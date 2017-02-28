Daybook: March 1-4

Wednesday
Film night
Two documentaries will be shown during Community Film Night at 7 p.m. at Looking Glass Café, 601 W. Main St., Carrboro. Free. The event will feature footage from the protests against Donald Trump’s inauguration and the film “Black Snake Killaz: The Untold Story of the Red Warrior Camp.” 919-967-9398
Playmakers
The PlayMakers Repertory Co.’s production of Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” opens at 7:30 p.m. in Paul Green Theatre, 250 Country Club Road, Chapel Hill. The play runs through March 19. For more information and tickets: 919-962-7529, playmakersrep.org.
Big Band Night
Big Band Night with the Triangle Jazz Orchestra is 7:30 p.m. at the Carrboro Arts Center, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. Free; $5 donation requested. artscenterlive.org
Citizens Academy
Applications for the Town of Hillsborough’s Citizens Academy are due. Free. Classes are 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesdays March 8-April 19. A Saturday class is March 25. For more information and to apply, go to hillsboroughnc.gov or bit.ly/2lwzY7R.
Diabetes support group
The Diabetes Education and Support Group meets from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays in the Gathering Room at University Place, 201 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. Free. Open to anyone who either has diabetes or has a friend or family member with the disease. For more information, email Diabetes.Group@yahoo.com.
Recital
The Guest Artists Recital features Stephanie Tingler, soprano, and Martha Thomas, piano, at 7:30 p.m. in Person Recital Hall, 181 E. Cameron Ave., UNC-Chapel Hill. Free. unc.live/2lNEXDp
Thursday
Garden workday
Volunteers are needed to help spruce up the pollinator garden from 8-10 a.m. at Gold Park, 415 Dimmocks Mill Road, Hillsborough. Volunteers will trim perennials, pull weeds, spread mulch and expand the garden. Participants are asked to bring garden gloves, hand clippers, weeding tools, a pitchfork or shovel, and bins to move mulch. For more information, call garden coordinator Frances Harris at 919-241-4822 or email va.harris.fam@gmail.com.
‘Love, Alice’
Barbara Davis discusses her new novel “Love, Alice” at 7 p.m. at Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. 919-942-7373, flyleafbooks.com
New Hope Audubon
New Hope Audubon Society meets from 7-9 p.m. at the North Carolina Botanical Garden, 100 Old Mason Farm Road, Chapel Hill. Shilo Felton, with the N.C. State University Department of Applied Ecology, will discuss “Ecology and Conservation of American Oystercatchers.” Free and open to the public. newhopeaudubon.org
Symphony concert
The UNC Symphony Orchestra and Carolina Choir perform at 7:30 p.m. in Moeser Auditorium, 135 E. Cameron Ave., UNC-Chapel Hill. Winners of the annual UNC Concerto Competition also will perform. Cost: $10. Part of the Scholarship Benefit Series of concerts. unc.live/2mlxJDJ
Police academy
Applications are being accepted through Friday, March 10, for the spring session of the Chapel Hill Police Department’s Community Police Academy. The event is the first week in April. For more information and to apply, go to bit.ly/CPA2017.
Friday
Art reception
Registration is due for an art reception at 3 p.m. Monday, March 6, at the Passmore Center, 103 Meadowlands Drive, Hillsborough. A mixed media exhibit at the center features works by local artists C.J. Hollinger, Jane Foust and Kaye Maltbie. To register to attend, call 919-245-2015.
Bad Movie Friday
Come laugh at the worst Hollywood has to offer from 4-6 p.m. in the Teen Room at Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive. Free. chapelhillpubliclibrary.org
Ackland Artini
The Ackland Artini fundraiser is 7-9:30 p.m. at the Ackland Art Museum, 101 S. Columbia St., UNC-Chapel Hill. The event, celebrating the re-installation of the Asian galleries at the museum, will feature cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. For ages 21 and older. Cost: $35-$65. For more information: 919-966-5736, ackland.org.
Concert
Scott Ainslie performs at 7:30 p.m. at Saint Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 210 St. Mary’s Road, Hillsborough. Tickets: $15. 919-732-9308, stmatthewshillsborough.org
Saturday
Bird walk
New Hope Audubon Society holds a bird walk beginning at 7:30 a.m. in front of Oak Creek Village Shopping Center, 4600 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. Birders of all skill levels may attend. Bring snacks and water; wear long pants and walking shoes. Canceled if heavy rain. For more information, email Jim Capel at jim.capel@mindspring.com.
Also, the society is sponsoring a stream water quality monitoring event at 9 a.m. at several sites on New Hope Creek. To participate, email John Kent at jnkent25@gmail.com by Wednesday, March 1.
Garden tour
The First Flowers garden tour is 10-11 a.m. at the North Carolina Botanical Garden, 100 Old Mason Farm Road, Chapel Hill. Free; registration required. 919-962-0522, ncbg.unc.edu
‘Blood of Emmett Till’
Tim Tyson discusses his new book “The Blood of Emmett Till” at 11 a.m. at McIntyre’s Books, 220 Market St., Fearrington Village. 919-542-3030, bit.ly/29E99rw
Day of Prayer
The 38th annual World Day of Prayer is noon to 1 p.m. at New Hope Church, 512 U.S. 70, Hillsborough. Lunch will be served and child care will be available. Open to the public. 919-206-4673
Rabies clinic
Orange County Animal Services holds a low-cost rabies vaccination clinic from 1-3 p.m. at Phydeaux, 400 S. Elliott Road, Suite A1, Chapel Hill. One-year rabies vaccinations are $10 and microchips are $25. Cash only. Animals must be leashed or in carriers. For more information: bit.ly/1IZiLwW.
Library program
Writer Regina Gale presents a program of reading and conversation with song from 3-5 p.m. at Orange County Main Library, 137 W. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. Free. For more information: 919-245-2525, orangecountync.gov.
Cantari concert
Cantari Voices Ensemble performs at 3 p.m. at Chapel of the Cross, 304 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Tickets: $10-$17. voiceschapelhill.org
Sky watch
Representatives from Morehead Planetarium at UNC-Chapel Hill bring their high-powered telescopes for a close-up look at the night sky from 7-9 p.m. at Ebenezer Church Recreation Area at Jordan Lake, 2582 Beaver Creek Road, Apex. Free. bit.ly/1L1QYaX
Farmers’ markets
▪ The Carrboro Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to noon in the Carrboro Town Commons beside Town Hall, 301 W. Main St. For more information, email lashaunacfm@gmail.com. carrborofarmersmarket.com
▪ The Chapel Hill Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to noon outside University Place, 201 S. Estes Drive. thechapelhillfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Eno River Farmers’ Market is open 10 a.m. to noon at 144 E. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. enoriverfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Hillsborough Farmers’ Market is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Hillsborough campus of UNC Hospitals, 430 Waterstone Drive. hillsboroughfarmersmarket.org
Support groups
Find a list of support groups with the Daybook calendar under the community tab at chapelhillnews.com.
Group meetings
The Chapel Hill Zen Center offers meditation instruction at 9 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Tuesdays at 5322 N.C. 86. RSVP: 919-967-0861, info@chzc.org. chzc.org.
Cornucopia House Cancer Support Center offers a free Restorative Yoga class for anyone affected by cancer from 9:30-11 a.m. Sundays at Blue Point Yoga Studio, 2816 Erwin Road, Durham. 919-401-9333.
Meet to send books to people in prison 1-4 p.m. Sundays at 2811 Hillsborough Road, Durham. prisonbooks.info.
Overeaters Anonymous meets 4-5 p.m. Sundays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road. 919-360-3789.
Breastfeeding Cafe, an informal drop-in for breastfeeding moms, is 10-11 a.m. Mondays at the Red Hen, University Mall, 201 S. Estes Drive.
A yoga class by the UNC Comprehensive Cancer Support Program for people with cancer, caregivers and cancer survivors is 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays at Carolina Pointe II, 6011 Farrington Road. Each class costs $5. unclineberger.org.
Women 55 and older walk trails in Meadowmont at 3:30 p.m. Mondays. 919-967-4054, walkingforwomen@gmail.com.
Anorexia Bulimia Anonymous, a 12-step program for people with eating disorders, meets 7-8 p.m. Mondays in room 17 at Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive, Chapel Hill. triangleaba.wix.com/meeting.
Overeaters Anonymous meets from 7-8 p.m. Mondays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road: 919-259-2843. Meetings are also held from 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays at Evergreen United Methodist Church, U.S. 15-501: 919-933-1355. Another group meets 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road. This group meets in the white building beside the main church building, directly across from Looking Glass Cafe.
Gamblers Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays at Amity United Methodist Church, 825 Estes Drive. Call Tom at 919-460-9039.
A 12-step program for relatives and friends of addicts meets 8-9 p.m. Mondays at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3638 Chapel Hill Road, Durham. 919-596-2915, nar-anon.org.
Cornucopia House Cancer Support Center offers a free Restorative Yoga class for anyone affected by cancer from 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 940 Carmichael St., Chapel Hill. 919-401-9333.
A needlework group that creates knitted and crocheted items for charities meets 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill, in Meeting Room A or C. schectman@gmail.com.
Residents 50 and up play bingo from 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. 919-918-7364.
A Meditation 101 class introduces beginners to meditation from 7-8:15 p.m. every Tuesday at Kosala Buddhist Center, 711 W. Rosemary St., Suite E, Carrboro. Walk-ins are welcome. meditationinchapelhill.org, KosalaEPC@gmail.com.
The Chapel Hill Zen Center hosts a recovery group with a Buddhist perspective on 12-step programs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 5322 N.C. 86. Meetings begin with 20 minutes of silent meditation. 919-265-7600, ZenandRecovery@gmail.com.
The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance support group meets from 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays at Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive. 919-533-9510.
The Optimist Club of Chapel Hill meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first, second and third Wednesdays of the month at the Bob Evans restaurant, 5419 Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. New members are welcome.
The People of Color Meditation Group meets 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Chapel Hill Zen Center, 5322 N.C. 86. For details, email Conal or Kriti: pocsittinggroup@gmail.com.
An introduction to Buddhist philosophy, psychology and meditation will be from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Kosala Buddhist Center, 711 W. Rosemary St., Suite E, Carrboro. meditationinchapelhill.org, KosalaEPC@gmail.com.
The Planting Seeds Sangha group meets to study and practice the Buddha’s teachings on mindfulness and meditation from 7:30-9 p.m. Wednesdays at the Church of the Advocate, 8410 Merin Road, Chapel Hill. Newcomers are welcome and no experience is necessary. plantingseedssangha.wix.com/chapel-hill-nc
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous meets from 10:30 a.m. to noon Fridays at the United Church of Chapel Hill, 1321 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. foodaddicts.org.
