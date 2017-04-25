Daybook: April 26-29

Wednesday
Bird walk
New Hope Audubon Society holds a bird walk beginning at 7:30 a.m. in front of the Wild Bird Center at East Gate Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Birders of all skill levels may attend. Canceled if heavy rain. vbothwell@jbdlaw.com
Puppet show
Tanglewood Puppets performs at 10:30 a.m. at Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St. Cost: $3. bit.ly/2paEfCQ, townofcarrboro.org
Wednesday Market
The Wednesday Market of the Carrboro Farmers’ Market is open 3-6 p.m. in Carrboro Town Commons beside Town Hall, 301 W. Main St. carrborofarmersmarket.com
‘Cold Earth’
Award-winning writer Ann Cleeves discusses her book “Cold Earth: A Shetland Mystery” at 6:30 p.m. at McIntyre’s Books, 220 Market St., Fearrington Village. 919-542-3030, bit.ly/29E99rw
Diabetes support group
The Diabetes Education and Support Group meets 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays in the Gathering Room at University Place, 201 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. Free. Diabetes.Group@yahoo.com
Thursday
Blood drive
A blood drive for the American Red Cross is 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at East Chapel Hill High School, 500 Weaver Dairy Road. redcrossblood.org, 800-733-2767
Friends of Downtown
The Chapel Hill Friends of the Downtown meet at the Franklin Hotel, 311 W. Franklin St. Coffee at 9:30 a.m. with the meeting at 10 a.m. Free and open to the public. franklinstreetusa.com
Shred-a-Thon
Orange County residents can shred sensitive documents at the Shred-a-Thon from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at University Place, 201 S. Estes Drive. Another shredding event is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Hampton Pointe Recycling Site, 625 Hampton Pointe Blvd., Hillsborough. bit.ly/25VaMto
‘Time Will Tell’
An opening celebration is 5-9 p.m. for the contemporary art exhibit “Time Will Tell” at the Ackland Art Museum, 101 S. Columbia St., UNC-Chapel Hill. Free. 919-966-5736, bit.ly/2oEHfnX, ackland.org
‘Stories of Service’
Student interns from the Southern Oral History Program perform excerpts from interviews they conducted with North Carolina military veterans. “North Carolina’s Veterans Tell Their Stories of Service” is 5 p.m. at Wilson Library, 200 South Road, UNC-Chapel Hill. south.unc.edu, library.unc.edu/wilson
Music on the Porch
The Music on the Porch series presents a concert by Atticus Reynolds Latin Jazz Quintet at 5:30 p.m. at the Love House and Hutchins Forum, 410 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Free. Bring a blanket to sit on. south.unc.edu, unc.live/2nFZ98j
Play for All
Play for All: A Sensory Friendly Playtime is 5:30-7 p.m. at Kidzu Children’s Museum, University Place, 201 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. Free; registration required. The event is part of area Autism Awareness Month activities. bit.ly/2n7DdH9
‘Shrek the Musical’
The Chapel Hill High School Theater Department performs “Shrek the Musical” at 7:30 p.m. April 27-29 at the school, 1709 High School Road. Tickets: $5-$10. bit.ly/2oPTkJ3
Friday
Fridays on Front Porch
The Fridays on the Front Porch series kicks off with a performance by Big Fat Gap from 5-8 p.m. at The Carolina Inn, 211 Pittsboro St., Chapel Hill. Food trucks will be on site. The series continues through Oct. 13. For a schedule, go to carolinainnevents.com.
Art Walk
Hillsborough’s monthly Art Walk Last Fridays features live music, artist receptions and more from 6-9 p.m. throughout downtown. Rain or shine. For a list of exhibits, go to bit.ly/1nhQmWO.
Earth Evening
Earth Evening: A Celebration of Earth Day is 6-8 p.m. at the Farmers Market Pavilion, 140 E. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. The event will feature environmental and hands-on activities, and a recycling drop-off for cooking oil, batteries, cell phones and fluorescent light bulbs. bit.ly/2puqvzx
West Fest
West Fest block party begins at 6 p.m. on South Nash Street in West Hillsborough. Bands are scheduled to play each day and food trucks will be on site. Free admission. The event continues at 4 p.m. April 29-30. bit.ly/2oPRlEh, bit.ly/2prxImU
Last Fridays concert
Hillsborough’s Last Fridays free concert series opens with a performance by the band Big Time. The event is 6:30-9:30 p.m. on the Courthouse Square. bit.ly/2pD7vlz
Nia Dance Jam
The Nia Dance Jam is 7-8:30 p.m. at Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St. Cost: $3. bit.ly/2oio5Dh, townofcarrboro.org
‘Zootopia’
Orange County’s Movie in the Park series presents “Zootopia,” rated PG, at 8:15 p.m. at River Park, 140 E. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. Rain date: Saturday, April 29. Free. Bring blankets or lawn chairs. Food vendors will be on site. bit.ly/2puqvzx
Saturday
Safe Rides ends
Chapel Hill Transit Safe Rides stops service because of the UNC-Chapel Hill summer break. The bus service will resume Aug. 24. bit.ly/2o51hLh
Bird walk
New Hope Audubon Society holds a bird walk beginning at 7:30 a.m. in front of Wild Bird Center at East Gate Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Open to birders of all skill levels. Canceled if heavy rain. d47anders@gmail.com
Color the Hill
The fifth annual Color the Hill 4K and Fun Run fundraiser is 9:30 a.m. at Glenwood Elementary, 2 Prestwick Road, Chapel Hill. Rain or shine. colorthehill.com
Autism awareness
The Hillsborough Police Department’s annual Autism Awareness for Friends and Family event is 11 a.m. at Fairview Park, 195 Torain St. Family activities and information on support services will be featured. bit.ly/2oie4pp
Native plant sale
The annual Native Plant Sale and Festival is 3-7 p.m. at the North Carolina Botanical Garden, 100 Old Mason Farm Road, Chapel Hill. Live music, food trucks and a book sale are featured. Free admission. unc.live/1Os6QFz
Symphony concert
The Durham Symphony Orchestra performs its spring Pops in the Park concert at 3 p.m. at Cameron Park Elementary, 240 St. Marys Road, Hillsborough. Free. durhamsymphony.org
Food truck rodeo
The fifth annual TABLE Food Truck Rodeo is 3-7 p.m. at Orange United Methodist Church, 1220 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. Free admission. The event will feature 10 food trucks, live music and children’s activities. bit.ly/2oi6hrD
Farmers’ markets
▪ The Carrboro Farmers’ Market is open 7 a.m. to noon in Carrboro Town Commons beside Town Hall, 301 W. Main St. Annual Kids’ Seedling Giveaway is Saturday, April 29. carrborofarmersmarket.com
▪ The Chapel Hill Farmers’ Market is open 8 a.m. to noon outside University Place, 201 S. Estes Drive. thechapelhillfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Eno River Farmers’ Market, 140 E. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough, is open 8 a.m. to noon. enoriverfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Hillsborough Farmers’ Market is open 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of the Hillsborough campus of UNC Hospitals, 430 Waterstone Drive. hillsboroughfarmersmarket.org
Support groups
Group meetings
The Chapel Hill Zen Center offers meditation instruction at 9 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Tuesdays at 5322 N.C. 86. RSVP: 919-967-0861, info@chzc.org. chzc.org.
Cornucopia House Cancer Support Center offers a free Restorative Yoga class for anyone affected by cancer from 9:30-11 a.m. Sundays at Blue Point Yoga Studio, 2816 Erwin Road, Durham. 919-401-9333.
Meet to send books to people in prison 1-4 p.m. Sundays at 2811 Hillsborough Road, Durham. prisonbooks.info.
Overeaters Anonymous meets 4-5 p.m. Sundays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road. 919-360-3789.
Breastfeeding Cafe, an informal drop-in for breastfeeding moms, is 10-11 a.m. Mondays at the Red Hen, University Mall, 201 S. Estes Drive.
A yoga class by the UNC Comprehensive Cancer Support Program for people with cancer, caregivers and cancer survivors is 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays at Carolina Pointe II, 6011 Farrington Road. Each class costs $5. unclineberger.org.
Women 55 and older walk trails in Meadowmont at 3:30 p.m. Mondays. 919-967-4054, walkingforwomen@gmail.com.
Anorexia Bulimia Anonymous, a 12-step program for people with eating disorders, meets 7-8 p.m. Mondays in room 17 at Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive, Chapel Hill. triangleaba.wix.com/meeting.
Overeaters Anonymous meets from 7-8 p.m. Mondays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road: 919-259-2843. Meetings are also held from 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays at Evergreen United Methodist Church, U.S. 15-501: 919-933-1355. Another group meets 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road. This group meets in the white building beside the main church building, directly across from Looking Glass Cafe.
Gamblers Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays at Amity United Methodist Church, 825 Estes Drive. Call Tom at 919-460-9039.
A 12-step program for relatives and friends of addicts meets 8-9 p.m. Mondays at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3638 Chapel Hill Road, Durham. 919-596-2915, nar-anon.org.
Cornucopia House Cancer Support Center offers a free Restorative Yoga class for anyone affected by cancer from 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 940 Carmichael St., Chapel Hill. 919-401-9333.
A needlework group that creates knitted and crocheted items for charities meets 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill, in Meeting Room A or C. schectman@gmail.com.
Residents 50 and up play bingo from 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. 919-918-7364.
A Meditation 101 class introduces beginners to meditation from 7-8:15 p.m. every Tuesday at Kosala Buddhist Center, 711 W. Rosemary St., Suite E, Carrboro. Walk-ins are welcome. meditationinchapelhill.org, KosalaEPC@gmail.com.
The Chapel Hill Zen Center hosts a recovery group with a Buddhist perspective on 12-step programs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 5322 N.C. 86. Meetings begin with 20 minutes of silent meditation. 919-265-7600, ZenandRecovery@gmail.com.
The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance support group meets from 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays at Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive. 919-533-9510.
The Optimist Club of Chapel Hill meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first, second and third Wednesdays of the month at the Bob Evans restaurant, 5419 Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. New members are welcome.
The People of Color Meditation Group meets 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Chapel Hill Zen Center, 5322 N.C. 86. For details, email Conal or Kriti: pocsittinggroup@gmail.com.
An introduction to Buddhist philosophy, psychology and meditation will be from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Kosala Buddhist Center, 711 W. Rosemary St., Suite E, Carrboro. meditationinchapelhill.org, KosalaEPC@gmail.com.
The Planting Seeds Sangha group meets to study and practice the Buddha’s teachings on mindfulness and meditation from 7:30-9 p.m. Wednesdays at the Church of the Advocate, 8410 Merin Road, Chapel Hill. Newcomers are welcome and no experience is necessary. plantingseedssangha.wix.com/chapel-hill-nc
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous meets from 10:30 a.m. to noon Fridays at the United Church of Chapel Hill, 1321 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. foodaddicts.org.
