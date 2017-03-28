Daybook: March 29-April 1

Wednesday
Exhibit reception
A reception for the photo exhibit “More Than One Story” is 5-7 p.m. at Davis Library at UNC-Chapel Hill, 208 Raleigh St. The event also will feature talks by students, farmworkers and organizers from Student Action with Farmworkers. Free. unc.live/2mlxcpE
PlayMakers
Get a behind-the-scenes peek at sets and costumes for the upcoming performance of “My Fair Lady” by PlayMakers Repertory Co. The free Vision Series program is 6:30 p.m. at Paul Green Theatre, 250 Country Club Road, Chapel Hill. 919-962-7529, playmakersrep.org
Diabetes support group
The Diabetes Education and Support Group meets from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays in the Gathering Room at University Place, 201 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. Free. Open to anyone who either has diabetes or has a friend or family member with the disease. For more information, email Diabetes.Group@yahoo.com.
‘Los Trompos’
“Los Trompos,” an interactive installation of large spinning tops, is open through Sept. 17 at Ackland Art Museum, 101 S. Columbia St., UNC-Chapel Hill. 919-966-5736, ackland.org
Thursday
Speed enforcement
The Chapel Hill Police Department monitors Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at Municipal Drive from 10 a.m. to noon as part of its speed enforcement and Watch For Me N.C. initiatives in March. Officers may issue information, warnings or citations to anyone violating laws. bit.ly/2mGD0tr, townofchapelhill.org
Movie for teens
Chapel Hill Public Library shows a movie for teens at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 30, and Friday, March 31. Free. Snacks will be provided. chapelhillpubliclibrary.org
‘Moana’
The Disney animated film “Moana,” rated PG, screens at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 30, and Friday, March 31, in Meeting Room B at Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive. Free. chapelhillpubliclibrary.org
Bit and Bridle
The Bit and Bridle Horse Program is 4-5 p.m. at Orange County Main Library, 137 W. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. Recommended for children in kindergarten and older with a caregiver. To register, call 919-245-2532. orangecountync.gov
‘Food Fight’
Environmental journalist McKay Jenkins signs his new book “Food Fight: GMOs and the Future of the American Diet” at 4:30 p.m. at Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. 919-942-7373, flyleafbooks.com
Property task force
Applications are due by 5 p.m. to participate on a task force studying possible future use of the American Legion property at 1714 Legion Road. The Chapel Hill Town Council approved the $7.9 million purchase of the property in December. bit.ly/2nermG0, townofchapelhill.org/americanlegion
Welcome to Medicare
An informational seminar on Medicare is 6-7:30 p.m. at the Seymour Center, 2551 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill. Sponsored by the Orange County Department on Aging and the North Carolina Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program. To register, call 919-968-2070.
Jazz Initiative
The UNC-Chapel 360ᵒ Jazz Initiative Ensemble presents its annual concert at 7:30 p.m. in Moeser Auditorium in Hill Hall, 135 E. Cameron Ave., UNC-Chapel Hill. Free. unc.live/2mTlIFE
Music on the Porch
The Music on the Porch series presents a concert by Counterclockwise String Band from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Love House and Hutchins Forum, 410 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Free. Bring a blanket to sit on. Sponsored by the Center for the Study of the American South. south.unc.edu, unc.live/2mZGbft
Friday
Storytime
Celebrate Diversity Storytime is 10-11 a.m. at Orange County Main Library, 137 W. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. Recommended for children age 5 and younger and their families or caregiver. To register, call 919-245-2532. orangecountync.gov
‘Performing Commemoration’
The William S. Newman Artists Series concert “Performing Commemoration: Musical Reenactment and the Politics of Trauma” is 7:30 p.m. in Person Recital Hall, 181 E. Cameron Ave., UNC-Chapel Hill. The performance opens the Talking Music Series conference, which focuses on the “Defiant Requiem” and its legacy. Cost: $15. unc.live/2ml1YiD
Art Walk
Hillsborough’s monthly Art Walk Last Fridays features live music, artist receptions and more from 6-9 p.m. throughout downtown. Rain or shine. For a list of exhibits and a map, go to bit.ly/1nhQmWO.
Saturday
Breakfast fundraiser
The New Hope Volunteer Fire Department and the New Hope Improvement Association hold their annual breakfast fundraiser from 7-11 a.m. at 4014 Whitfield Road, Chapel Hill. Cost: $10 adults, $5 children. newhopeimprovement.com
Family Bird Walk
New Hope Audubon Society holds a Family Bird Walk from 9-10:30 a.m. at Sandy Creek Park, 3510 Sandy Creek Drive, Durham. Birders of all skill levels may attend. Binoculars welcome; some will be available to use on the walk. Bring snacks and water; wear long pants and walking shoes. Canceled if heavy rain. For more information, email Tommy Richey at tsrichey@gmail.com.
Also, the group sponsors stream water quality monitoring event at 9 a.m. at several sites on New Hope Creek. To participate, email John Kent at jnkent25@gmail.com by Wednesday, March 29.
Open house
The annual Spring Open House is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Multiflora Greenhouses, 1623 New Sharon Church Road, Hillsborough. Live music, a raffle, games, tours and more. The raffle is a fundraiser for the Fairview Community Garden and Maple View Agricultural Education Center. 919-732-3630, multifloragreenhouses.com
Gardening program
The Triangle Land Conservancy presents the family nature program Gardens and Growing Things from 2-3 p.m. at Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive. Free; advance registration required. bit.ly/2nWo8UJ, triangleland.org, chapelhillpubliclibrary.org
‘Re-Membering’
Ann Millett-Gallant discusses her memoir “Re-Membering” from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Book Talk program at the ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. Free. 919-929-2787, artscenterlive.org
Farmers’ markets
▪ The Carrboro Farmers’ Market celebrates its return to spring-summer hours with early bird sampling. Hours are 7 a.m. to noon for the market, which is in Carrboro Town Commons beside Town Hall, 301 W. Main St. carrborofarmersmarket.com
▪ The Spring Crafts Market will be held during the Chapel Hill Farmers’ Market. The market is open 8 a.m. to noon outside University Place, 201 S. Estes Drive. thechapelhillfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Eno River Farmers’ Market, 144 E. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough, holds its spring-summer season opener. The live music series and children’s programs return, and market hours are now 8 a.m. to noon. enoriverfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Hillsborough Farmers’ Market opens its spring-summer market. Hours are 8 a.m. to noon for the market, which is in the parking lot of the Hillsborough campus of UNC Hospitals, 430 Waterstone Drive. hillsboroughfarmersmarket.org
Support groups
Find a list of support groups with the Daybook calendar under the community tab at chapelhillnews.com.
Group meetings
The Chapel Hill Zen Center offers meditation instruction at 9 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Tuesdays at 5322 N.C. 86. RSVP: 919-967-0861, info@chzc.org. chzc.org.
Cornucopia House Cancer Support Center offers a free Restorative Yoga class for anyone affected by cancer from 9:30-11 a.m. Sundays at Blue Point Yoga Studio, 2816 Erwin Road, Durham. 919-401-9333.
Meet to send books to people in prison 1-4 p.m. Sundays at 2811 Hillsborough Road, Durham. prisonbooks.info.
Overeaters Anonymous meets 4-5 p.m. Sundays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road. 919-360-3789.
Breastfeeding Cafe, an informal drop-in for breastfeeding moms, is 10-11 a.m. Mondays at the Red Hen, University Mall, 201 S. Estes Drive.
A yoga class by the UNC Comprehensive Cancer Support Program for people with cancer, caregivers and cancer survivors is 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays at Carolina Pointe II, 6011 Farrington Road. Each class costs $5. unclineberger.org.
Women 55 and older walk trails in Meadowmont at 3:30 p.m. Mondays. 919-967-4054, walkingforwomen@gmail.com.
Anorexia Bulimia Anonymous, a 12-step program for people with eating disorders, meets 7-8 p.m. Mondays in room 17 at Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive, Chapel Hill. triangleaba.wix.com/meeting.
Overeaters Anonymous meets from 7-8 p.m. Mondays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road: 919-259-2843. Meetings are also held from 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays at Evergreen United Methodist Church, U.S. 15-501: 919-933-1355. Another group meets 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road. This group meets in the white building beside the main church building, directly across from Looking Glass Cafe.
Gamblers Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays at Amity United Methodist Church, 825 Estes Drive. Call Tom at 919-460-9039.
A 12-step program for relatives and friends of addicts meets 8-9 p.m. Mondays at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3638 Chapel Hill Road, Durham. 919-596-2915, nar-anon.org.
Cornucopia House Cancer Support Center offers a free Restorative Yoga class for anyone affected by cancer from 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 940 Carmichael St., Chapel Hill. 919-401-9333.
A needlework group that creates knitted and crocheted items for charities meets 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill, in Meeting Room A or C. schectman@gmail.com.
Residents 50 and up play bingo from 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. 919-918-7364.
A Meditation 101 class introduces beginners to meditation from 7-8:15 p.m. every Tuesday at Kosala Buddhist Center, 711 W. Rosemary St., Suite E, Carrboro. Walk-ins are welcome. meditationinchapelhill.org, KosalaEPC@gmail.com.
The Chapel Hill Zen Center hosts a recovery group with a Buddhist perspective on 12-step programs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 5322 N.C. 86. Meetings begin with 20 minutes of silent meditation. 919-265-7600, ZenandRecovery@gmail.com.
The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance support group meets from 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays at Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive. 919-533-9510.
The Optimist Club of Chapel Hill meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first, second and third Wednesdays of the month at the Bob Evans restaurant, 5419 Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. New members are welcome.
The People of Color Meditation Group meets 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Chapel Hill Zen Center, 5322 N.C. 86. For details, email Conal or Kriti: pocsittinggroup@gmail.com.
An introduction to Buddhist philosophy, psychology and meditation will be from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Kosala Buddhist Center, 711 W. Rosemary St., Suite E, Carrboro. meditationinchapelhill.org, KosalaEPC@gmail.com.
The Planting Seeds Sangha group meets to study and practice the Buddha’s teachings on mindfulness and meditation from 7:30-9 p.m. Wednesdays at the Church of the Advocate, 8410 Merin Road, Chapel Hill. Newcomers are welcome and no experience is necessary. plantingseedssangha.wix.com/chapel-hill-nc
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous meets from 10:30 a.m. to noon Fridays at the United Church of Chapel Hill, 1321 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. foodaddicts.org.
