Daybook: March 12-18

Sunday
Benefit concert
Internationally acclaimed violinist and Chapel Hill native Jennifer Curtis performs a benefit concert for Orange County Living Wage at 2 p.m. at the Sky Lounge at Greenbridge Condominiums, 601 W. Rosemary St., Chapel Hill. Tickets: $25 per person. orangecountylivingwage.org, info@orangecountylivingwage.org
Pauli Murray Awards
The Orange County Human Relations Commission presents the 27th annual Pauli Murray Awards at 3 p.m. at the Richard Whitted Human Services Center, 300 W. Tryon St., Hillsborough. orangecountync.gov
Road closed
South Greensboro Street in Carrboro is closed to through traffic between Merritt Mill Road and Old Pittsboro Road until May. The closure is part of a storm drain pipe replacement project. bit.ly/2mmkZQ7, townofcarrboro.org
Monday
Welcome to Medicare
An informational seminar on Medicare is 6-7:30 p.m. at Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive. Sponsored by the Orange County Department on Aging and the North Carolina Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program. To register, call 919-968-2070. chapelhillpubliclibrary.org
‘The Barrowfields’
Phillip Lewis discusses his novel “The Barrowfields” at 7 p.m. at Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. 919-942-7373, flyleafbooks.com
Tuesday
Speed enforcement
The Chapel Hill Police Department monitors Manning Drive at Ehringhaus Residence Hall from 6-8 a.m. as part of its speed enforcement and Watch For Me N.C. initiatives in March. Officers may issue information, warnings or citations to anyone violating laws.
Other scheduled targeted areas are U.S. Highway 15-501 South near Wave Road from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at Municipal Drive from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, March 30. For more information, go to bit.ly/2mGD0tr. townofchapelhill.org
Merchants meeting
The monthly Hillsborough merchants meeting is 9-10:30 a.m. at the Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce, 121 N. Churton St., Suite 1C. hillsboroughchamber.com
Public transit forum
A community forum on the proposed public transit plan for Orange County is 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive. A panel discussion will focus on new and projected population growth areas and a comparison of light rail, bus rapid transit and feeder bus services. Craig Benedict, planning director of Orange County, is scheduled to discuss the county’s transit plan. Sponsored by the Chapel Hill Alliance for a Livable Town and Orange County Voice. info@chalt.com, ourtownchapelhill.org
‘Song Rising’
Samantha Shannon discusses her new novel “The Song Rising” at 7 p.m. at Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. 919-942-7373, flyleafbooks.com
Wednesday
Brain Health Academy
Registration is due for the Brain Health Academy at the Seymour Center, 2551 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill. The series is 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays March 22 to April 26. Free. To register, call the center at 919-968-2070. bit.ly/2nfnbXf
Dulcimer Players
The Carolina Mountain Dulcimer Players meet at 7 p.m. at Carol Woods Retirement Community, 750 Weaver Dairy Road, Chapel Hill. Players of all stringed instruments and all levels welcome. For more information, contact Shirley Ray at ShirleyRay@aol.com or 919-929-5359.
Asperger’s Are Us
Asperger’s Are Us performs at 7 p.m. at DSI Comedy Theater, 462 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Tickets: $10. 919-338-8150, dsicomedy.com, bit.ly/2mCm5aI
Diabetes support group
The Diabetes Education and Support Group meets from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays in the Gathering Room at University Place, 201 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. Free. Open to anyone who either has diabetes or has a friend or family member with the disease. For more information, email Diabetes.Group@yahoo.com.
Thursday
Bus Riding 101
Learn how to effectively use area bus services at the Bus Riding 101 program from 10-11 a.m. at the Passmore Center, 103 Meadowlands Drive, Hillsborough. Sponsored by the Orange County Department on Aging. The program is 3-4 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at the Seymour Center, 2551 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2lZHiHE, bit.ly/2mGT4v8
Meet the Author
The Meet the Author Tea is 3:30-5 p.m. in Meeting Room B at at Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive. The free event will honor Pushcart Prize nominee and North Carolina native Danny Johnson. chapelhillpubliclibrary.org
Rabies clinic
Orange County Animal Services holds a low-cost rabies vaccination clinic from 5-7 p.m. at the Eno River Farmers’ Market, 144 E. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. One-year and three-year rabies vaccinations will be available for $10. Cash only. Animals must be leashed or in carriers. For more information: bit.ly/1IZiLwW.
‘Desperation Road’
Acclaimed author Michael Farris Smith discusses his new novel “Desperation Road” at 7 p.m. at Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. 919-942-7373, flyleafbooks.com
‘Cinderella’
The Carrboro High School Theatre Department presents “Cinderella” March 16-19 in the auditorium at the school, 201 Rock Haven Road. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $5-$10; jagtheatre.seatyourself.biz. facebook.com/jagtheatre
Artist talk
An artist talk is 6-8 p.m. at FRANK Gallery, 109 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Meet artists Sasha Bakaric, Linwood Hart and Peter Filene. An exhibit of their works runs through Sunday, April 9, at the gallery. 919-636-4135, frankisart.com
Friday
Cookbooks
Nancie McDermott discusses her cookbook “Fruit” and Tema Flanagan discusses her cookbook “Corn” at noon at the Root Cellar Cafe, 750 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. Food samples will be served. For more information, call Flyleaf Books at 919-942-7373 or go to flyleafbooks.com.
Saturday
Mulch sales
The Chatham County Solid Waste and Recycling Division sells mulch from 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays through the end of May at 28 County Services Road, Pittsboro. No sales on April 15. Cost: $5 per scoop, about 1 cubic yard. Bring a tarp to cover the load.
The division also begins collecting household hazardous waste. Collections will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. the third Saturday of each month through November. No collections on April 15. For Chatham County households; no hazardous waste from businesses will be accepted. bit.ly/2mZ83ky, chathamnc.org
Bird walk
New Hope Audubon Society holds a bird walk beginning at 7:30 a.m. in front of Wild Bird Center at East Gate Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Birders of all skill levels may attend. Bring snacks and water; wear long pants and walking shoes. Canceled if heavy rain. For more information, email Tommy Richey at tsrichey@gmail.com.
Art techniques
Artist Donna Slade with the Colored Pencil Society of America discusses “Colored Pencil Techniques and How to Approach a Gallery” from 10 a.m. to noon at the North Carolina Botanical Garden, 100 Old Mason Farm Road, Chapel Hill.
Movies @ the Library
The monthly adult movie series shows the movie “Doctor Strange,” rated PG-13, at 2:30 p.m. in Meeting Room B at Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive. Free. chapelhillpubliclibrary.org
‘Carolina Belle’
Rose Senehi discusses her book “Carolina Belle” at 11 a.m. at McIntyre’s Books, 220 Market St., Fearrington Village. 919-542-3030, bit.ly/29E99rw
Triangle Youth Ballet
Triangle Youth Ballet presents its 14th annual spring performance at 7 p.m. in the auditorium at East Chapel Hill High School, 500 Weaver Dairy Road. Tickets: $8-$15; bit.ly/2mZPHQm.
OWASA board
Applicants are being sought for the Board of Directors of the Orange Water and Sewer Authority. For more information and to apply, go to orangecountync.gov.
Farmers’ markets
▪ The Carrboro Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to noon in the Carrboro Town Commons beside Town Hall, 301 W. Main St. For more information, email lashaunacfm@gmail.com. carrborofarmersmarket.com
▪ The Chapel Hill Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to noon outside University Place, 201 S. Estes Drive. thechapelhillfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Eno River Farmers’ Market is open 10 a.m. to noon at 144 E. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. enoriverfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Hillsborough Farmers’ Market is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Hillsborough campus of UNC Hospitals, 430 Waterstone Drive. hillsboroughfarmersmarket.org
Support groups
Group meetings
The Chapel Hill Zen Center offers meditation instruction at 9 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Tuesdays at 5322 N.C. 86. RSVP: 919-967-0861, info@chzc.org. chzc.org.
Cornucopia House Cancer Support Center offers a free Restorative Yoga class for anyone affected by cancer from 9:30-11 a.m. Sundays at Blue Point Yoga Studio, 2816 Erwin Road, Durham. 919-401-9333.
Meet to send books to people in prison 1-4 p.m. Sundays at 2811 Hillsborough Road, Durham. prisonbooks.info.
Overeaters Anonymous meets 4-5 p.m. Sundays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road. 919-360-3789.
Breastfeeding Cafe, an informal drop-in for breastfeeding moms, is 10-11 a.m. Mondays at the Red Hen, University Mall, 201 S. Estes Drive.
A yoga class by the UNC Comprehensive Cancer Support Program for people with cancer, caregivers and cancer survivors is 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays at Carolina Pointe II, 6011 Farrington Road. Each class costs $5. unclineberger.org.
Women 55 and older walk trails in Meadowmont at 3:30 p.m. Mondays. 919-967-4054, walkingforwomen@gmail.com.
Anorexia Bulimia Anonymous, a 12-step program for people with eating disorders, meets 7-8 p.m. Mondays in room 17 at Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive, Chapel Hill. triangleaba.wix.com/meeting.
Overeaters Anonymous meets from 7-8 p.m. Mondays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road: 919-259-2843. Meetings are also held from 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays at Evergreen United Methodist Church, U.S. 15-501: 919-933-1355. Another group meets 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road. This group meets in the white building beside the main church building, directly across from Looking Glass Cafe.
Gamblers Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays at Amity United Methodist Church, 825 Estes Drive. Call Tom at 919-460-9039.
A 12-step program for relatives and friends of addicts meets 8-9 p.m. Mondays at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3638 Chapel Hill Road, Durham. 919-596-2915, nar-anon.org.
Cornucopia House Cancer Support Center offers a free Restorative Yoga class for anyone affected by cancer from 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 940 Carmichael St., Chapel Hill. 919-401-9333.
A needlework group that creates knitted and crocheted items for charities meets 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill, in Meeting Room A or C. schectman@gmail.com.
Residents 50 and up play bingo from 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. 919-918-7364.
A Meditation 101 class introduces beginners to meditation from 7-8:15 p.m. every Tuesday at Kosala Buddhist Center, 711 W. Rosemary St., Suite E, Carrboro. Walk-ins are welcome. meditationinchapelhill.org, KosalaEPC@gmail.com.
The Chapel Hill Zen Center hosts a recovery group with a Buddhist perspective on 12-step programs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 5322 N.C. 86. Meetings begin with 20 minutes of silent meditation. 919-265-7600, ZenandRecovery@gmail.com.
The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance support group meets from 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays at Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive. 919-533-9510.
The Optimist Club of Chapel Hill meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first, second and third Wednesdays of the month at the Bob Evans restaurant, 5419 Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. New members are welcome.
The People of Color Meditation Group meets 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Chapel Hill Zen Center, 5322 N.C. 86. For details, email Conal or Kriti: pocsittinggroup@gmail.com.
An introduction to Buddhist philosophy, psychology and meditation will be from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Kosala Buddhist Center, 711 W. Rosemary St., Suite E, Carrboro. meditationinchapelhill.org, KosalaEPC@gmail.com.
The Planting Seeds Sangha group meets to study and practice the Buddha’s teachings on mindfulness and meditation from 7:30-9 p.m. Wednesdays at the Church of the Advocate, 8410 Merin Road, Chapel Hill. Newcomers are welcome and no experience is necessary. plantingseedssangha.wix.com/chapel-hill-nc
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous meets from 10:30 a.m. to noon Fridays at the United Church of Chapel Hill, 1321 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. foodaddicts.org.
