free Spirit Freedom
The Hillsborough Arts Council’s Free Spirit Freedom project presents “A Tribute to Horace Johnson Sr.” from 2-4 p.m. at the Jerry M. Passmore Center, 103 Meadowlands Drive, Hillsborough. hillsboroughartscouncil.org
Sky watch
Representatives from Morehead Planetarium at UNC-Chapel Hill bring their high-powered telescopes for a close-up look at the night sky from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Ebenezer Church Recreation Area at Jordan Lake, 2582 Beaver Creek Road, Apex. Free. bit.ly/1L1QYaX
Farmers’ markets
▪ The Carrboro Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to noon in the Carrboro Town Commons beside Town Hall, 301 W. Main St. The market will remain open during renovations to the Town Commons, which are scheduled to begin in December. carrborofarmersmarket.com
▪ The Chapel Hill Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to noon outside University Place, 201 S. Estes Drive. thechapelhillfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Eno River Farmers’ Market is open 10 a.m. to noon at 144 E. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. enoriverfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Hillsborough Farmers’ Market is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Hillsborough campus of UNC Hospitals, 430 Waterstone Drive. hillsboroughfarmersmarket.org
Support groups
Find a list of support groups with the Daybook calendar under the community tab at chapelhillnews.com.
Group meetings
The Chapel Hill Zen Center offers meditation instruction at 9 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Tuesdays at 5322 N.C. 86. RSVP: 919-967-0861, info@chzc.org. chzc.org.
Cornucopia House Cancer Support Center offers a free Restorative Yoga class for anyone affected by cancer from 9:30-11 a.m. Sundays at Blue Point Yoga Studio, 2816 Erwin Road, Durham. 919-401-9333.
Meet to send books to people in prison 1-4 p.m. Sundays at 2811 Hillsborough Road, Durham. prisonbooks.info.
Overeaters Anonymous meets 4-5 p.m. Sundays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road. 919-360-3789.
Breastfeeding Cafe, an informal drop-in for breastfeeding moms, is 10-11 a.m. Mondays at the Red Hen, University Mall, 201 S. Estes Drive.
A yoga class by the UNC Comprehensive Cancer Support Program for people with cancer, caregivers and cancer survivors is 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays at Carolina Pointe II, 6011 Farrington Road. Each class costs $5. unclineberger.org.
Women 55 and older walk trails in Meadowmont at 3:30 p.m. Mondays. 919-967-4054, walkingforwomen@gmail.com.
Anorexia Bulimia Anonymous, a 12-step program for people with eating disorders, meets 7-8 p.m. Mondays in room 17 at Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive, Chapel Hill. triangleaba.wix.com/meeting.
Overeaters Anonymous meets from 7-8 p.m. Mondays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road: 919-259-2843. Meetings are also held from 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays at Evergreen United Methodist Church, U.S. 15-501: 919-933-1355. Another group meets 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road. This group meets in the white building beside the main church building, directly across from Looking Glass Cafe.
Gamblers Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays at Amity United Methodist Church, 825 Estes Drive. Call Tom at 919-460-9039.
A 12-step program for relatives and friends of addicts meets 8-9 p.m. Mondays at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3638 Chapel Hill Road, Durham. 919-596-2915, nar-anon.org.
Cornucopia House Cancer Support Center offers a free Restorative Yoga class for anyone affected by cancer from 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 940 Carmichael St., Chapel Hill. 919-401-9333.
A needlework group that creates knitted and crocheted items for charities meets 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill, in Meeting Room A or C. schectman@gmail.com.
Residents 50 and up play bingo from 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. 919-918-7364.
A Meditation 101 class introduces beginners to meditation from 7-8:15 p.m. every Tuesday at Kosala Buddhist Center, 711 W. Rosemary St., Suite E, Carrboro. Walk-ins are welcome. meditationinchapelhill.org, KosalaEPC@gmail.com.
The Chapel Hill Zen Center hosts a recovery group with a Buddhist perspective on 12-step programs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 5322 N.C. 86. Meetings begin with 20 minutes of silent meditation. 919-265-7600, ZenandRecovery@gmail.com.
The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance support group meets from 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays at Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive. 919-533-9510.
The Optimist Club of Chapel Hill meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first, second and third Wednesdays of the month at the Bob Evans restaurant, 5419 Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. New members are welcome.
The People of Color Meditation Group meets 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Chapel Hill Zen Center, 5322 N.C. 86. For details, email Conal or Kriti: pocsittinggroup@gmail.com.
An introduction to Buddhist philosophy, psychology and meditation will be from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Kosala Buddhist Center, 711 W. Rosemary St., Suite E, Carrboro. meditationinchapelhill.org, KosalaEPC@gmail.com.
The Planting Seeds Sangha group meets to study and practice the Buddha’s teachings on mindfulness and meditation from 7:30-9 p.m. Wednesdays at the Church of the Advocate, 8410 Merin Road, Chapel Hill. Newcomers are welcome and no experience is necessary. plantingseedssangha.wix.com/chapel-hill-nc
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous meets from 10:30 a.m. to noon Fridays at the United Church of Chapel Hill, 1321 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. foodaddicts.org.
