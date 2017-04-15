Daybook: April 16-22

Sunday
Sunday Concert Series
The Scandemondium folk band performs at 6 p.m. on the green at Southern Village, Hwy. 15-501 S., Chapel Hill. Free. southernvillage.com
Monday
Pool reopens
Homestead Aquatics Center is scheduled to reopen at 5:30 a.m. The pool has been closed since January because of a leak. Repairwork is expected to continue until June. bit.ly/2nxPch3
Poetry celebration
Four poets laureate read from 6-7:45 p.m. during a celebration of National Poetry Month at Orange County Main Library, 137 W. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. Free. 919-245-2525, orangecountync.gov
‘Moral Argument’
Dr. Willie Parker discusses his book “Life’s Work: A Moral Argument for Choice” at 7 p.m. at Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. 919-942-7373, flyleafbooks.com
Tuesday
Green building tour
A behind-the-scenes tour of the Education Center at the North Carolina Botanical Garden, 100 Old Mason Farm Road, Chapel Hill, is noon to 1 p.m.. The building is North Carolina’s first state-owned LEED Platinum building. Free; preregistration required. ncbg.unc.edu, bit.ly/2ojEBFs
‘Jews of Color’
Lewis Gordon, a philosophy professor at the University of Connecticut, discusses “On the Study of Jews of Color, at 5:30 p.m. at Toy Lounge in Dey Hall, 200 South Road, UNC-Chapel Hill. Free. jewishstudies.unc.edu
Arts grants
The Orange County Arts Commission holds an information session on arts grants at 6 p.m. in Meeting Room C at Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive. Another session is 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, in the Conference Room of the Link Government Services Building, 200 S. Cameron St., Hillsborough. 919-245-2335, artsorange.org/grants, artsorange.org
MS support group
The Multiple Sclerosis Self-Help Group meets from 6-7:45 p.m. in Pittsboro. For location information: 919-535-4135 or PittsboroMS@gmail.com.
Transit plans
A public hearing on Orange County transit plans is 7 p.m. at the Southern Human Services Center, 2501 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill. OurTransitFuture.com
‘If We Were Villains’
M.L. Rio discusses her debut novel, “If We Were Villains,” at 7 p.m. at Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. 919-942-7373, flyleafbooks.com
Wednesday
Bird walk
New Hope Audubon Society holds a bird walk beginning at 7:30 a.m. in front of Oak Creek Village Shopping Center, 4600 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. Birders of all skill levels may attend. Canceled if heavy rain. For information, email Jim Capel at jim.capel@mindspring.com.
CH Sports Club
Larry Fedora, UNC-Chapel Hill head football coach, is the speaker at the noon meeting of the Chapel Hill Sports Club at Squid's Restaurant, 1201 Fordham Blvd. RSVP: 919-703-8636, ahennessey@nc.rr.com.
Wednesday Market
The Wednesday Market of the Carrboro Farmers’ Market is open 3-6 p.m. in Carrboro Town Commons beside Town Hall, 301 W. Main St. carrborofarmersmarket.com
‘Being Mortal’
The documentary “Being Mortal” screens at 6 p.m. in Meeting Room B at Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive. Hospice and palliative care experts from UNC Healthcare will lead a discussion afterward. bit.ly/2o0Lmcz, chapelhillpubliclibrary.org
Memoir
Mike Scalise discusses his memoir “The Brand New Catastrophe” at 7 p.m. at Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. 919-942-7373, flyleafbooks.com
Diabetes support group
The Diabetes Education and Support Group meets 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays in the Gathering Room at University Place, 201 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. Free. Open to anyone who either has diabetes or has a friend or family member with the disease. For more information, email Diabetes.Group@yahoo.com.
Thursday
Master Aging Plan
A community meeting on Orange County’s next five-year Master Aging Plan is 1 p.m. at the Passmore Center, 103 Meadowlands Drive, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2nVLkSp
Meet the Author Tea
Tim Crothers reads from his latest book, “The Queen of Katwe: One Girl’s Triumphant Path to Becoming a Chess Champion,” from 3:30-5 p.m. in Meeting Room B at Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive. chapelhillpubliclibrary.org
Understanding emotions
Lisa Feldman Barrett discusses her book “How Emotions are Made: The Secret Life of the Brain” at 7 p.m. at Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. 919-942-7373, flyleafbooks.com
‘Defiant Requiem’
The Scholarship Series concert “Defiant Requiem: Verdi Requiem at Terezin” is 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall, 140 E. Cameron Ave., UNC-Chapel Hill. Tickets: $5-$10. unc.live/2nXrXdB
N.C. Science Festival
The seventh annual North Carolina Science Festival runs through April 23. More than 400 events are planned for all ages. For a schedule and ticket information, go to ncsciencefestival.org.
Friday
Blood drive
A blood drive for the American Red Cross is 1-5:30 p.m. at the UNC-Chapel Hill Army ROTC building, 221 S. Columbia St. redcrossblood.org, 800-733-2767
Bad Movie Friday
Come laugh at the worst Hollywood has to offer at 4 p.m. in the Teen Room at Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive. Free. chapelhillpubliclibrary.org
Sewer expansion
A community meeting on sewer service expansion plans for the Historic Rogers Road-Eubanks Road community is 4:30 p.m. at the RENA Community Center, 101 Edgar St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2ojl0Fw, owasa.org
Live and Local
Singer-songwriter Christiane Smedley performs during the Folk Music Medley event at Live and Local from 6-9 p.m. on the Plaza at 140 W. Franklin St. Free. The event also features an Earth Day celebration. townofchapelhill.org, 140westfranklinplaza.com
Human/Machine Binary
The lecture series Future Imperfect: What Science Fiction Film Tells Us About Now presents the program Human/Machine Binary at 7 p.m. at Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive. chapelhillpubliclibrary.org
Book discussion
Kristen Radtke and Stephanie Elizondo Griest discuss Radtke’s graphic memoir “Imagine Wanting Only This” at 7 p.m. at Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. 919-942-7373, flyleafbooks.com
Bluegrass concert
The Carolina Bluegrass Band performs at 8 p.m. at Moeser Auditorium in Hill Hall, 135 E. Cameron Ave., UNC-Chapel Hill. Free. unc.live/2oXZc0e
Star Party
Explore the night sky at the Star Party from 8-10 p.m. at Little River Park, 301 Little River Park Way, Rougemont. Free; no registration required. Call the park office after 4 p.m. for cloud/cancellation updates: 919-732-5505. bit.ly/2nVNDVB, orangecountync.gov
Saturday
Brumley Nature Preserve
The Triangle Land Conservancy celebrates the opening of Brumley Nature Preserve, 2818-2998 Old State Hwy. 10, Chapel Hill. Festivities are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and feature guided hikes, nature activities, demonstrations, local beer and food trucks. For information, go to bit.ly/2oNdSlL. triangleland.org
Arts and crafts
The ninth annual juried Art in the Heart of Hillsborough arts and crafts show is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hillsborough Visitors Center, 150 E. King St. The event will feature more than 40 artists, live music and food and beer vendors. Rain date: April 23. bit.ly/2oj7bXE, hillsboroughartscouncil.org
Surrender commemoration
Bennett Place Historic Site, 4409 Bennett Memorial Road, Durham, commemorates the 152nd anniversary of the surrender of Confederate forces with free activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bennett farm was the site of the largest surrender of the Civil War in April 1865. For information, go to bennettplacehistoricsite.com
UNC Science Expo
The annual Science Expo is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Cameron Avenue at UNC-Chapel Hill. Free. The event, part of the N.C. Science Festival, features more than 100 exhibits, experiments, demonstrations and tours. Food trucks will be on site. bit.ly/1SgM3Fu, bit.ly/2oREVNb
Farm tour
The 22nd annual Piedmont Farm Tour is April 22-23. The event features tours and other activities at farms in Alamance, Chatham, Orange and Person counties. Two-day tickets: $30 advance per vehicle. The event is a fundraiser for Carolina Farm Stewardship Association. For information and tickets, go to bit.ly/2otpwT0 or carolinafarmstewards.org.
‘Bolin Creek Unpaved’
A screening of the film “Bolin Creek Unpaved: Saving Carrboro’s Last Forest” is 12:45 p.m. at the ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. Tickets: $5; proceeds will benefit Friends of Bolin Creek. A community workday at Wilson Park follows at 3 p.m. artscenterlive.org, bit.ly/2nydNCw
Book discussion
David Blevins discusses his book “North Carolina’s Barrier Islands” at 2 p.m. at McIntyre’s Books, 220 Market St., Fearrington Village. 919-542-3030, bit.ly/29E99rw
Las Vegas Night
The Las Vegas Night fundraiser is 6 p.m. at the Passmore Center, 103 Meadowlands Drive, Hillsborough. Tickets: $20-$25; call 919-245-2015. bit.ly/2nVgEB0
Charanga Carolina
Charanga Carolina performs at 8 p.m. at Moeser Auditorium in Hill Hall, 135 E. Cameron Ave., UNC-Chapel Hill. Free. unc.live/2pmpZCH
No Shame Theater
No Shame Theater is 8 p.m. at the ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. Tickets: $5. artscenterlive.org
Farmers’ markets
▪ The Carrboro Farmers’ Market is open 7 a.m. to noon in Carrboro Town Commons beside Town Hall, 301 W. Main St. carrborofarmersmarket.com
▪ The Chapel Hill Farmers’ Market is open 8 a.m. to noon outside University Place, 201 S. Estes Drive. thechapelhillfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Eno River Farmers’ Market, 144 E. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough, is open 8 a.m. to noon. enoriverfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Hillsborough Farmers’ Market is open 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of the Hillsborough campus of UNC Hospitals, 430 Waterstone Drive. hillsboroughfarmersmarket.org
Support groups
Group meetings
The Chapel Hill Zen Center offers meditation instruction at 9 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Tuesdays at 5322 N.C. 86. RSVP: 919-967-0861, info@chzc.org. chzc.org.
Cornucopia House Cancer Support Center offers a free Restorative Yoga class for anyone affected by cancer from 9:30-11 a.m. Sundays at Blue Point Yoga Studio, 2816 Erwin Road, Durham. 919-401-9333.
Meet to send books to people in prison 1-4 p.m. Sundays at 2811 Hillsborough Road, Durham. prisonbooks.info.
Overeaters Anonymous meets 4-5 p.m. Sundays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road. 919-360-3789.
Breastfeeding Cafe, an informal drop-in for breastfeeding moms, is 10-11 a.m. Mondays at the Red Hen, University Mall, 201 S. Estes Drive.
A yoga class by the UNC Comprehensive Cancer Support Program for people with cancer, caregivers and cancer survivors is 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays at Carolina Pointe II, 6011 Farrington Road. Each class costs $5. unclineberger.org.
Women 55 and older walk trails in Meadowmont at 3:30 p.m. Mondays. 919-967-4054, walkingforwomen@gmail.com.
Anorexia Bulimia Anonymous, a 12-step program for people with eating disorders, meets 7-8 p.m. Mondays in room 17 at Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive, Chapel Hill. triangleaba.wix.com/meeting.
Overeaters Anonymous meets from 7-8 p.m. Mondays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road: 919-259-2843. Meetings are also held from 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays at Evergreen United Methodist Church, U.S. 15-501: 919-933-1355. Another group meets 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road. This group meets in the white building beside the main church building, directly across from Looking Glass Cafe.
Gamblers Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays at Amity United Methodist Church, 825 Estes Drive. Call Tom at 919-460-9039.
A 12-step program for relatives and friends of addicts meets 8-9 p.m. Mondays at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3638 Chapel Hill Road, Durham. 919-596-2915, nar-anon.org.
Cornucopia House Cancer Support Center offers a free Restorative Yoga class for anyone affected by cancer from 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 940 Carmichael St., Chapel Hill. 919-401-9333.
A needlework group that creates knitted and crocheted items for charities meets 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill, in Meeting Room A or C. schectman@gmail.com.
Residents 50 and up play bingo from 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. 919-918-7364.
A Meditation 101 class introduces beginners to meditation from 7-8:15 p.m. every Tuesday at Kosala Buddhist Center, 711 W. Rosemary St., Suite E, Carrboro. Walk-ins are welcome. meditationinchapelhill.org, KosalaEPC@gmail.com.
The Chapel Hill Zen Center hosts a recovery group with a Buddhist perspective on 12-step programs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 5322 N.C. 86. Meetings begin with 20 minutes of silent meditation. 919-265-7600, ZenandRecovery@gmail.com.
The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance support group meets from 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays at Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive. 919-533-9510.
The Optimist Club of Chapel Hill meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first, second and third Wednesdays of the month at the Bob Evans restaurant, 5419 Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. New members are welcome.
The People of Color Meditation Group meets 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Chapel Hill Zen Center, 5322 N.C. 86. For details, email Conal or Kriti: pocsittinggroup@gmail.com.
An introduction to Buddhist philosophy, psychology and meditation will be from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Kosala Buddhist Center, 711 W. Rosemary St., Suite E, Carrboro. meditationinchapelhill.org, KosalaEPC@gmail.com.
The Planting Seeds Sangha group meets to study and practice the Buddha’s teachings on mindfulness and meditation from 7:30-9 p.m. Wednesdays at the Church of the Advocate, 8410 Merin Road, Chapel Hill. Newcomers are welcome and no experience is necessary. plantingseedssangha.wix.com/chapel-hill-nc
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous meets from 10:30 a.m. to noon Fridays at the United Church of Chapel Hill, 1321 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. foodaddicts.org.
