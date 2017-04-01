Daybook: April 2-8

Sunday
Bird walk
New Hope Audubon Society holds a bird walk beginning at 7:30 a.m. at Oak Creek Village Shopping Center, 4600 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. Open to birders of all skill levels. Canceled if heavy rain. For information, email Jim Capel at jim.capel@mindspring.com.
First Sunday
Pittsboro’s First Sunday artisan fair is noon to 5 p.m. downtown. The monthly event features music, food trucks, art vendors and activities. For information, go to shoppittsboro.com.
CD, record show
The 23rd biannual Carrboro CD and Record Show is noon to 6 p.m. at Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St. Free admission.
Music in the Galleries
Gospel singer Mary D. Williams performs at 2 p.m. at Ackland Art Museum, 101 S. Columbia St. Free. ackland.org
Essay collection
Elena Passarello discusses her essay collection, “Animals Strike Curious Poses,” at 2 p.m. at Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. 919-942-7373, flyleafbooks.com
Exhibits open
Exhibits by Elia Bizzarri and Michael Brady open at the Horace Williams House, 610 E. Rosemary St., Chapel Hill. A reception is 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 9. The exhibits run through April 30. 919-942-7818, preservationchapelhill.org
UNC concert
A faculty concert is 2:30-5 p.m. at Person Recital Hall, 181 E. Cameron Ave., UNC-Chapel Hill. Free. unc.live/2mIZv1r
Native plant lecture
Plant ecologist Lisa Wagner presents the annual Evelyn McNeill Sims Native Plant Lecture at 2:30 p.m. at the North Carolina Botanical Garden, 100 Old Mason Farm Road, Chapel Hill. Free. Advance registration required; go to bit.ly/2n9MTvQ. ncbg.unc.edu
Monday
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club of Chapel Hill holds its monthly Meet and Greet 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Crossroads Bar at Carolina Inn, 211 Pittsboro St., Chapel Hill. newcomersofchapelhill.org
Tuesday
Blood drives
A blood drive for the American Red Cross is 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at UNC-Chapel Hill School of Dentistry, 160 Dental Circle.
Other blood drives this week: 12:30-5 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at Carrington Hall at UNC-Chapel Hill School of Nursing, 120 N. Medical Drive; 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 7, at Cedar Ridge High School, 1125 New Grady Brown School Road, Hillsborough; and 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, April 7, at the Chatham County Agriculture Building, 45 South St., Pittsboro. redcrossblood.org, 800-733-2767
Gaps in services
The League of Women Voters of Orange, Durham and Chatham counties presents the program Gaps in Domestic Violence Services: Exploring Housing Options 6:30-8 p.m. in Meeting Room B at Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive. Free and open to the public. lwvodc.org
Biography
Leonard Rogoff discusses his new biography, “Gertrude Weil: Jewish Progressive in the New South,” at 7 p.m. at Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. 919-942-7373, flyleafbooks.com
Wednesday
Wednesday Market
The Wednesday Market of the Carrboro Farmers’ Market reopens in Carrboro Town Commons beside Town Hall, 301 W. Main St. Operating hours are 3-6 p.m. A food truck rodeo is 6-9 p.m. carrborofarmersmarket.com
‘Surgeon in the Village’
Tony Bartelme discusses his book “A Surgeon in the Village: An American Doctor Teaches Brain Surgery in Africa” at 7 p.m. at Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. 919-942-7373, flyleafbooks.com
PlayMakers
PlayMakers Repertory Co. presents the musical “My Fair Lady” April 5-29 in Paul Green Theatre at the Center for Dramatic Art, 250 Country Club Road, Chapel Hill. Tickets: $15-$57. 919-962-7529, playmakersrep.org
Diabetes support group
The Diabetes Education and Support Group meets from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays in the Gathering Room at University Place, 201 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. Free. Open to anyone who either has diabetes or has a friend or family member with the disease. For more information, email Diabetes.Group@yahoo.com.
Thursday
Library book sales
▪ The Spring Book Sale for the Chatham Community Library is April 6-8 at the library, 197 N.C. 87 N., Pittsboro. friendsccl.org
▪ The Big Book Sale for Chapel Hill Public Library is April 7-9 at the library, 100 Library Drive. Membership in Friends of Chapel Hill Public Library required for Friday, April 7, event. bit.ly/2bSmt1e
Dames in the Kitchen
The Dames in the Kitchen fundraiser for the Interfaith Food Shuttle is 6:30-9 p.m. at the Root Cellar, 750 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. Tickets: $65; bit.ly/2mJrVZp. lesdamesnc.com
New music
A concert featuring new music from the Composition Studio is 7:30 p.m. at Person Recital Hall, 181 E. Cameron Ave., UNC-Chapel Hill. Free. unc.live/2nstQAa
New Hope Audubon
New Hope Audubon Society meets 7-9 p.m. at the North Carolina Botanical Garden, 100 Old Mason Farm Road, Chapel Hill. Free and open to the public. newhopeaudubon.org
N.C. Science Festival
The seventh annual North Carolina Science Festival runs through April 23. More than 400 events are planned for all ages. Special programs include An Evening with Astronaut James Lovell 7:30-9 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at Memorial Hall at UNC-Chapel Hill, 114 E. Cameron Ave. Tickets: $18-$65; 919-843-3333, bit.ly/2lL8zm8. For a schedule and ticket information, go to ncsciencefestival.org.
Friday
Arts Everywhere Day
The UNC-Chapel Hill campuswide arts celebration is noon to 9 p.m. The event will feature performances, exhibits, activities and tours. unc.live/2nEJlFO
Bad Movie Friday
Come laugh at the worst Hollywood has to offer 4-6 p.m. in the Teen Room at Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive. Free. chapelhillpubliclibrary.org
Live and Local
Chapel Hill’s sixth annual Live and Local music and arts series kicks off its season from 6-9 p.m. on the Plaza at 140 W. Franklin St. This week’s program, Spring Fling, will feature music, a stilt walker, the Easter Bunny and children’s activities. The town also will turn the fog mist of the “Exhale” outdoor sculpture on for the season. bit.ly/2opUNlB, 140westfranklinplaza.com
UNC Opera
The UNC-Chapel Hill Opera performs at 8 p.m. at Moeser Auditorium in Hill Hall, 135 E. Cameron Ave., UNC-Chapel Hill. Tickets: $10. unc.live/2o1FLGQ
Saturday
Bird walk
New Hope Audubon Society holds a bird walk beginning at 7:30 a.m. at Wild Bird Center at East Gate Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. For birders of all skill levels. Canceled if heavy rain. For information, email Tommy Richey at tsrichey@gmail.com.
Egg hunts
Several area community egg hunts are scheduled. Children will be divided into age groups for the hunts. Free, unless noted. Bring a basket or other container for eggs.
▪ The Food-Free Easter Egg Hunt is 10 a.m. to noon at Gold Park, 415 Dimmocks Mill Road, Hillsborough. Cost: $2-$5 per child. Rain or shine. bit.ly/2naygZM
▪ The Chapel Hill egg hunt is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Southern Community Park, 1000 Sumac Road. Hunts scheduled: ages 2-4, 11:30 a.m.; 5-7, noon; and 8-10, 12:30 p.m. The event also will feature children’s activities, the Easter Bunny, games and inflatables. Rain date: 1-4 p.m. April 9. townofchapelhill.org/egghunt
▪ Chatham County’s annual egg hunt is 10 a.m. at the Pittsboro campus of Central Carolina Community College, 764 West St. The event also will feature the Spring Into Safety Event, children’s activities and inflatables. bit.ly/2nYoRs2
▪ The Carrboro egg hunt is noon to 2 p.m. at Henry Anderson III Community Park, 302 N.C. 54 W. Hunts scheduled: ages 2-4, 12:15 p.m.; 5-7, 12:35 p.m.; and 8-10, 12:55 p.m. The event also will feature children’s activities and games. Rain date: noon to 2 p.m. April 9. The town’s Flashlight Egg Hunt, for ages 11-14, is 8:20 p.m. at Wilson Park, 1100 N. Greensboro St. Registration at 7:45 p.m. Free. Rain date: April 9. bit.ly/2o9IScv, townofcarrboro.org
▪ The Orange County egg hunt is noon to 3 p.m. at River Park, 140 E. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. Hunts scheduled: ages 2-4, 12:30 p.m.; 5-7, 12:45 p.m.; and 8-10, 1 p.m. The event also will feature children’s activities, inflatables, the Easter Bunny, crafts and games. bit.ly/2nEWz58, orangecountync.gov
Wildflower Hike
The eighth annual spring Wildflower Hike is 10 a.m. to noon at Historic Moorefields, 2201 Moorefields Road, Hillsborough. Cost: $5. 919-732-4941, moorefields.org
Writing workshop
The program What Are You Writing? A Workshop with Richard Krawiec is noon to 2 p.m. at Orange County Main Library, 137 W. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. Recommended for teens and adults. To register, call 919-245-2536. orangecountync.gov
‘Rabbit Cake’
Annie Hartnett discusses her debut novel “Rabbit Cake” at 11 a.m. at McIntyre’s Books, 220 Market St., Fearrington Village. 919-542-3030, bit.ly/29E99rw
At 7 p.m., she discusses the book at Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. 919-942-7373, flyleafbooks.com
Farmers’ markets
▪ The Carrboro Farmers’ Market is open 7 a.m. to noon in Carrboro Town Commons beside Town Hall, 301 W. Main St. carrborofarmersmarket.com
▪ The Chapel Hill Farmers’ Market is open 8 a.m. to noon outside University Place, 201 S. Estes Drive. thechapelhillfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Eno River Farmers’ Market, 144 E. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough, is open 8 a.m. to noon. enoriverfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Hillsborough Farmers’ Market is open 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of the Hillsborough campus of UNC Hospitals, 430 Waterstone Drive. hillsboroughfarmersmarket.org
Support groups
Find a list of support groups with the Daybook calendar under the community tab at chapelhillnews.com.
Group meetings
The Chapel Hill Zen Center offers meditation instruction at 9 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Tuesdays at 5322 N.C. 86. RSVP: 919-967-0861, info@chzc.org. chzc.org.
Cornucopia House Cancer Support Center offers a free Restorative Yoga class for anyone affected by cancer from 9:30-11 a.m. Sundays at Blue Point Yoga Studio, 2816 Erwin Road, Durham. 919-401-9333.
Meet to send books to people in prison 1-4 p.m. Sundays at 2811 Hillsborough Road, Durham. prisonbooks.info.
Overeaters Anonymous meets 4-5 p.m. Sundays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road. 919-360-3789.
Breastfeeding Cafe, an informal drop-in for breastfeeding moms, is 10-11 a.m. Mondays at the Red Hen, University Mall, 201 S. Estes Drive.
A yoga class by the UNC Comprehensive Cancer Support Program for people with cancer, caregivers and cancer survivors is 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays at Carolina Pointe II, 6011 Farrington Road. Each class costs $5. unclineberger.org.
Women 55 and older walk trails in Meadowmont at 3:30 p.m. Mondays. 919-967-4054, walkingforwomen@gmail.com.
Anorexia Bulimia Anonymous, a 12-step program for people with eating disorders, meets 7-8 p.m. Mondays in room 17 at Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive, Chapel Hill. triangleaba.wix.com/meeting.
Overeaters Anonymous meets from 7-8 p.m. Mondays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road: 919-259-2843. Meetings are also held from 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays at Evergreen United Methodist Church, U.S. 15-501: 919-933-1355. Another group meets 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road. This group meets in the white building beside the main church building, directly across from Looking Glass Cafe.
Gamblers Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays at Amity United Methodist Church, 825 Estes Drive. Call Tom at 919-460-9039.
A 12-step program for relatives and friends of addicts meets 8-9 p.m. Mondays at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3638 Chapel Hill Road, Durham. 919-596-2915, nar-anon.org.
Cornucopia House Cancer Support Center offers a free Restorative Yoga class for anyone affected by cancer from 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 940 Carmichael St., Chapel Hill. 919-401-9333.
A needlework group that creates knitted and crocheted items for charities meets 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill, in Meeting Room A or C. schectman@gmail.com.
Residents 50 and up play bingo from 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. 919-918-7364.
A Meditation 101 class introduces beginners to meditation from 7-8:15 p.m. every Tuesday at Kosala Buddhist Center, 711 W. Rosemary St., Suite E, Carrboro. Walk-ins are welcome. meditationinchapelhill.org, KosalaEPC@gmail.com.
The Chapel Hill Zen Center hosts a recovery group with a Buddhist perspective on 12-step programs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 5322 N.C. 86. Meetings begin with 20 minutes of silent meditation. 919-265-7600, ZenandRecovery@gmail.com.
The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance support group meets from 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays at Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive. 919-533-9510.
The Optimist Club of Chapel Hill meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first, second and third Wednesdays of the month at the Bob Evans restaurant, 5419 Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. New members are welcome.
The People of Color Meditation Group meets 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Chapel Hill Zen Center, 5322 N.C. 86. For details, email Conal or Kriti: pocsittinggroup@gmail.com.
An introduction to Buddhist philosophy, psychology and meditation will be from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Kosala Buddhist Center, 711 W. Rosemary St., Suite E, Carrboro. meditationinchapelhill.org, KosalaEPC@gmail.com.
The Planting Seeds Sangha group meets to study and practice the Buddha’s teachings on mindfulness and meditation from 7:30-9 p.m. Wednesdays at the Church of the Advocate, 8410 Merin Road, Chapel Hill. Newcomers are welcome and no experience is necessary. plantingseedssangha.wix.com/chapel-hill-nc
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous meets from 10:30 a.m. to noon Fridays at the United Church of Chapel Hill, 1321 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. foodaddicts.org.
