Daybook: Feb. 19-25

5:41 Who killed Julian Pierce? - A daughter's search for the truth Pause

2:41 Peters: 'The effort was there but the execution was lacking'

12:36 Joe Giglio analyzes NC State's basketball coach situation

1:36 Gottfried: 'I am really proud of the accomplishments we had'

3:04 Heartbreaking video of the return of a fallen soldier

0:34 High school basketball player gets technical foul for breaking out dance moves

2:01 NC State's Women's Swimming and Diving team wins ACC Championship

2:12 Duke's Krzyzewski praises play of freshman Jason Tatum against Virginia in Charlottesville

4:30 He has a new face, one that had belonged to another man