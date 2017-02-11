Daybook: Feb. 12-18

Sunday
Bird walk
New Hope Audubon Society holds a bird walk beginning at 7:30 a.m. in front of Wild Bird Center at Eastgate Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Birders of all skill levels may attend. Bring snacks and water; wear long pants and sturdy shoes. Canceled if heavy rain. For more information, email Vern Bothwell at vbothwell@jbdlaw.com.
Darwin Day
Celebrate Charles Darwin and the Venus flytrap plant from 2-3:30 p.m. at the North Carolina Botanical Garden, 100 Old Mason Farm Road, Chapel Hill. Free. Advance registration required. ncbg.unc.edu
Philharmonia concert
The Chapel Hill Philharmonia performs “Inspired by Love” at 3 p.m. in Moeser Auditorium in Hill Hall, 145 E. Cameron Ave., UNC-Chapel Hill. Free. chapelhillphilharmonia.org
Consort of Viols
The UNC-Chapel Hill Consort of Viols perform at 3 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 210 St. Mary’s Road, Hillsborough. The concert will feature music from English Renaissance played on period instruments. Cost: $10. Tickets available at the door or by calling the church office at 919-732-9308. stmatthewshillsborough.org
Monday
Food sort
The PORCH food sort is 9-11 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church, 940 Carmichael St., Chapel Hill. Volunteers will sort food donations and distribute them to local pantries. chapelhill.porchcommunities.org
Welcome to Medicare
An informational seminar on Medicare is 4:30-6 p.m. in Meeting Room C at Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive. Sponsored by the Orange County Department on Aging and the North Carolina Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program. To register, call 919-968-2070. chapelhillpubliclibrary.org
BOCC public hearing
The quarterly public hearing of the Orange County Board of County Commissioners is 7 p.m. at the Whitted Building, 300 W. Tryon St., Hillsborough. orangecountync.gov
‘Yiddish Performances’
The Carolina Center for Jewish Studies presents “And Now I Have to Read in Jewish Something: Yiddish Performances by Holocaust Survivors” with Jeffrey Shandler at 7 p.m. at the Friday Center for Continuing Education, 100 Friday Center Drive, Chapel Hill. Free and open to the public. jewishstudies.unc.edu
‘Blood of Emmett Till’
Timothy B. Tyson discusses his new book “The Blood of Emmett Till” at 7 p.m. at Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. 919-942-7373, flyleafbooks.com
Tuesday
Legends of love
Explore the legends of love at the special Valentine’s Day edition of the “Carolina Skies” show at Morehead Planetarium and Science Center, 250 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. For adults and older teens. Cost: $8. For showtimes and tickets, go to moreheadplanetarium.org.
Wednesday
Carolina Jazz Festival
Pianist/composer Marcus Roberts and the Modern Jazz Generation headline the 40th annual Carolina Jazz Festival Feb. 15-18 at UNC-Chapel Hill. Many festival events are free. For more information and a schedule of performances, go to music.unc.edu/jazzfest.
Public meeting
The Town of Chapel Hill seeks public input on the Traffic Impact Analysis for the Ephesue-Fordham District. A public meeting is 7-8:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Town Hall, 405 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. For more information, go to bit.ly/2kPdCRh. townofchapelhill.org
Dulcimer Players
The Carolina Mountain Dulcimer Players meet at 7 p.m. at Carol Woods Retirement Community, 750 Weaver Dairy Road, Chapel Hill. Players of all stringed instruments and all levels welcome. For more information, contact Shirley Ray at ShirleyRay@aol.com or 919-929-5359.
Diabetes support group
The Diabetes Education and Support Group meets from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays in the Gathering Room at University Place, 201 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. Free. Open to anyone who either has diabetes or has a friend or family member with the disease. For more information, email Diabetes.Group@yahoo.com.
Thursday
Lunch box concert
The Town of Carrboro’s Lunch Box Concert Series continues with a performance by songwriter Nancy Middleton from noon to 1 p.m. in Century Hall at Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St. Free; bring your own lunch. Free coffee will be available. The series presents free concerts at noon on Thursdays through Feb. 23. townofcarrboro.org
Meet the Author Tea
Writer, speaker and broadcaster Warren Bingham reads from his new book “George Washington’s 1791 Southern Tour” from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Meet the Author Tea in Meeting Room B at Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive. Free. chapelhillpubliclibrary.org
Open house
The Hillsborough Toastmasters hold an open house from 5:45-7:15 p.m. in Room 11002 at UNC Health Care, 430 Waterstone Drive, Hillsborough. Free. hillsboroughtoastmasters.org
Poetry reading
Michael McFee reads from his new poetry book “We Were Once Here” at 7 p.m. at Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. 919-942-7373, flyleafbooks.com
Friday
Blood drive
A blood drive for the American Red Cross is 2-6:30 p.m. at Hillsborough United Methodist Church, 130 West Tryon St. 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Bad Movie Friday
Come laugh at the worst Hollywood has to offer from 4-6 p.m. in the Teen Room at Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive. Free. chapelhillpubliclibrary.org
Stuffed Animal Sleepover
Stuffed animals get a night out during the Stuffed Animal Sleepover at 5:30 p.m. at Orange County Main Library, 137 W. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. For all ages. Call 919-245-2532 to register. Bring a fuzzy buddy along to a pajama storytime and then leave them at the library overnight. Come back at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, to pick them up and see photos of the fun they had during their night away from home. A light breakfast will be served. orangecountync.gov
Saturday
Bird walk
New Hope Audubon Society holds a bird walk beginning at 7:30 a.m. in front of Wild Bird Center at East Gate Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Birders of all skill levels may attend. Bring snacks and water; wear long pants and walking shoes. Canceled if heavy rain. For more information, email Norm Budnitz at nbudnitz@gmail.com.
College selection seminar
The College Selection and Evaluation Seminar is 12:30-2 p.m. at Orange County Main Library, 137 W. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. Free. For more information: 919-245-2536, orangecountync.gov.
Photo shoot
The Not So Still Life Photography Shoot is 1-5 p.m. at Little River Regional Park and Natural Area, 301 Little River Park Way, Rougemont. Wildlife educators from CLAWS Inc. will bring birds for participants to photograph in a natural setting. 919-732-5505, orangecountync.gov
Movies @ the Library
The monthly adult movie series shows the movie “Southside With You,” rated PG-13, at 2:30 p.m. in Meeting Room B at Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive. Free. chapelhillpubliclibrary.org
Farmers’ markets
▪ The Carrboro Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to noon in the Carrboro Town Commons beside Town Hall, 301 W. Main St. For more information, email lashaunacfm@gmail.com. carrborofarmersmarket.com
▪ The Chapel Hill Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to noon outside University Place, 201 S. Estes Drive. thechapelhillfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Eno River Farmers’ Market is open 10 a.m. to noon at 144 E. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. enoriverfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Hillsborough Farmers’ Market is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Hillsborough campus of UNC Hospitals, 430 Waterstone Drive. hillsboroughfarmersmarket.org
Support groups
Group meetings
The Chapel Hill Zen Center offers meditation instruction at 9 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Tuesdays at 5322 N.C. 86. RSVP: 919-967-0861, info@chzc.org. chzc.org.
Cornucopia House Cancer Support Center offers a free Restorative Yoga class for anyone affected by cancer from 9:30-11 a.m. Sundays at Blue Point Yoga Studio, 2816 Erwin Road, Durham. 919-401-9333.
Meet to send books to people in prison 1-4 p.m. Sundays at 2811 Hillsborough Road, Durham. prisonbooks.info.
Overeaters Anonymous meets 4-5 p.m. Sundays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road. 919-360-3789.
Breastfeeding Cafe, an informal drop-in for breastfeeding moms, is 10-11 a.m. Mondays at the Red Hen, University Mall, 201 S. Estes Drive.
A yoga class by the UNC Comprehensive Cancer Support Program for people with cancer, caregivers and cancer survivors is 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays at Carolina Pointe II, 6011 Farrington Road. Each class costs $5. unclineberger.org.
Women 55 and older walk trails in Meadowmont at 3:30 p.m. Mondays. 919-967-4054, walkingforwomen@gmail.com.
Anorexia Bulimia Anonymous, a 12-step program for people with eating disorders, meets 7-8 p.m. Mondays in room 17 at Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive, Chapel Hill. triangleaba.wix.com/meeting.
Overeaters Anonymous meets from 7-8 p.m. Mondays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road: 919-259-2843. Meetings are also held from 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays at Evergreen United Methodist Church, U.S. 15-501: 919-933-1355. Another group meets 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road. This group meets in the white building beside the main church building, directly across from Looking Glass Cafe.
Gamblers Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays at Amity United Methodist Church, 825 Estes Drive. Call Tom at 919-460-9039.
A 12-step program for relatives and friends of addicts meets 8-9 p.m. Mondays at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3638 Chapel Hill Road, Durham. 919-596-2915, nar-anon.org.
Cornucopia House Cancer Support Center offers a free Restorative Yoga class for anyone affected by cancer from 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 940 Carmichael St., Chapel Hill. 919-401-9333.
A needlework group that creates knitted and crocheted items for charities meets 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill, in Meeting Room A or C. schectman@gmail.com.
Residents 50 and up play bingo from 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. 919-918-7364.
A Meditation 101 class introduces beginners to meditation from 7-8:15 p.m. every Tuesday at Kosala Buddhist Center, 711 W. Rosemary St., Suite E, Carrboro. Walk-ins are welcome. meditationinchapelhill.org, KosalaEPC@gmail.com.
The Chapel Hill Zen Center hosts a recovery group with a Buddhist perspective on 12-step programs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 5322 N.C. 86. Meetings begin with 20 minutes of silent meditation. 919-265-7600, ZenandRecovery@gmail.com.
The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance support group meets from 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays at Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive. 919-533-9510.
The Optimist Club of Chapel Hill meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first, second and third Wednesdays of the month at the Bob Evans restaurant, 5419 Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. New members are welcome.
The People of Color Meditation Group meets 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Chapel Hill Zen Center, 5322 N.C. 86. For details, email Conal or Kriti: pocsittinggroup@gmail.com.
An introduction to Buddhist philosophy, psychology and meditation will be from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Kosala Buddhist Center, 711 W. Rosemary St., Suite E, Carrboro. meditationinchapelhill.org, KosalaEPC@gmail.com.
The Planting Seeds Sangha group meets to study and practice the Buddha’s teachings on mindfulness and meditation from 7:30-9 p.m. Wednesdays at the Church of the Advocate, 8410 Merin Road, Chapel Hill. Newcomers are welcome and no experience is necessary. plantingseedssangha.wix.com/chapel-hill-nc
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous meets from 10:30 a.m. to noon Fridays at the United Church of Chapel Hill, 1321 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. foodaddicts.org.
Comments