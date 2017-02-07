Daybook: Feb. 8-11

Wednesday
Bird walk
New Hope Audubon Society holds a bird walk beginning at 7:30 a.m. in front of Oak Creek Village Shopping Center, 4600 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. Birders of all skill levels may attend. Bring snacks and water; wear long pants and walking shoes. Canceled if heavy rain. For more information, email Jim Capel at jim.capel@mindspring.com.
Blood drive
A blood drive for the American Red Cross is 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the UNC-Chapel Hill School of Pharmacy, 301 Pharmacy Lane. 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Historian to speak
Award-winning historian Brenda Stevenson delivers the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s 13th annual African-American History Month lecture at 7 p.m. in the Sonja Haynes Stone Center for Black Culture and History, 150 South Road, Chapel Hill. Stevenson, a history professor at U.C.L.A., will discuss “When Do Black Female Lives Matter? Contested Assaults, Murders and American Race Riots.” Free. Parking is available in the Bell Tower parking deck by the Stone Center. A reception will follow. unc.edu
Civil rights
Richard Rosen and Joseph Mosnier discuss their book “Julius Chambers: A Life in the Legal Struggle for Civil Rights” at 7 p.m. at Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. 919-942-7373, flyleafbooks.com
Diabetes support group
The Diabetes Education and Support Group meets from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays in the Gathering Room at University Place, 201 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. Free. Open to anyone who either has diabetes or has a friend or family member with the disease. For more information, email Diabetes.Group@yahoo.com.
Thursday
TARPO meetings
Two committees of the Triangle Area Rural Planning Organization meet in the Multipurpose Room in Building 2 at the Pittsboro campus of Central Carolina Community College, 764 West St., Pittsboro. The Rural Transportation Coordinating Committee meets from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Rural Transportation Advisory Committee meets from noon to 2 p.m. Open to the public. tarpo.org
Lunch box concert
The Town of Carrboro’s Lunch Box Concert Series continues with a performance of New Age music by Dan Cunningham from noon to 1 p.m. in Century Hall at Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St. Free; bring your own lunch. Free coffee will be available. The series presents free concerts at noon on Thursdays through Feb. 23. townofcarrboro.org
Spice it Up
Spice it Up: A Cooking Class for Young Chefs is 4 p.m. at Orange County Main Library, 137 W. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. For children in grades 4-6. Call 919-245-2532 to register.
Glass at 80
The Kronos Quartet performs music composed by Philip Glass for the classic horror movie “Dracula” at 7:30 p.m. in Memorial Hall, 114 E. Cameron Ave., UNC-Chapel Hill. The film will be shown during the concert. A pre-concert lecture is 6:30 p.m. in Gerrard Hall, 116 E. Cameron Ave. Part of the Glass at 80 Festival, which runs through Friday, Feb. 10. For more information and tickets, go to carolinaperformingarts.org.
Friday
Valentine’s party
The Valentine’s Day Party for Older Adults is 2-4 p.m. in Century Hall at Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St. Free. For ages 50 and older. To register, call 919-918-7364. townofcarrboro.org
Shimmer
More than 20 illuminated artworks are on display from 6-10 p.m. as part of the Shimmer: The Art of Light festival in Carrboro and Chapel Hill. Projection art, 3-D installations, interactive installations and performances will be featured. Free. townofchapelhill.org, shimmerevent.com
2nd Friday ArtWalk
The monthly artwalk is 6-9 p.m. at various locations in Carrboro and Chapel Hill. Venues will feature live music, food, activities, hands-on art demonstrations and more. For more information and a list of events, go to 2ndfridayartwalk.com.
Family dance
The Family Valentine’s Dance is 6-8:30 p.m. at Central Recreation Center, 302 W. Tryon St., Hillsborough. Cost: $8 per person. Registration required: bit.ly/2kS7PKW.
Legends of love
Explore the legends of love at the special Valentine’s Day edition of the “Carolina Skies” show Feb. 10, 11 and 14 at Morehead Planetarium and Science Center, 250 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. For adults and older teens. Cost: $8. For showtimes and tickets, go to moreheadplanetarium.org.
Saturday
Table 5K
The Table 5K race is 7:30 a.m. on Cameron Avenue, between the Old Well and the Campus Y at UNC-Chapel Hill. Registration and packet pick up begins at 6:30 a.m. For more information and to register, go to tablenc.org.
Living History Day
The 16th annual Revolutionary War Living History Day is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hillsborough Visitors Center, 150 E. King St., and various locations throughout downtown Hillsborough. The event will feature costumed reenactors, dancers, historic tours and interactive activities.
Most activites are free. Tickets are required for two tours: The Colonial Roads of Hillsborough walking tour at 11a.m., tickets: $12, and the Revolutionary War in Hillsborough walking tour at 2 p.m., tickets: $6. visithillsboroughnc.com
Wild Valentines
The Wild Valentines program is 2-3 p.m. in Meeting Room A at Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive. Celebrate Valentine’s Day with the Triangle Land Conservancy. Participants will make edible “valentines for nature” to hang outside and nature-inspired valentines for family and friends. For families with children ages 4 and older. Advance registration required: chapelhillpubliclibrary.org.
Valentine’s dance
The Ambassadors Big Band performs at the Valentine’s Dance and Chocolates event from 7:30-10 p.m. at United Church of Chapel Hill, 1321 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Tickets: $15 advance, $20 at the door. Fundraiser for the church’s music program. unitedchurch.org
Agricultural summit
Registration is underway for the 19th annual Orange County Agricultural Summit Monday, Feb. 20, at Cedar Grove Community Center, Highway 86, north of Hillsborough. This year’s summit is titled “Fertile Ground: Reinventing the Rural Economy.” Free for Orange County residents. For more information and to register, go to orangecountync.gov.
Calls for volunteers
▪ The Town of Chapel Hill is seeking volunteers for the town’s Planning Commission advisory board. Four positions are available. Applications are due by noon Monday, Feb. 20. For more information, go to townofchapelhill.org, bit.ly/2kaDvtZ.
▪ The Town of Hillsborough is seeking volunteers for the Board of Adjustment, Tourism Board and Tourism Development Authority. For more information and to apply, go to hillsboroughnc.gov.
▪ Orange County needs volunteers to serve on various advisory boards. For more information, go to orangecountync.gov.
Farmers’ markets
▪ The Carrboro Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to noon in the Carrboro Town Commons beside Town Hall, 301 W. Main St. The Winter Soup Series continues Saturday, Feb. 11, during market hours. The market also is seeking musicians to perform at the venue. For more information, email lashaunacfm@gmail.com. carrborofarmersmarket.com
▪ The Chapel Hill Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to noon outside University Place, 201 S. Estes Drive. thechapelhillfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Eno River Farmers’ Market is open 10 a.m. to noon at 144 E. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. enoriverfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Hillsborough Farmers’ Market is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Hillsborough campus of UNC Hospitals, 430 Waterstone Drive. hillsboroughfarmersmarket.org
Support groups
Group meetings
The Chapel Hill Zen Center offers meditation instruction at 9 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Tuesdays at 5322 N.C. 86. RSVP: 919-967-0861, info@chzc.org. chzc.org.
Cornucopia House Cancer Support Center offers a free Restorative Yoga class for anyone affected by cancer from 9:30-11 a.m. Sundays at Blue Point Yoga Studio, 2816 Erwin Road, Durham. 919-401-9333.
Meet to send books to people in prison 1-4 p.m. Sundays at 2811 Hillsborough Road, Durham. prisonbooks.info.
Overeaters Anonymous meets 4-5 p.m. Sundays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road. 919-360-3789.
Breastfeeding Cafe, an informal drop-in for breastfeeding moms, is 10-11 a.m. Mondays at the Red Hen, University Mall, 201 S. Estes Drive.
A yoga class by the UNC Comprehensive Cancer Support Program for people with cancer, caregivers and cancer survivors is 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays at Carolina Pointe II, 6011 Farrington Road. Each class costs $5. unclineberger.org.
Women 55 and older walk trails in Meadowmont at 3:30 p.m. Mondays. 919-967-4054, walkingforwomen@gmail.com.
Anorexia Bulimia Anonymous, a 12-step program for people with eating disorders, meets 7-8 p.m. Mondays in room 17 at Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive, Chapel Hill. triangleaba.wix.com/meeting.
Overeaters Anonymous meets from 7-8 p.m. Mondays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road: 919-259-2843. Meetings are also held from 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays at Evergreen United Methodist Church, U.S. 15-501: 919-933-1355. Another group meets 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road. This group meets in the white building beside the main church building, directly across from Looking Glass Cafe.
Gamblers Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays at Amity United Methodist Church, 825 Estes Drive. Call Tom at 919-460-9039.
A 12-step program for relatives and friends of addicts meets 8-9 p.m. Mondays at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3638 Chapel Hill Road, Durham. 919-596-2915, nar-anon.org.
Cornucopia House Cancer Support Center offers a free Restorative Yoga class for anyone affected by cancer from 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 940 Carmichael St., Chapel Hill. 919-401-9333.
A needlework group that creates knitted and crocheted items for charities meets 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill, in Meeting Room A or C. schectman@gmail.com.
Residents 50 and up play bingo from 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. 919-918-7364.
A Meditation 101 class introduces beginners to meditation from 7-8:15 p.m. every Tuesday at Kosala Buddhist Center, 711 W. Rosemary St., Suite E, Carrboro. Walk-ins are welcome. meditationinchapelhill.org, KosalaEPC@gmail.com.
The Chapel Hill Zen Center hosts a recovery group with a Buddhist perspective on 12-step programs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 5322 N.C. 86. Meetings begin with 20 minutes of silent meditation. 919-265-7600, ZenandRecovery@gmail.com.
The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance support group meets from 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays at Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive. 919-533-9510.
The Optimist Club of Chapel Hill meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first, second and third Wednesdays of the month at the Bob Evans restaurant, 5419 Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. New members are welcome.
The People of Color Meditation Group meets 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Chapel Hill Zen Center, 5322 N.C. 86. For details, email Conal or Kriti: pocsittinggroup@gmail.com.
An introduction to Buddhist philosophy, psychology and meditation will be from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Kosala Buddhist Center, 711 W. Rosemary St., Suite E, Carrboro. meditationinchapelhill.org, KosalaEPC@gmail.com.
The Planting Seeds Sangha group meets to study and practice the Buddha’s teachings on mindfulness and meditation from 7:30-9 p.m. Wednesdays at the Church of the Advocate, 8410 Merin Road, Chapel Hill. Newcomers are welcome and no experience is necessary. plantingseedssangha.wix.com/chapel-hill-nc
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous meets from 10:30 a.m. to noon Fridays at the United Church of Chapel Hill, 1321 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. foodaddicts.org.
