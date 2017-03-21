Daybook: March 22-25

Wednesday
Bird walk
New Hope Audubon Society holds a bird walk beginning at 7:30 a.m. in front of Oak Creek Village Shopping Center, 4600 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. Birders of all skill levels may attend. Bring snacks and water; wear long pants and walking shoes. Canceled if heavy rain. For more information, email Jim Capel at jim.capel@mindspring.com.
Blood drive
A blood drive for the American Red Cross is noon to 5 p.m. at the Student Union at UNC-Chapel Hill, 3103 South Road. 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Rare books
The Rare Book Collection Recent Acquisitions Evening is 5-7 p.m. at Wilson Library, 200 South Road, UNC-Chapel Hill. Free. The event will feature items for close examination, games and special viewings. unc.live/2mHmrxw, library.unc.edu, library.unc.edu/wilson
Ackland program
Lynne Cooke, senior curator of Special Projects in Modern Art at the National Gallery of Art, discusses “Commensurables and Incommensurables” at 5:30 p.m. at the Ackland Art Museum, 101 S. Columbia St., UNC-Chapel Hill. Cooke’s lecture will focus on the art of Ronald Lockett, who is featured in the Ackland exhibit “Fever Within: The Art of Ronald Lockett,” which runs through April 9. 919-966-5736, ackland.org
Google apps
The Introduction to Google Apps program is 6-7:30 p.m. at Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive. Free; registration required. 919-968-2777, bit.ly/2nBrzjl, chapelhillpubliclibrary.org
The program is 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Cybrary at Carrboro Center Center, 100 N. Greensboro St. Free; registration required. 919-918-7387, orangecountync.gov
‘The Cigar Factory’
Michele Moore discusses her novel “The Cigar Factory: A Novel of Charleston” at 7 p.m. at Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. 919-942-7373, flyleafbooks.com
Diabetes support group
The Diabetes Education and Support Group meets from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays in the Gathering Room at University Place, 201 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. Free. Open to anyone who either has diabetes or has a friend or family member with the disease. For more information, email Diabetes.Group@yahoo.com.
Thursday
Coffee with a Cop
Join Hillsborough police officers for coffee and an informal discussion of community issues at 9:30 a.m. at the McDonald’s restaurant at 400 S. Churton St. hillsboroughnc.gov
Lecture on Chagall
Vivian R. Jacobson discusses “The 10 Most Important Arworks of Marc Chagall” at 10 a.m. at Carolina Meadows, 100 Whippoorwill Lane, Chapel Hill. Jacobson was a close friend and colleague of the late Russian-French artist. She also will sign copies of her book “Sharing Chagall: A Memoir.” 919-942-4014, bit.ly/2nIUWk1, carolinameadows.org
Road closed
A section of an access road in the Hillsborough Town Cemetery is closed for repairs through Thursday, March 23, weather permitting. The road will be reopened as needed for funerals. hillsboroughnc.gov
Bus Riding 101
Learn how to effectively use area bus services at the Bus Riding 101 program from 3-4 p.m. at the Seymour Center, 2551 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill. Sponsored by the Orange County Department on Aging. bit.ly/2lZHiHE, bit.ly/2mGT4v8
Music on the Porch
The Music on the Porch series presents a tribute to the late David “Fathead” Newman from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Love House and Hutchins Forum, 410 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Free. Eric Przedpelski and Friends will perform some of Newman’s works. Sponsored by the Center for the Study of the American South. south.unc.edu, unc.live/2mZGbft
‘Collapsing Empire’
Hugo Award-winner John Scalzi discusses his new sci-fi novel “The Collapsing Empire” at 7 p.m. at Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. 919-942-7373, flyleafbooks.com
Friday
Constitutional law
Neil S. Siegel, a professor at the Duke University School of Law, discusses “The Supreme Court and Constitutional Law” at 11 a.m. at Expand Church, 114 Weaver Dairy Road, Chapel Hill. Free and open to the public. sharedlearningchapelhill.com
‘Carolina Two-Step’
The program “Carolina Two-Step: From Ayrshire to Appalachia via Antrim County” is 5-6:30 p.m. at Wilson Library, 200 South Road, UNC-Chapel Hill. Free. library.unc.edu, library.unc.edu/wilson
Double feature
The Pittsboro Youth Theater marks the seventh anniversary of the fire that damaged the historic Chatham County Courthouse with a screening of two films March 24-25. The premiere of the UNC-TV documentary “The Courthouse” and “To Kill a Mockingbird” will be shown beginning at 6:30 p.m. both Friday and Saturday at the Pittsboro Center for the Arts and Sweet Bee Theater, 18A E. Salisbury St. 919-533-6997, pittsboroyouththeater.com
Class, recital
Pianist Karen Walwyn is the featured performer at the Guest Artist Masterclass and Recital from 7:30-9 p.m. at Moeser Auditorium, 135 E. Cameron Ave., UNC-Chapel Hill. Free. unc.live/2m7mTBF
Zumba Jam
A Zumba class is 7:30-9 p.m. at Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St. Cost: $3 per person. 919-918-7364, townofcarrboro.org
Saturday
Planting lavender
Learn how to plant lavender at the Spring Lavender Planting Clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hillsborough Farmers’ Market, 430 Waterstone Drive, in the parking lot of the Hillsborough campus of UNC Hospitals. Rain or shine. sunshinelavenderfarm.com, hillsboroughfarmersmarket.org
Farmers’ markets
▪ The Carrboro Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to noon in the Carrboro Town Commons beside Town Hall, 301 W. Main St. For more information, email lashaunacfm@gmail.com. carrborofarmersmarket.com
▪ The Chapel Hill Farmers’ Market opens its spring-summer season. Hours are 8 a.m. to noon for the market, which is outside University Place, 201 S. Estes Drive. thechapelhillfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Eno River Farmers’ Market is open 10 a.m. to noon at 144 E. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. enoriverfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Hillsborough Farmers’ Market is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Hillsborough campus of UNC Hospitals, 430 Waterstone Drive. hillsboroughfarmersmarket.org
Support groups
Find a list of support groups with the Daybook calendar under the community tab at chapelhillnews.com.
Group meetings
The Chapel Hill Zen Center offers meditation instruction at 9 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Tuesdays at 5322 N.C. 86. RSVP: 919-967-0861, info@chzc.org. chzc.org.
Cornucopia House Cancer Support Center offers a free Restorative Yoga class for anyone affected by cancer from 9:30-11 a.m. Sundays at Blue Point Yoga Studio, 2816 Erwin Road, Durham. 919-401-9333.
Meet to send books to people in prison 1-4 p.m. Sundays at 2811 Hillsborough Road, Durham. prisonbooks.info.
Overeaters Anonymous meets 4-5 p.m. Sundays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road. 919-360-3789.
Breastfeeding Cafe, an informal drop-in for breastfeeding moms, is 10-11 a.m. Mondays at the Red Hen, University Mall, 201 S. Estes Drive.
A yoga class by the UNC Comprehensive Cancer Support Program for people with cancer, caregivers and cancer survivors is 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays at Carolina Pointe II, 6011 Farrington Road. Each class costs $5. unclineberger.org.
Women 55 and older walk trails in Meadowmont at 3:30 p.m. Mondays. 919-967-4054, walkingforwomen@gmail.com.
Anorexia Bulimia Anonymous, a 12-step program for people with eating disorders, meets 7-8 p.m. Mondays in room 17 at Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive, Chapel Hill. triangleaba.wix.com/meeting.
Overeaters Anonymous meets from 7-8 p.m. Mondays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road: 919-259-2843. Meetings are also held from 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays at Evergreen United Methodist Church, U.S. 15-501: 919-933-1355. Another group meets 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road. This group meets in the white building beside the main church building, directly across from Looking Glass Cafe.
Gamblers Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays at Amity United Methodist Church, 825 Estes Drive. Call Tom at 919-460-9039.
A 12-step program for relatives and friends of addicts meets 8-9 p.m. Mondays at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3638 Chapel Hill Road, Durham. 919-596-2915, nar-anon.org.
Cornucopia House Cancer Support Center offers a free Restorative Yoga class for anyone affected by cancer from 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 940 Carmichael St., Chapel Hill. 919-401-9333.
A needlework group that creates knitted and crocheted items for charities meets 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill, in Meeting Room A or C. schectman@gmail.com.
Residents 50 and up play bingo from 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. 919-918-7364.
A Meditation 101 class introduces beginners to meditation from 7-8:15 p.m. every Tuesday at Kosala Buddhist Center, 711 W. Rosemary St., Suite E, Carrboro. Walk-ins are welcome. meditationinchapelhill.org, KosalaEPC@gmail.com.
The Chapel Hill Zen Center hosts a recovery group with a Buddhist perspective on 12-step programs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 5322 N.C. 86. Meetings begin with 20 minutes of silent meditation. 919-265-7600, ZenandRecovery@gmail.com.
The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance support group meets from 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays at Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive. 919-533-9510.
The Optimist Club of Chapel Hill meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first, second and third Wednesdays of the month at the Bob Evans restaurant, 5419 Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. New members are welcome.
The People of Color Meditation Group meets 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Chapel Hill Zen Center, 5322 N.C. 86. For details, email Conal or Kriti: pocsittinggroup@gmail.com.
An introduction to Buddhist philosophy, psychology and meditation will be from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Kosala Buddhist Center, 711 W. Rosemary St., Suite E, Carrboro. meditationinchapelhill.org, KosalaEPC@gmail.com.
The Planting Seeds Sangha group meets to study and practice the Buddha’s teachings on mindfulness and meditation from 7:30-9 p.m. Wednesdays at the Church of the Advocate, 8410 Merin Road, Chapel Hill. Newcomers are welcome and no experience is necessary. plantingseedssangha.wix.com/chapel-hill-nc
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous meets from 10:30 a.m. to noon Fridays at the United Church of Chapel Hill, 1321 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. foodaddicts.org.
