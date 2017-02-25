Daybook: Feb. 26-March 4

Sunday
Bird walk
New Hope Audubon Society holds a bird walk beginning at 7:30 a.m. in front of Oak Creek Village Shopping Center, 4600 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. Birders of all skill levels may attend. Bring snacks and water; wear long pants and walking shoes. Canceled if heavy rain. For more information, email Jim Capel at jim.capel@mindspring.com.
Family day
The free Family and Friends Sunday program is 1-5 p.m. at Ackland Art Museum at UNC-Chapel Hill, 101 S. Columbia St. The program will feature interactive activities. For all ages. 919-966-5736, ackland.org
Art workshop
The free Family Art Workshop is 2-4 p.m. at Carrboro Branch Library, 900 Old Fayetteville Road. Recommended for children ages 8 and older. Registration required: 919-969-3006.
Spin Man
Acclaimed basketball spinner Noel Brandon, the Spin Man, performs at 2:30 p.m. at Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St. Cost: $3 per person. 919-918-7364
‘Feb 48’
One Song Productions presents “Feb 48,” a festival of one-act plays, at 7:30 p.m. at the Carrboro Arts Center, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. Tickets: $6-$8. artscenterlive.org
Monday
Blood drives
A blood drive for the American Red Cross is 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the UNC-Chapel Hill Student Union, 3103 South Road, Chapel Hill.
Other drives this week are 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, in the Administration Building at OWASA, 400 Jones Ferry Road, Carrboro, and 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at Chatham Central High School, 14950 N.C. 902 W., Bear Creek. 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Opening reception
An opening reception for the exhibit “A Realm of Diversity” by Susanna Ray is 3-4 p.m. at the Seymour Center, 2551 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill. The exhibit runs through April 6. 919-968-2070
Light Rail Project
A community open house on the proposed Durham-Orange Light Rail Transit Project is 6 p.m. at Chapel Hill Town Hall, 405 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Project staff will be available to answer questions. For more information, go to bit.ly/2lGSc95 or townofchapelhill.org.
Bird Club
The Chapel Hill Bird Club meets at 7:30 p.m. at Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive, Chapel Hill. Kent Fiala will discuss using eBird online. Free and open to the public.
Tuesday
Durham Mardi Gras
The annual Durham Mardi Gras Parade and After Party begins at 6:30 p.m. at CCB Plaza, 201 Corcoran St. The opening ceremony is 6:45 p.m. and the parade begins at 7 p.m. The parade will travel down Foster Street, turn on Corporation Street and end at the intersection of Rigsbee Avenue and Geer Street. Live music and performances will be featured at various locations throughout downtown. Free. The deadline to register for walking groups interested in participating in the parade is Monday, Feb. 27. durhammardigras.com
Homeowner associations
Nonprofit HEAR4NC holds a free public session on homeowner association issues in North Carolina from 7-8:30 p.m. at Cameron Village Regional Library, 1930 Clark Ave., Raleigh. Al Ripley, director of the Consumer Action Network of the N.C. Justice Center, will speak. The meeting also will feature a discussion of bills being introduced to the state legislature. A question and answer session will follow. For more information call 919-631-5672. HEAR4NC.com
Wednesday
Big Band Night
Big Band Night with the Triangle Jazz Orchestra is 7:30 p.m. at the Carrboro Arts Center, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. Free; $5 donation requested. artscenterlive.org
Citizens Academy
Applications for the Town of Hillsborough’s Citizens Academy are due. Free. Classes are 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesdays March 8-April 19. A Saturday class is March 25. For more information and to apply, go to hillsboroughnc.gov or bit.ly/2lwzY7R.
Diabetes support group
The Diabetes Education and Support Group meets from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays in the Gathering Room at University Place, 201 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. Free. Open to anyone who either has diabetes or has a friend or family member with the disease. For more information, email Diabetes.Group@yahoo.com.
Thursday
New Hope Audubon
New Hope Audubon Society meets from 7-9 p.m. at the North Carolina Botanical Garden, 100 Old Mason Farm Road, Chapel Hill. Shilo Felton, with the N.C. State University Department of Applied Ecology, will discuss “Ecology and Conservation of American Oystercatchers.” Free and open to the public. newhopeaudubon.org
Friday
Art reception
Registration is due for an art reception at 3 p.m. Monday, March 6, at the Passmore Center, 103 Meadowlands Drive, Hillsborough. A mixed media exhibit at the center features works by local artists C.J. Hollinger, Jane Foust and Kaye Maltbie. To register to attend, call 919-245-2015.
Bad Movie Friday
Come laugh at the worst Hollywood has to offer from 4-6 p.m. in the Teen Room at Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive. Free. chapelhillpubliclibrary.org
Concert
Scott Ainslie performs at 7:30 p.m. at Saint Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 210 St. Mary’s Road, Hillsborough. Tickets: $15. 919-732-9308, stmatthewshillsborough.org
Saturday
Bird walk
New Hope Audubon Society holds a bird walk beginning at 7:30 a.m. in front of Oak Creek Village Shopping Center, 4600 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. Birders of all skill levels may attend. Bring snacks and water; wear long pants and walking shoes. Canceled if heavy rain. For more information, email Jim Capel at jim.capel@mindspring.com.
Also, the society is sponsoring a stream water quality monitoring event at 9 a.m. at several sites on New Hope Creek. To participate, email John Kent at jnkent25@gmail.com by Wednesday, March 1.
Day of Prayer
The 38th annual World Day of Prayer is noon to 1 p.m. at New Hope Church, 512 U.S. 70, Hillsborough. Lunch will be served and child care will be available. Open to the public. 919-206-4673
Farmers’ markets
▪ The Carrboro Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to noon in the Carrboro Town Commons beside Town Hall, 301 W. Main St. For more information, email lashaunacfm@gmail.com. carrborofarmersmarket.com
▪ The Chapel Hill Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to noon outside University Place, 201 S. Estes Drive. thechapelhillfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Eno River Farmers’ Market is open 10 a.m. to noon at 144 E. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. enoriverfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Hillsborough Farmers’ Market is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Hillsborough campus of UNC Hospitals, 430 Waterstone Drive. hillsboroughfarmersmarket.org
Please send calendar items two weeks in advance to chnclerk@newsobserver.com.
Support groups
Find a list of support groups with the Daybook calendar under the community tab at chapelhillnews.com.
Group meetings
The Chapel Hill Zen Center offers meditation instruction at 9 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Tuesdays at 5322 N.C. 86. RSVP: 919-967-0861, info@chzc.org. chzc.org.
Cornucopia House Cancer Support Center offers a free Restorative Yoga class for anyone affected by cancer from 9:30-11 a.m. Sundays at Blue Point Yoga Studio, 2816 Erwin Road, Durham. 919-401-9333.
Meet to send books to people in prison 1-4 p.m. Sundays at 2811 Hillsborough Road, Durham. prisonbooks.info.
Overeaters Anonymous meets 4-5 p.m. Sundays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road. 919-360-3789.
Breastfeeding Cafe, an informal drop-in for breastfeeding moms, is 10-11 a.m. Mondays at the Red Hen, University Mall, 201 S. Estes Drive.
A yoga class by the UNC Comprehensive Cancer Support Program for people with cancer, caregivers and cancer survivors is 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays at Carolina Pointe II, 6011 Farrington Road. Each class costs $5. unclineberger.org.
Women 55 and older walk trails in Meadowmont at 3:30 p.m. Mondays. 919-967-4054, walkingforwomen@gmail.com.
Anorexia Bulimia Anonymous, a 12-step program for people with eating disorders, meets 7-8 p.m. Mondays in room 17 at Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive, Chapel Hill. triangleaba.wix.com/meeting.
Overeaters Anonymous meets from 7-8 p.m. Mondays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road: 919-259-2843. Meetings are also held from 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays at Evergreen United Methodist Church, U.S. 15-501: 919-933-1355. Another group meets 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road. This group meets in the white building beside the main church building, directly across from Looking Glass Cafe.
Gamblers Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays at Amity United Methodist Church, 825 Estes Drive. Call Tom at 919-460-9039.
A 12-step program for relatives and friends of addicts meets 8-9 p.m. Mondays at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3638 Chapel Hill Road, Durham. 919-596-2915, nar-anon.org.
Cornucopia House Cancer Support Center offers a free Restorative Yoga class for anyone affected by cancer from 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 940 Carmichael St., Chapel Hill. 919-401-9333.
A needlework group that creates knitted and crocheted items for charities meets 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill, in Meeting Room A or C. schectman@gmail.com.
Residents 50 and up play bingo from 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. 919-918-7364.
A Meditation 101 class introduces beginners to meditation from 7-8:15 p.m. every Tuesday at Kosala Buddhist Center, 711 W. Rosemary St., Suite E, Carrboro. Walk-ins are welcome. meditationinchapelhill.org, KosalaEPC@gmail.com.
The Chapel Hill Zen Center hosts a recovery group with a Buddhist perspective on 12-step programs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 5322 N.C. 86. Meetings begin with 20 minutes of silent meditation. 919-265-7600, ZenandRecovery@gmail.com.
The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance support group meets from 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays at Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive. 919-533-9510.
The Optimist Club of Chapel Hill meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first, second and third Wednesdays of the month at the Bob Evans restaurant, 5419 Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. New members are welcome.
The People of Color Meditation Group meets 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Chapel Hill Zen Center, 5322 N.C. 86. For details, email Conal or Kriti: pocsittinggroup@gmail.com.
An introduction to Buddhist philosophy, psychology and meditation will be from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Kosala Buddhist Center, 711 W. Rosemary St., Suite E, Carrboro. meditationinchapelhill.org, KosalaEPC@gmail.com.
The Planting Seeds Sangha group meets to study and practice the Buddha’s teachings on mindfulness and meditation from 7:30-9 p.m. Wednesdays at the Church of the Advocate, 8410 Merin Road, Chapel Hill. Newcomers are welcome and no experience is necessary. plantingseedssangha.wix.com/chapel-hill-nc
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous meets from 10:30 a.m. to noon Fridays at the United Church of Chapel Hill, 1321 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. foodaddicts.org.
To add your club to the calendar or update your group’s meeting time or location, send information two weeks in advance to chnclerk@newsobserver.com.
Comments