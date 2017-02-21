Daybook: Feb. 22-25

Wednesday
Bird walk
New Hope Audubon Society holds a bird walk beginning at 7:30 a.m. in front of Wild Bird Center at Eastgate Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Birders of all skill levels may attend. Bring snacks and water; wear long pants and sturdy shoes. Canceled if heavy rain. For more information, email Vern Bothwell at vbothwell@jbdlaw.com. newhopeaudubon.org
Public transit forums
A community forum on the proposed public transit plan for Orange County is 8-9:30 a.m. at Silverspot Cinema at University Place shopping center, 201 S. Estes Drive, Suite 100, Chapel Hill. Sponsored by the Chapel Hill-Carrboro Chamber of Commerce. The free event will feature a discussion of technology and transportation options. Representatives from Chapel Hill Transit, GoTriangle and the Regional Transportation Alliance are scheduled to speak. To register to attend, go to bit.ly/2krk0e6. Non-chamber members are asked to register as GUEST and include “transit” (lowercase) in the promo box. 919-357-9977
Another open forum is 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive. A panel discussion will focus on new and projected population growth areas and a comparison of light rail, bus rapid transit and feeder bus services. Craig Benedict, planning director of Orange County, is scheduled to discuss the county’s transit plan. Sponsored by the Chapel Hill Alliance for a Livable Town and Orange County Voice. info@chalt.com
Magic show
Capt. Jim performs a magic show from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St. Cost: $3 per person. The performance is part of the Lollipop Series for children ages 3-5 years old. 919-918-7364
Blood drive
A blood drive for the American Red Cross is 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Performance AutoMall, 1810 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd. 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
‘A Mind to Stay’
Sydney Nathans, professor emeritus of history at Duke University, discusses his new book “A Mind to Stay: White Plantation, Black Homeland” at 5:30 p.m. at Wilson Library, 200 South Road, UNC-Chapel Hill. Free. library.unc.edu/wilson
Diabetes support group
The Diabetes Education and Support Group meets from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays in the Gathering Room at University Place, 201 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. Free. Open to anyone who either has diabetes or has a friend or family member with the disease. For more information, email Diabetes.Group@yahoo.com.
Thursday
Friends of the Downtown
The Chapel Hill Friends of the Downtown meets at 9:30 a.m. at 411 West Italian Cafe, 411 W. Franklin St. Greg Overbeck, co-owner and marketing director of the Chapel Hill Restaurant Group, will discuss “The Downtown Restaurant Business.” franklinstreetusa.com
Lunch box concert
The Town of Carrboro’s Lunch Box Concert Series closes out its season with a performance by the duo the Holland Brothers from noon to 1 p.m. in Century Hall at Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St. Free; bring your own lunch. townofcarrboro.org
Cupcake Smackdown
Decorate your cake and eat it too at the Cupcake Smackdown from 5-6 p.m. at Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive. Free. chapelhillpubliclibrary.org
Art meets science
Dustin Smith, curator of reptiles, amphibians, fish and invertebrates at the North Carolina Zoo, discusses the zoo’s amphibian conservation projects at 6 p.m. at FRANK Gallery, 109 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. The talk is part of the gallery’s “The Disappearing Frogs Project” exhibit, which is on display through Saturday, March 4. 919-636-4135, frankisart.com
Evening of Poetry
The program Bearing Witness: An Evening of Poetry is 6-7:45 p.m. at Orange County Main Library, 137 W. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. Free. For more information: 919-245-2525, orangecountync.gov.
Digital security
The program the NSA Has Seen Your Nudes: An Interactive Digital Security Workshop is 6:30 p.m. in Room 202 at Dey Hall at UNC-Chapel Hill, 200 South Road. Bring a laptop and a phone. Free and open to the public. Sponsored by the UNControllables.
‘Arsenic and Old Lace’
The Orange County Community Players perform “Arsenic and Old Lace” Feb. 23-26 at the Passmore Center, 103 Meadowlands Drive, Hillsborough. A dinner theater performance is Saturday, Feb. 25. A dessert matinee is Sunday, Feb. 26. For showtime and ticket information, go to ocpnc.com or bit.ly/2ls2D0n.
‘Defiant Requiem’
The documentary “Defiant Requiem” screens at 7:30 p.m. in Hill Hall, 145 E. Cameron Ave., UNC-Chapel Hill. Sponsored by the Carolina Center for Jewish Studies and the UNC-Chapel Hill Department of Music. unc.live/2lg3DUF, jewishstudies.unc.edu
Friday
National debt
Walter Mack discusses “Our Soaring National Debt” at 10 a.m. at the Seymour Senior Center, 2551 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill. Mack is a retired district director for the U.S. Treasury Department. Free and open to the public.
Family movie
“The Secret Life of Pets,” rated PG, screens at 4 p.m. in Meeting Room B at Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive. Free. Popcorn provided. chapelhillpubliclibrary.org
Last Fridays
Hillsborough’s monthly Last Fridays celebration features an art walk, arts and crafts, children’s activities and more from 6-9 p.m. throughout downtown. Rain or shine. For more information and a schedule of receptions, go to hillsboroughartscouncil.org.
Harper’s Ferry Five
The Alliance for Historic Hillsborough presents the program Harper’s Ferry Five Talk by Peter H. Wood at 6 p.m. at the Whitted Building, 300 W. Tryon St., Hillsborough.
Wood, professor emeritus of history at Duke University, will discuss “The Harper’s Ferry Five: Tracing the Roots of John Brown’s Actual Plan for 1859 and the Southern Black Freedom Fighters Who Joined Him.” Free and open to the public. 919-732-7741, historichillsborough.org
Latin Jam Session
Learn the moves to popular dances at the Latin Jam Session from 7:30-9 p.m. at Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St. Cost: $3 per person. 919-918-7364
Organ recital
Alexander Anderson performs an organ recital featuring works by Bach at 7:30 p.m. at United Church of Chapel Hill, 1321 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Free. 919-942-3540, unitedchurch.org
Hartsoe concert
Americana singer-songwriter Steve Hartsoe performs songs from his new album, “The Big Fix,” at 8 p.m. at the Pittsboro Roadhouse and General Store, 39 West St., Pittsboro. Free. 919-542-2432, stevehartsoe.com, bit.ly/2lsOOza
Transportation plan
Hillsborough residents can comment on the town’s draft Comprehensive Transportation Plan through Friday, Feb. 24. hillsboroughnc.gov
Park closed
Cates Creek Park in Hillsborough is closed through Friday, Feb. 24, for improvements. A rain garden will be installed over a drainage swale next to the park’s playground. hillsboroughnc.gov
Saturday
Women’s Heart Symposium
The third annual Women’s Heart Symposium is 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the William and Ida Friday Center for Continuing Education, 100 Friday Center Drive, Chapel Hill. Free; registration required. To register, call Barbara Reid at 919-843-5205 or email breid@med.unc.edu by Thursday, Feb. 23. unc.live/2kkBIDZ
Regulator crisis tour
The Regulator Rebellion Tour is 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through Historic Hillsborough. Cost: $12. Alamance Battleground Site Manager Jeremiah DeGennaro will lead the tour. visithillsboroughnc.com
Book discussions
Mark Greaney discusses his book “Gunmetal Gray” and Brad Taylor discusses his book “Ring of Fire” at 11 a.m. at McIntyre’s Books, 220 Market St., Fearrington Village. 919-542-3030, bit.ly/29E99rw
‘Wilmington Ten’
The documentary “Pardons of Innocence: The Wilmington Ten” screens at 1 p.m. at the United Church of Chapel Hill, 1321 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. A discussion will follow. unitedchurch.org
Bright Star Theatre
Bright Star Theatre presents “George Washington Carver and Friends” from 3-3:45 p.m. in Meeting Room B at Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive. Free. Recommended for children in prekindergarten to grade five. chapelhillpubliclibrary.org
Comedy Arts Festival
The North Carolina Comedy Arts Festival continues through Saturday, Feb. 25, at several venues in Carrboro and Chapel Hill. For a schedule of performances and tickets, go to nccomedyarts.com.
Farmers’ markets
▪ The Carrboro Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to noon in the Carrboro Town Commons beside Town Hall, 301 W. Main St. For more information, email lashaunacfm@gmail.com. carrborofarmersmarket.com
▪ The Chapel Hill Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to noon outside University Place, 201 S. Estes Drive. thechapelhillfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Eno River Farmers’ Market is open 10 a.m. to noon at 144 E. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. enoriverfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Hillsborough Farmers’ Market is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Hillsborough campus of UNC Hospitals, 430 Waterstone Drive. hillsboroughfarmersmarket.org
Support groups
Group meetings
The Chapel Hill Zen Center offers meditation instruction at 9 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Tuesdays at 5322 N.C. 86. RSVP: 919-967-0861, info@chzc.org. chzc.org.
Cornucopia House Cancer Support Center offers a free Restorative Yoga class for anyone affected by cancer from 9:30-11 a.m. Sundays at Blue Point Yoga Studio, 2816 Erwin Road, Durham. 919-401-9333.
Meet to send books to people in prison 1-4 p.m. Sundays at 2811 Hillsborough Road, Durham. prisonbooks.info.
Overeaters Anonymous meets 4-5 p.m. Sundays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road. 919-360-3789.
Breastfeeding Cafe, an informal drop-in for breastfeeding moms, is 10-11 a.m. Mondays at the Red Hen, University Mall, 201 S. Estes Drive.
A yoga class by the UNC Comprehensive Cancer Support Program for people with cancer, caregivers and cancer survivors is 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays at Carolina Pointe II, 6011 Farrington Road. Each class costs $5. unclineberger.org.
Women 55 and older walk trails in Meadowmont at 3:30 p.m. Mondays. 919-967-4054, walkingforwomen@gmail.com.
Anorexia Bulimia Anonymous, a 12-step program for people with eating disorders, meets 7-8 p.m. Mondays in room 17 at Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive, Chapel Hill. triangleaba.wix.com/meeting.
Overeaters Anonymous meets from 7-8 p.m. Mondays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road: 919-259-2843. Meetings are also held from 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays at Evergreen United Methodist Church, U.S. 15-501: 919-933-1355. Another group meets 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road. This group meets in the white building beside the main church building, directly across from Looking Glass Cafe.
Gamblers Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays at Amity United Methodist Church, 825 Estes Drive. Call Tom at 919-460-9039.
A 12-step program for relatives and friends of addicts meets 8-9 p.m. Mondays at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3638 Chapel Hill Road, Durham. 919-596-2915, nar-anon.org.
Cornucopia House Cancer Support Center offers a free Restorative Yoga class for anyone affected by cancer from 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 940 Carmichael St., Chapel Hill. 919-401-9333.
A needlework group that creates knitted and crocheted items for charities meets 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill, in Meeting Room A or C. schectman@gmail.com.
Residents 50 and up play bingo from 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. 919-918-7364.
A Meditation 101 class introduces beginners to meditation from 7-8:15 p.m. every Tuesday at Kosala Buddhist Center, 711 W. Rosemary St., Suite E, Carrboro. Walk-ins are welcome. meditationinchapelhill.org, KosalaEPC@gmail.com.
The Chapel Hill Zen Center hosts a recovery group with a Buddhist perspective on 12-step programs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 5322 N.C. 86. Meetings begin with 20 minutes of silent meditation. 919-265-7600, ZenandRecovery@gmail.com.
The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance support group meets from 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays at Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive. 919-533-9510.
The Optimist Club of Chapel Hill meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first, second and third Wednesdays of the month at the Bob Evans restaurant, 5419 Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. New members are welcome.
The People of Color Meditation Group meets 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Chapel Hill Zen Center, 5322 N.C. 86. For details, email Conal or Kriti: pocsittinggroup@gmail.com.
An introduction to Buddhist philosophy, psychology and meditation will be from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Kosala Buddhist Center, 711 W. Rosemary St., Suite E, Carrboro. meditationinchapelhill.org, KosalaEPC@gmail.com.
The Planting Seeds Sangha group meets to study and practice the Buddha’s teachings on mindfulness and meditation from 7:30-9 p.m. Wednesdays at the Church of the Advocate, 8410 Merin Road, Chapel Hill. Newcomers are welcome and no experience is necessary. plantingseedssangha.wix.com/chapel-hill-nc
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous meets from 10:30 a.m. to noon Fridays at the United Church of Chapel Hill, 1321 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. foodaddicts.org.
