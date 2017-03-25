Daybook: March 26-April 1

2:10 UNC's Maye: It is not about the numbers for me, it is about winning Pause

1:19 President Trump: "Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare."

6:59 UNC's Roy Williams on Luke Maye's strong play in Butler win

4:32 UNC's Jackson: These are the type of stages that we came here to North Carolina to be on

2:38 UNC's Berry, Jackson and Maye on the big win over Butler

2:12 Sen. Tillis open to removing VA benefits from Marines involved in Facebook photo incident

0:23 UNC reacts after Luke Maye hits a three-pointer

4:07 UNC's Berry talks about the victory, being patient, and his personal space

1:37 NC House Speaker Moore on HB2: 'We have not folded'