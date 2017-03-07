Daybook: March 8-11

Wednesday
Classes canceled
Classes at Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools are canceled due to expected staff shortages during the “A Day Without A Woman” national demonstration. The school day was changed to an optional teacher workday. Students will not be required to make up the day. All athletic events will be held as scheduled. A previously scheduled delayed school opening on Thursday, March 9, is canceled. Instead, March 9 will be a full day of school. chccs.k12.nc.us
Bird walk
New Hope Audubon Society holds a bird walk beginning at 7:30 a.m. in front of Wild Bird Center at East Gate Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Birders of all skill levels may attend. Bring snacks and water; wear long pants and walking shoes. Canceled if heavy rain. For more information, email David Anderson at d47anders@gmail.com.
‘Weight of This World’
David Joy discusses his new novel “The Weight of This World” at 7 p.m. at Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. 919-942-7373, flyleafbooks.com
Diabetes support group
The Diabetes Education and Support Group meets from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays in the Gathering Room at University Place, 201 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. Free. Open to anyone who either has diabetes or has a friend or family member with the disease. For more information, email Diabetes.Group@yahoo.com.
System down
The Town of Chapel Hill’s Parks and Recreation Registration system is down through Wednesday, March 8, for an upgrade. Both walk-in and online registrations will not be available. bit.ly/2mLJ93D, townofchapelhill.org
Thursday
Program update
The children’s program “Hora de Espanol” is 4:30 p.m. at Orange County Main Library, 137 W. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. Recommended for children ages 3-7. For more information: 919-245-2525, orangecountync.gov.
Grassroots music
Author Ronald D. Cohen discusses “Depression Folk: Grassroots Music and Left-Wing Politics in 1930s America” at 5 p.m. in the Pleasants Family Assembly Room at Wilson Special Collections Library, 200 South Road, UNC-Chapel Hill. Free and open to the public. The event also will feature a concert by the Down Hill Strugglers. unc.live/2mHvcE2, library.unc.edu
‘The Great Spring’
Natalie Goldberg discusses her new book “The Great Spring: Writing, Zen, and This Zigzag Life” at 6:30 p.m. at McIntyre’s Books, 220 Market St., Fearrington Village. 919-542-3030, bit.ly/29E99rw
Friday
Pancake breakfast
The Hillsborough Rotary Club’s annual pancake breakfast is 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hillsborough Exchange Club, 331 Exchange Park Lane. Cost: $7 per person. Eat in or take out. The event is a fundraiser for scholarships for Orange County students.
2nd Friday ArtWalk
The monthly artwalk is 6-9 p.m. at various locations in Carrboro and Chapel Hill. Venues feature live music, food, activities, hands-on art demonstrations and more. For more information and a list of featured events, go to 2ndfridayartwalk.com.
Receptions:
6-8 p.m.: Annual Student Exhibition and paintings by Allison Tierney at the ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. artscenterlive.org
6-8 p.m.: Exhibits by Josh Hockensmith and Mark Iwinski at the Horace Williams House, 610 E. Rosemary St., Chapel Hill. preservationchapelhill.org
6-8 p.m.: “Eyes Wide Open: Photographs by Elizabeth Galecke” at the Ackland Museum Store, 109 E. Franklin St. ackland.org/shop
6-9 p.m.: Exhibit of works by Sasha Bakaric, Linwood Hart and Peter Filene at FRANK Gallery, 109 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. frankisart.com
6-9 p.m.: Exhibits by Sue Kopkind and Douglas Odom at WomanCraft Gallery, 360 E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2cjWnko
Book discussion
Natalie Goldberg discusses her new book “The Great Spring: Writing, Zen, and This Zigzag Life” at 6 p.m. at Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. 919-942-7373, flyleafbooks.com
Fiesta Mexicana
Fiesta Mexicana at the Seymour is 7 p.m. at the Seymour Center, 2551 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill. The fundraiser will feature live music, performances, food and more. Cost: $30 per person or $50 per couple suggested donations. For more information and tickets: Ken Moore at 919-423-4735 or kmoore3@email.unc.edu or Nora Olivieri (español) at 919-599-5955 or nora.olivieri@gmail.com.
Police academy
Applications are due for the spring session of the Chapel Hill Police Department’s Community Police Academy. The event is the first week in April. For more information and to apply, go to bit.ly/CPA2017.
Saturday
Soup sampling
A Winter Soup Sampling is 9 a.m. to noon at the Carrboro Farmers’ Market, in Carrboro Town Commons beside Town Hall, 301 W. Main St. carrborofarmersmarket.com
‘Lost Book of the Grail’
Charlie Lovett discusses his book “The Lost Book of the Grail” at 11 a.m. at McIntyre’s Books, 220 Market St., Fearrington Village. David Joy discusses his book “The Weight of This World” at 2 p.m. at the store. 919-542-3030, bit.ly/29E99rw
New hiking trails
The Triangle Land Conservancy holds a 4-mile hike through a hilly hardwood forest from 1-3 p.m. near Hillsborough. Free; advance registration required. The hike will offer participants an opportunity to explore new trails before the official opening of Brumley Forest Nature Preserve in April. For more information and to register, go to bit.ly/2lCrttA.
Poetry program
The program Innovative Approaches to Revision: A Workshop with 2017 N.C. Piedmont Laureate Mimi Herman is 1-4 p.m. at Orange County Main Library, 137 W. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. Free. To register, call 919-245-2536. orangecountync.gov.
Wildlife slideshow
Wildlife photographer and naturalist Mary Sonis presents “A Carolina Walk in the Woods,” a free slideshow of her photographs, from 3-4 p.m. in Meeting Room B at Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive.
OWASA board
Applicants are being sought for the Board of Directors of the Orange Water and Sewer Authority. For more information and to apply, go to orangecountync.gov.
Farmers’ markets
▪ The Carrboro Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to noon in the Carrboro Town Commons beside Town Hall, 301 W. Main St. For more information, email lashaunacfm@gmail.com. carrborofarmersmarket.com
▪ The Chapel Hill Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to noon outside University Place, 201 S. Estes Drive. thechapelhillfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Eno River Farmers’ Market is open 10 a.m. to noon at 144 E. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. enoriverfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Hillsborough Farmers’ Market is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Hillsborough campus of UNC Hospitals, 430 Waterstone Drive. hillsboroughfarmersmarket.org
Support groups
Group meetings
The Chapel Hill Zen Center offers meditation instruction at 9 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Tuesdays at 5322 N.C. 86. RSVP: 919-967-0861, info@chzc.org. chzc.org.
Cornucopia House Cancer Support Center offers a free Restorative Yoga class for anyone affected by cancer from 9:30-11 a.m. Sundays at Blue Point Yoga Studio, 2816 Erwin Road, Durham. 919-401-9333.
Meet to send books to people in prison 1-4 p.m. Sundays at 2811 Hillsborough Road, Durham. prisonbooks.info.
Overeaters Anonymous meets 4-5 p.m. Sundays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road. 919-360-3789.
Breastfeeding Cafe, an informal drop-in for breastfeeding moms, is 10-11 a.m. Mondays at the Red Hen, University Mall, 201 S. Estes Drive.
A yoga class by the UNC Comprehensive Cancer Support Program for people with cancer, caregivers and cancer survivors is 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays at Carolina Pointe II, 6011 Farrington Road. Each class costs $5. unclineberger.org.
Women 55 and older walk trails in Meadowmont at 3:30 p.m. Mondays. 919-967-4054, walkingforwomen@gmail.com.
Anorexia Bulimia Anonymous, a 12-step program for people with eating disorders, meets 7-8 p.m. Mondays in room 17 at Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive, Chapel Hill. triangleaba.wix.com/meeting.
Overeaters Anonymous meets from 7-8 p.m. Mondays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road: 919-259-2843. Meetings are also held from 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays at Evergreen United Methodist Church, U.S. 15-501: 919-933-1355. Another group meets 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road. This group meets in the white building beside the main church building, directly across from Looking Glass Cafe.
Gamblers Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays at Amity United Methodist Church, 825 Estes Drive. Call Tom at 919-460-9039.
A 12-step program for relatives and friends of addicts meets 8-9 p.m. Mondays at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3638 Chapel Hill Road, Durham. 919-596-2915, nar-anon.org.
Cornucopia House Cancer Support Center offers a free Restorative Yoga class for anyone affected by cancer from 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 940 Carmichael St., Chapel Hill. 919-401-9333.
A needlework group that creates knitted and crocheted items for charities meets 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill, in Meeting Room A or C. schectman@gmail.com.
Residents 50 and up play bingo from 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. 919-918-7364.
A Meditation 101 class introduces beginners to meditation from 7-8:15 p.m. every Tuesday at Kosala Buddhist Center, 711 W. Rosemary St., Suite E, Carrboro. Walk-ins are welcome. meditationinchapelhill.org, KosalaEPC@gmail.com.
The Chapel Hill Zen Center hosts a recovery group with a Buddhist perspective on 12-step programs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 5322 N.C. 86. Meetings begin with 20 minutes of silent meditation. 919-265-7600, ZenandRecovery@gmail.com.
The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance support group meets from 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays at Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive. 919-533-9510.
The Optimist Club of Chapel Hill meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first, second and third Wednesdays of the month at the Bob Evans restaurant, 5419 Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. New members are welcome.
The People of Color Meditation Group meets 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Chapel Hill Zen Center, 5322 N.C. 86. For details, email Conal or Kriti: pocsittinggroup@gmail.com.
An introduction to Buddhist philosophy, psychology and meditation will be from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Kosala Buddhist Center, 711 W. Rosemary St., Suite E, Carrboro. meditationinchapelhill.org, KosalaEPC@gmail.com.
The Planting Seeds Sangha group meets to study and practice the Buddha’s teachings on mindfulness and meditation from 7:30-9 p.m. Wednesdays at the Church of the Advocate, 8410 Merin Road, Chapel Hill. Newcomers are welcome and no experience is necessary. plantingseedssangha.wix.com/chapel-hill-nc
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous meets from 10:30 a.m. to noon Fridays at the United Church of Chapel Hill, 1321 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. foodaddicts.org.
