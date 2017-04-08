Daybook: April 9-15

Sunday
Library book sale
Bring your own bag for the $5 Bag Sale 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive. bit.ly/2bSmt1e
Open Streets, market
The fifth annual Carrboro Open Streets festival is noon to 4 p.m. on Weaver Street. The free event will feature biking activities, Zumba, yoga, climbing and games. bit.ly/2n5j6cu
The Bazaar craft and art market is noon to 5 p.m. in Carrboro Town Commons beside Town Hall, 301 W. Main St. thebazaar.us
Egg hunt for dogs
The Hillsborough Police Department holds its third annual Easter egg hunt and costume contest for dogs 1-3 p.m. at Gold Park, 415 Dimmocks Mill Road. Dogs must be on a leash, non-aggressive and current on vaccinations. Participants will be required to sign a waiver and release form. bit.ly/2ocrXbX, hillsboroughnc.gov
Bass Blast
The UNC-Chapel Hill bass studio performs at 1:30 p.m. at Person Recital Hall, 181 E. Cameron Ave., UNC-Chapel Hill. Free. unc.live/2nzZDPE
Reception
A reception for exhibits by Elia Bizzarri and Michael Brady is 2-4 p.m. at the Horace Williams House, 610 E. Rosemary St., Chapel Hill. The exhibits run through April 30. 919-942-7818, preservationchapelhill.org
Cat adoption
Independent Animal Rescue holds a cat adoption event 2-4 p.m. at Petco, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. animalrescue.net
Railroads
David Kahler discusses his book “The Railroad and the Art of Place” at 2 p.m. at McIntyre’s Books, 220 Market St., Fearrington Village. 919-542-3030, bit.ly/29E99rw
UNC Opera
The UNC-Chapel Hill Opera performs at 3 p.m. at Moeser Auditorium in Hill Hall, 135 E. Cameron Ave., UNC-Chapel Hill. Tickets: $10. Part of the Scholarship Series of concerts. unc.live/2o1Cw1S
Village Band
Village Band, the Chapel Hill and Carrboro community band, performs at 3 p.m. in Reeves Auditorium at the North Carolina Botanical Garden, 100 Old Mason Farm Road, Chapel Hill. Free; preregistration required. ncbg.unc.edu, bit.ly/2oVBzog
Poets at Burwell
Poet Crystal Smith and poet and author Haven Kimmel read from their works at 3 p.m. at Burwell School Historic Site, 319 N. Churton St., Hillsborough. Free. burwellschool.org
Romantic quintets
The Moeser Series of concerts presents Romantic Quintets of Brahms and Schumann at 7:30 p.m. at Moeser Auditorium in Hill Hall, 135 E. Cameron Ave., UNC-Chapel Hill. Tickets: $10. unc.live/2nAkj8t
Pauper Players
The Pauper Players perform “In the Heights” at 8 p.m. April 9-10 at the ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. Tickets: $10. artscenterlive.org
Monday
Welcome to Medicare
An informational seminar on Medicare is noon to 1:30 p.m. at Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive. Sponsored by the Orange County Department on Aging and the North Carolina Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program. To register, call 919-968-2070. chapelhillpubliclibrary.org
‘Miss Julia’
Best-selling author Ann B. Ross signs her latest book, “Miss Julia Weathers the Storm,” at 2 p.m. at Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. 919-942-7373, flyleafbooks.com
Tuesday
Blood drives
A blood drive for the American Red Cross is 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at UNC-Chapel Hill School of Pharmacy, 301 Pharmacy Lane.
Other blood drives this week: 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at the UNC-Chapel Hill Student Union, South Road; 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at the UNC Wellness Center at Meadowmont, 100 Sprunt St., Chapel Hill; 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13, in Building 2 at Central Carolina Community College, 764 West St., Pittsboro; and 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Walgreens, 200 Hwy. 70 E., Hillsborough. redcrossblood.org, 800-733-2767
Transit plans
Two drop-in public information workshops on Orange County transit plans are scheduled this week. The first is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at Orange County West Office Building, 131 W. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. The second is 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 13, in Council Chambers at Chapel Hill Town Hall, 405 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Residents also can speak at a public hearing 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at the Southern Human Services Center, 2501 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill. OurTransitFuture.com
Lee Smith
Acclaimed author Lee Smith discusses her memoir “Dimestore: A Writer’s Life” at 7 p.m. at Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. 919-942-7373, flyleafbooks.com
Wednesday
Bird walk
New Hope Audubon Society holds a bird walk beginning at 7:30 a.m. in front of Wild Bird Center at East Gate Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Open to birders of all skill levels. Canceled if heavy rain. For information, email David Anderson at d47anders@gmail.com.
Wednesday Market
The Wednesday Market of the Carrboro Farmers’ Market is open 3-6 p.m. in Carrboro Town Commons beside Town Hall, 301 W. Main St. carrborofarmersmarket.com
History lecture
Retired Navy Capt. Michael John delivers the annual Gladys Hall Coates University History Lecture at 5:30 p.m. at Wilson Library, 200 South Road, UNC-Chapel Hill. A viewing of the exhibit “Doing Our Bit: UNC and the Great War” is 5 p.m. Free and open to the public. unc.live/2nHEGmr
Big Band Night
Big Band Night with the Triangle Jazz Orchestra is 7:30 p.m. at the ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. Free; $5 suggested donation. artscenterlive.org, trianglejazzorchestra.com
Farm tour
Ticket sales are underway for the 22nd annual Piedmont Farm Tour April 22-23. The event will feature tours and other activities at farms in Alamance, Chatham, Orange and Person counties. Two-day tickets: $30 advance per vehicle. The event is a fundraiser for Carolina Farm Stewardship Association. For information and tickets, go to bit.ly/2otpwT0 or carolinafarmstewards.org.
Diabetes support group
The Diabetes Education and Support Group meets 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays in the Gathering Room at University Place, 201 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. Free. Open to anyone who either has diabetes or has a friend or family member with the disease. For more information, email Diabetes.Group@yahoo.com.
Thursday
Wild Kingdom
Get a close look at owls, hawks, snakes, turtles and more at the Welcome to the Wild Kingdom program 5-7:30 p.m. at the Piedmont Wildlife Center, 364 Leigh Farm Road, Durham. Free. bit.ly/2otXmXR, piedmontwildlifecenter.org
Peep Smackdown
The Peep Smackdown for teens is 5-6 p.m. at Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive. Free. chapelhillpubliclibrary.org
Music on the Porch
The Music on the Porch series presents a concert by the River Kings at 5:30 p.m. at the Love House and Hutchins Forum, 410 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Free. Bring a blanket to sit on. Sponsored by the Center for the Study of the American South. south.unc.edu, unc.live/2nFZ98j
Concert fundraiser
Political satirist/singer Roy Zimmerman performs at 7 p.m. at Hot Tin Roof, 115 W. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. The concert is a fundraiser for Orange Durham Americans United for the Separation of Church and State. Tickets: $10 advance, $15 at the door. 336-212-0138, orangedurhamau.com
Percussion concert
The UNC-Chapel Hill Percussion ensemble performs 7:30-9:30 p.m. in the Rehearsal Hall at Kenan Music Building, 125 S. Columbia St. Free. unc.live/2n3S7Ow
N.C. Science Festival
The seventh annual North Carolina Science Festival runs through April 23. More than 400 events are planned for all ages. For a schedule and ticket information, go to ncsciencefestival.org.
Friday
Holiday closings
Most town offices in Carrboro, Chapel Hill, Hillsborough, Pittsboro and Chatham and Orange counties are closed for the Good Friday holiday.
Orange County libraries are closed Friday, April 14, and Sunday, April 16. Chatham County libraries are closed April 14-16. Chapel Hill Public Library is closed Sunday, April 16.
Garbage collections: No change in garbage or recycling collections in Chapel Hill. Yard waste will not be collected Friday. In Carrboro, garbage normally collected on Fridays will be collected one day early on Thursday, April 13. In Hillsborough, garbage and bulky items normally collected on Friday will be collected Monday, April 17.
The Orange County landfill is closed Saturday, April 15. Orange and Chatham county Solid Waster Convenience centers are closed Sunday, April 16. townofchapelhill.org, bit.ly/2nA6Lsk, townofcarrboro.org, hillsboroughnc.gov, pittsboronc.gov, orangecountync.gov, chathamnc.org
Family movie
The movie “Wall-E,” rated G, screens at 3 p.m. at Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive. Free. chapelhillpubliclibrary.org
2nd Friday ArtWalk
The monthly art walk is 6-9 p.m. in Carrboro and Chapel Hill. Venues feature live music, food, activities, hands-on art demonstrations and more. For information and a list of events, go to 2ndfridayartwalk.com.
Refugee Anxiety
The lecture series Future Imperfect: What Science Fiction Film Tells Us About Now presents the program Refugee Anxiety at 7 p.m. at Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive. chapelhillpubliclibrary.org
Saturday
‘All Grown Up’
Best-selling author Jami Attenberg discusses her new novel, “All Grown Up,” at 2 p.m. at Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. 919-942-7373, flyleafbooks.com
Movies @ the Library
The movie “Arrival,” rated PG-13, screens at 2:30 p.m. in Meeting Room B at Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive. Free. chapelhillpubliclibrary.org
Wildflower Hike
The Historic Roads Hike is 10 a.m. to noon at Historic Moorefields, 2201 Moorefields Road, Hillsborough. Cost: $5. 919-732-4941, moorefields.org
Book discussion
Michael McFee discusses his new book “We Were Once Here” at 11 a.m. at McIntyre’s Books, 220 Market St., Fearrington Village. 919-542-3030, bit.ly/29E99rw
Farmers’ markets
▪ The Carrboro Farmers’ Market is open 7 a.m. to noon in Carrboro Town Commons beside Town Hall, 301 W. Main St. carrborofarmersmarket.com
▪ The Chapel Hill Farmers’ Market is open 8 a.m. to noon outside University Place, 201 S. Estes Drive. thechapelhillfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Eno River Farmers’ Market, 144 E. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough, is open 8 a.m. to noon. enoriverfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Hillsborough Farmers’ Market is open 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of the Hillsborough campus of UNC Hospitals, 430 Waterstone Drive. hillsboroughfarmersmarket.org
Support groups
Group meetings
The Chapel Hill Zen Center offers meditation instruction at 9 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Tuesdays at 5322 N.C. 86. RSVP: 919-967-0861, info@chzc.org. chzc.org.
Cornucopia House Cancer Support Center offers a free Restorative Yoga class for anyone affected by cancer from 9:30-11 a.m. Sundays at Blue Point Yoga Studio, 2816 Erwin Road, Durham. 919-401-9333.
Meet to send books to people in prison 1-4 p.m. Sundays at 2811 Hillsborough Road, Durham. prisonbooks.info.
Overeaters Anonymous meets 4-5 p.m. Sundays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road. 919-360-3789.
Breastfeeding Cafe, an informal drop-in for breastfeeding moms, is 10-11 a.m. Mondays at the Red Hen, University Mall, 201 S. Estes Drive.
A yoga class by the UNC Comprehensive Cancer Support Program for people with cancer, caregivers and cancer survivors is 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays at Carolina Pointe II, 6011 Farrington Road. Each class costs $5. unclineberger.org.
Women 55 and older walk trails in Meadowmont at 3:30 p.m. Mondays. 919-967-4054, walkingforwomen@gmail.com.
Anorexia Bulimia Anonymous, a 12-step program for people with eating disorders, meets 7-8 p.m. Mondays in room 17 at Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive, Chapel Hill. triangleaba.wix.com/meeting.
Overeaters Anonymous meets from 7-8 p.m. Mondays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road: 919-259-2843. Meetings are also held from 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays at Evergreen United Methodist Church, U.S. 15-501: 919-933-1355. Another group meets 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road. This group meets in the white building beside the main church building, directly across from Looking Glass Cafe.
Gamblers Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays at Amity United Methodist Church, 825 Estes Drive. Call Tom at 919-460-9039.
A 12-step program for relatives and friends of addicts meets 8-9 p.m. Mondays at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3638 Chapel Hill Road, Durham. 919-596-2915, nar-anon.org.
Cornucopia House Cancer Support Center offers a free Restorative Yoga class for anyone affected by cancer from 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 940 Carmichael St., Chapel Hill. 919-401-9333.
A needlework group that creates knitted and crocheted items for charities meets 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill, in Meeting Room A or C. schectman@gmail.com.
Residents 50 and up play bingo from 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. 919-918-7364.
A Meditation 101 class introduces beginners to meditation from 7-8:15 p.m. every Tuesday at Kosala Buddhist Center, 711 W. Rosemary St., Suite E, Carrboro. Walk-ins are welcome. meditationinchapelhill.org, KosalaEPC@gmail.com.
The Chapel Hill Zen Center hosts a recovery group with a Buddhist perspective on 12-step programs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 5322 N.C. 86. Meetings begin with 20 minutes of silent meditation. 919-265-7600, ZenandRecovery@gmail.com.
The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance support group meets from 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays at Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive. 919-533-9510.
The Optimist Club of Chapel Hill meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first, second and third Wednesdays of the month at the Bob Evans restaurant, 5419 Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. New members are welcome.
The People of Color Meditation Group meets 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Chapel Hill Zen Center, 5322 N.C. 86. For details, email Conal or Kriti: pocsittinggroup@gmail.com.
An introduction to Buddhist philosophy, psychology and meditation will be from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Kosala Buddhist Center, 711 W. Rosemary St., Suite E, Carrboro. meditationinchapelhill.org, KosalaEPC@gmail.com.
The Planting Seeds Sangha group meets to study and practice the Buddha’s teachings on mindfulness and meditation from 7:30-9 p.m. Wednesdays at the Church of the Advocate, 8410 Merin Road, Chapel Hill. Newcomers are welcome and no experience is necessary. plantingseedssangha.wix.com/chapel-hill-nc
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous meets from 10:30 a.m. to noon Fridays at the United Church of Chapel Hill, 1321 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. foodaddicts.org.
