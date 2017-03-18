Daybook: March 19-25

Sunday
Bazaar Market
The Bazaar Craft and Art Market is noon to 5 p.m. at Carrboro Town Commons, 301 W. Main St. Free admission. Food trucks, craft beer, music, activities and arts and crafts vendors will be featured. Rescheduled from March 12. bit.ly/2nntOuz, townofcarrboro.org
‘Cinderella’
The Carrboro High School Theatre Department presents “Cinderella” at 2:30 p.m. in the auditorium at the school, 201 Rock Haven Road. Tickets: $5-$10; jagtheatre.seatyourself.biz. facebook.com/jagtheatre
‘The Playbook’
Newbery Medalist and best-selling author Kwame Alexander reads from his new book “The Playbook” from 3-4 p.m. in Meeting Room B at Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive. Free. A book signing will follow; books can be purchased at Flyleaf Books or at the event. 919-968-2777, bit.ly/2biPAoJ, flyleafbooks.com, chapelhillpubliclibrary.org
Parlor concert
The Hillsborough Arts Council holds a Parlor Concert at 4 p.m. at the Churton Grove Clubhouse, 500 Churton Grove Blvd., Hillsborough. The duo Violet Bell will perform. Tickets: $25. bit.ly/2nnw1Gl, hillsboroughartscouncil.org
Planetarium history
Todd Boyette, director of Morehead Planetarium and Science Center at UNC-Chapel Hill, is the speaker at the next meeting of the Chapel Hill Historical Society. The group meets from 4:30-6 p.m. at the planetarium, 250 E. Franklin. St. Boyette will discuss “From Astronomical Illiteracy to Science Festivals: The Morehead Planetarium’s History and the Training of Astronauts.” Free and open to the public. chapelhillhistoricalsociety.org
Monday
‘Consuming Temples’
Paul Lerner discusses “Consuming Temples: German Jews and Consumer Culture on Both Sides of the Atlantic” at 5:30 p.m. in Toy Lounge in Dey Hall, 200 South Road, UNC-Chapel Hill. Free and open to the public. jewishstudies.unc.edu
Churton Street project
An overview of the planned Churton Street Access Improvements Project will be presented at 6 p.m. during a public information session at the Orange County Main Library, 137 W. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. Town staff will be on hand to answer questions about the project, which is scheduled to begin in early April and last 8 to 10 months. For more information, go to bit.ly/2mKyjxR or hillsboroughnc.gov.
Tuesday
Speed enforcement
The Chapel Hill Police Department monitors U.S. 15-501 South near Wave Road from 9-11 a.m. as part of its speed enforcement and Watch For Me N.C. initiatives in March. Officers may issue information, warnings or citations to anyone violating laws. bit.ly/2mGD0tr, townofchapelhill.org
Blood drives
Blood drives for the American Red Cross are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, and Wednesday, March 22, at the Student Union at UNC-Chapel Hill, 3103 South Road. 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
West Rosemary development
The final draft of the West Rosemary development guide will be discussed at two community meetings in Chapel Hill. The first meeting is noon to 1:30 p.m. at Hargraves Community Center, 216 N. Roberson St. The second is 5-6:30 p.m. at Town Hall Council Chambers, 405 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. bit.ly/2mKmOqb, townofchapelhill.org/rosemary
Composting workshop
A free composting workshop is 3-4:30 p.m. at the Carolina Campus Community Garden, 200 Wilson St., Chapel Hill. Registration required. bit.ly/2mJmqq5
Transition Fair
The Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools’ Transition Fair is 5:30-8 p.m. at Carrboro High School, 201 Rock Haven Road. Students with IEPs or 504 Plans in grades 8-12 and their parents or guardians may attend. For more information, call Lorrie Marro at 919-918-2200, ext. 25030, or email lmarro@chccs.k12.nc.us.
MS support group
The Multiple Sclerosis Self-Help Group meets from 6-7:45 p.m. in Pittsboro. For location information: 919-535-4135 or PittsboroMS@gmail.com.
Wednesday
Bird walk
New Hope Audubon Society holds a bird walk beginning at 7:30 a.m. in front of Oak Creek Village Shopping Center, 4600 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. Birders of all skill levels may attend. Bring snacks and water; wear long pants and walking shoes. Canceled if heavy rain. For more information, email Jim Capel at jim.capel@mindspring.com.
Rare books
The Rare Book Collection Recent Acquisitions Evening is 5-7 p.m. at Wilson Library, 200 South Road, UNC-Chapel Hill. Free. The event will feature items for close examination, games and special viewings. unc.live/2mHmrxw, library.unc.edu, library.unc.edu/wilson
Google apps
The Introduction to Google Apps program is 6-7:30 p.m. at Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive. Free; registration required. 919-968-2777, bit.ly/2nBrzjl, chapelhillpubliclibrary.org
‘The Cigar Factory’
Michele Moore discusses her novel “The Cigar Factory: A Novel of Charleston” at 7 p.m. at Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. 919-942-7373, flyleafbooks.com
Diabetes support group
The Diabetes Education and Support Group meets from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays in the Gathering Room at University Place, 201 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. Free. Open to anyone who either has diabetes or has a friend or family member with the disease. For more information, email Diabetes.Group@yahoo.com.
Thursday
Bus Riding 101
Learn how to effectively use area bus services at the Bus Riding 101 program from 3-4 p.m. at the Seymour Center, 2551 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill. Sponsored by the Orange County Department on Aging. bit.ly/2lZHiHE, bit.ly/2mGT4v8
Music on the Porch
The Music on the Porch series presents a tribute to the late David “Fathead” Newman from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Love House and Hutchins Forum, 410 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Free. Eric Przedpelski and Friends will perform some of Newman’s works. Sponsored by the Center for the Study of the American South. south.unc.edu, unc.live/2mZGbft
‘Collapsing Empire’
Hugo Award-winner John Scalzi discusses his new sci-fi novel “The Collapsing Empire” at 7 p.m. at Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. 919-942-7373, flyleafbooks.com
Friday
‘Carolina Two-Step’
The program “Carolina Two-Step: From Ayrshire to Appalachia via Antrim County” is 5-6:30 p.m. at Wilson Library, 200 South Road, UNC-Chapel Hill. Free. library.unc.edu, library.unc.edu/wilson
Double feature
The Pittsboro Youth Theater marks the seventh anniversary of the fire that damaged the historic Chatham County Courthouse with a screening of two films March 24-25. The premiere of the UNC-TV documentary “The Courthouse” and “To Kill a Mockingbird” will be shown beginning at 6:30 p.m. both Friday and Saturday at the Pittsboro Center for the Arts and Sweet Bee Theater, 18A E. Salisbury St. 919-533-6997, pittsboroyouththeater.com
Zumba Jam
A Zumba class is 7:30-9 p.m. at Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St. Cost: $3 per person. 919-918-7364, townofcarrboro.org
Saturday
Planting lavender
Learn how to plant lavender at the Spring Lavender Planting Clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hillsborough Farmers’ Market, 430 Waterstone Drive, in the parking lot of the Hillsborough campus of UNC Hospitals. Rain or shine. sunshinelavenderfarm.com, hillsboroughfarmersmarket.org
Farmers’ markets
▪ The Carrboro Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to noon in the Carrboro Town Commons beside Town Hall, 301 W. Main St. For more information, email lashaunacfm@gmail.com. carrborofarmersmarket.com
▪ The Chapel Hill Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to noon outside University Place, 201 S. Estes Drive. thechapelhillfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Eno River Farmers’ Market is open 10 a.m. to noon at 144 E. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. enoriverfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Hillsborough Farmers’ Market is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Hillsborough campus of UNC Hospitals, 430 Waterstone Drive. hillsboroughfarmersmarket.org
Support groups
Group meetings
The Chapel Hill Zen Center offers meditation instruction at 9 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Tuesdays at 5322 N.C. 86. RSVP: 919-967-0861, info@chzc.org. chzc.org.
Cornucopia House Cancer Support Center offers a free Restorative Yoga class for anyone affected by cancer from 9:30-11 a.m. Sundays at Blue Point Yoga Studio, 2816 Erwin Road, Durham. 919-401-9333.
Meet to send books to people in prison 1-4 p.m. Sundays at 2811 Hillsborough Road, Durham. prisonbooks.info.
Overeaters Anonymous meets 4-5 p.m. Sundays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road. 919-360-3789.
Breastfeeding Cafe, an informal drop-in for breastfeeding moms, is 10-11 a.m. Mondays at the Red Hen, University Mall, 201 S. Estes Drive.
A yoga class by the UNC Comprehensive Cancer Support Program for people with cancer, caregivers and cancer survivors is 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays at Carolina Pointe II, 6011 Farrington Road. Each class costs $5. unclineberger.org.
Women 55 and older walk trails in Meadowmont at 3:30 p.m. Mondays. 919-967-4054, walkingforwomen@gmail.com.
Anorexia Bulimia Anonymous, a 12-step program for people with eating disorders, meets 7-8 p.m. Mondays in room 17 at Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive, Chapel Hill. triangleaba.wix.com/meeting.
Overeaters Anonymous meets from 7-8 p.m. Mondays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road: 919-259-2843. Meetings are also held from 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays at Evergreen United Methodist Church, U.S. 15-501: 919-933-1355. Another group meets 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road. This group meets in the white building beside the main church building, directly across from Looking Glass Cafe.
Gamblers Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays at Amity United Methodist Church, 825 Estes Drive. Call Tom at 919-460-9039.
A 12-step program for relatives and friends of addicts meets 8-9 p.m. Mondays at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3638 Chapel Hill Road, Durham. 919-596-2915, nar-anon.org.
Cornucopia House Cancer Support Center offers a free Restorative Yoga class for anyone affected by cancer from 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 940 Carmichael St., Chapel Hill. 919-401-9333.
A needlework group that creates knitted and crocheted items for charities meets 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill, in Meeting Room A or C. schectman@gmail.com.
Residents 50 and up play bingo from 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. 919-918-7364.
A Meditation 101 class introduces beginners to meditation from 7-8:15 p.m. every Tuesday at Kosala Buddhist Center, 711 W. Rosemary St., Suite E, Carrboro. Walk-ins are welcome. meditationinchapelhill.org, KosalaEPC@gmail.com.
The Chapel Hill Zen Center hosts a recovery group with a Buddhist perspective on 12-step programs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 5322 N.C. 86. Meetings begin with 20 minutes of silent meditation. 919-265-7600, ZenandRecovery@gmail.com.
The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance support group meets from 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays at Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive. 919-533-9510.
The Optimist Club of Chapel Hill meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first, second and third Wednesdays of the month at the Bob Evans restaurant, 5419 Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. New members are welcome.
The People of Color Meditation Group meets 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Chapel Hill Zen Center, 5322 N.C. 86. For details, email Conal or Kriti: pocsittinggroup@gmail.com.
An introduction to Buddhist philosophy, psychology and meditation will be from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Kosala Buddhist Center, 711 W. Rosemary St., Suite E, Carrboro. meditationinchapelhill.org, KosalaEPC@gmail.com.
The Planting Seeds Sangha group meets to study and practice the Buddha’s teachings on mindfulness and meditation from 7:30-9 p.m. Wednesdays at the Church of the Advocate, 8410 Merin Road, Chapel Hill. Newcomers are welcome and no experience is necessary. plantingseedssangha.wix.com/chapel-hill-nc
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous meets from 10:30 a.m. to noon Fridays at the United Church of Chapel Hill, 1321 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. foodaddicts.org.
