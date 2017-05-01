For an extended list of events, please visit our website at www.heraldsun.com/entertainment/local-events. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email calendar@heraldsun.com.
Wednesday, May 3
Art
“Vitamin O” Photography Exhibit, Opening Reception
A photography exhibit displaying Orange County’s most valuable possession: Its people. “Vitamin O” is a series of photo essays the Visitors Bureau commissioned from local photographer, Alicia Stemper, on the people of Orange County. The opening reception includes refreshments and an overview from Alicia Stemper. Details: May 3, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. On exhibit through June. Free. Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill.
Music
Jan Huevos Residency
Details: May 3, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah; and Laura Gibson
Details: May 3, 8 p.m., Back Room. $16 Advance/$18 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E. Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Blue Wednesday: The Spoonbeders with Special Guest Iain Hadgraft
Details: May 3, 8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Thursday, May 4
Art
Artist Talk: FRANK Art Members
A group of FRANK member artists will be hosting an artist talk to discuss their latest work! All are welcome to join, their talk will cover topics such as processes, materials, inspirations and personal stories and histories that impacted their artmaking. Light refreshments will be served. Details: May 4, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Free. FRANK Art Gallery, 109 E. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. www.frankisart.com/events/2017/5/4/artist-talk-frank-member-artists, 919-636-4135.
Lectures
Presentation on Birds and Animals of Borneo
Presented by Tom Driscoll of the New Hope Audubon Society. Details: Thursday, May 4, 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. Free. North Carolina Botanical Garden, 100 Old Mason Farm Road, Chapel Hill.
Literary
Benjamin Ludwig, author of “Ginny Moon”
Details: May 4, 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Music
Tyler Hughes & Sam Gleaves
Sam Gleaves and Tyler Hughes both hail from Southwestern Virginia. Drawing on favorite musical mentors--the many songwriting women and remarkable musicians of the region--the duo’s beautiful blended tenors and skillful banjo and guitar all serve to shine a bold light on the other Appalachia, one that remains free thinking, eloquent, open hearted. Details: May 4, 5:30 p.m. Center for the Study of the American South, UNC Chapel Hill, 410 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill.
Nash Street Ramblers
Details: May 4, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Mono; and Holy Sons
Details: May 4, 9 p.m. $13 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Zone Lee; Prince Divine; and Cocique
Details: May 4, 7:30 p.m. $10-$12. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Shakori Hills GrassRoots Festival
Details: May 4 - May 7, $15-$135. Four-day passes available. Tent and RV camping available. Shakori Hills, 1439 Henderson Tanyard Rd, Pittsboro. www.shakorihillsgrassroots.org, 919-542-8142.
Dance
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: May 4, 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. $7. Freedman Center, 1004 Watts St, Durham. Website: www.sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Theater
Marjorie Prime at Manbites Dog Theater
In the near future, 85-year old Marjorie, her mind fading, finds companionship from an artificial intelligence modeled on her late husband, who helps her recall – and reimagine – their life together. Details: May 4, 8:15 p.m. $12. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. http://manbitesdogtheater.org/2016-17-season/marjorie-prime, 919-682-3343.
Outings
30th Anniversary Celebration of The Durham Community Land Trustees
'A Generation of Building Homes, Community and Trust.’ For three decades, DCLT has been a provider of affordable homes, an advocate for low income families and a catalyst for change in Durham's West End neighborhoods. Celebrate with us as we reflect on the past, recognize and honor the contributions of those who made it possible and embark on our future journey. Please join us for a wine and hors d'oeuvres reception featuring local jazz musician, Freeman Ledbetter and other local talent. Details: May 4, 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. $50. The Cookery, 1101 West Chapel Hill St, Durham. www.eventbrite.com/e/30th-anniversary-celebration-tickets-33097153477, 919-490-0063.
Morning Bird Walk at Eno River State Park
Open your eyes and ears to the world of birds! Bring your binoculars and join a state park educator on a 0.7 mile leisurely walk to see what birds reside at the Eno River. All birding levels are welcome! Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: May 4, 8 a.m. Eno River State Park, Few’s Ford Picnic Area, 6101 Cole Mill Rd, Durham, continue all the way down the road until it dead ends into a large parking area. Call the park office at 919-383-1686 for more information.
Friday, May 5
Faith
Community Fish Fry at Temple Baptist
Plates include fried flounder, potatoes, cole slaw, hush puppies, dessert and drink. Free delivery offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a minimum order of 10 plates. Proceeds will benefit a variety of church missions and capital efforts. Please call 919-309-0050 ext. 200 between 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to reserve tickets. Details: May 5, Dine in and take out: 12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. $9 per plate. Temple Baptist Church, 2121 Umstead Rd, Durham.
Literary
Edward Balleisen, author of “Fraud: An American History from Barnum to Madoff”
Details: May 5, 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Cory Doctorow, author of “Walkaway”
Details: May 5, 7 p.m. Free; must purchase a copy of the book to join the signing line. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Chapel Hill. www.flyleafbooks.com/event/cory-doctorow-discusses-his-new-novel-walkaway, 919-942-7373.
Music
UNC Music
Details: Chapel Hill. 919-962-1039.
Duke Music
Details: Durham. https://music.duke.edu/, 919-660-3300.
Durham Medical Orchestra Spring 2017 Concert: Joyride!
The spring concert will feature Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4, Markowski’s Joyride, and other works by Borodin, Marquez, and Rosas. Details: May 5, 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke’s East Campus, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. http://dmomusic.org/event/spring-2017-concert.
Music on the Plaza at Northgate Mall - Los Plebes De Olancho/Cinco de Mayo Party!
Grab your lawn chairs or blankets, and groove to summer sounds, accompanied by beer and wine from Bull City Burger and Brewery with alternating food trucks and Northgate food vendors. The Guys from Olancho Honduras will get Cinco do Mayo started with their brand of traditional Mexican and Central American party music. The Durham Arts Council will be making maracas and God’s Eye crafts for kids and El Rey Del Taco and Morfa Empanada food trucks will be on-site. Details: May 5, 6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. Free. Outdoors on the Plaza at 1058 W. Club Blvd, Durham. www.northgatemall.com, 919-286-4400.
The Bucking Mules
Details: May 5, 8:30 p.m. $12. Nightlight Bar & Club, 405 W. Rosemary St, Chapel Hill. www.nightlightclub.com/2017/5/5/alice-gerrard-kay-justice-joseph-decosimo-bucking-mules, 919-960-6101.
Keith Ganz Quartet
Details: May 5, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. 919-486-5299.
Erie Choir; and Nathan Oliver
Details: May 5, 8:30 p.m. $6, 21+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Duke Street Dogs
Outings
Live and Local Chapel Hill - Bluegrass and Bike Week
Ellis Dyson & The Shambles, a bluegrass band from Chapel Hill, will be strummin', stompin' and pickin' for you in the Plaza, so you'll definitely want to make Live & Local a stop on your Cinco de Mayo festivities. Bike activities and family fun. Details: May 5, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Plaza at 140 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. www.140westfranklinplaza.com/series, 919-968-2743.
Theater
Saturday, May 6
Seminar
2017 Uhlman Family Seminar: Jewish Song, Comedy, and Storytelling in the Old and New Worlds
This year’s annual Uhlman Family Seminar will focus on Jewish culture as revealed through entertainment: Music, film, folklore, humor, and the storytelling components present in all of these arts. Discussions will focus on Jewish folklore, Warsaw’s cabaret scene, the Jewish influence in Hollywood, and the origins of contemporary Jewish humor. Please check the web site for seminar topics, speakers, and registration fees. This seminar is offered by the Program in Humanities and Human Values and is made possible by a grant from the Uhlman Family Fund. Pre-registration is required. Details: May 6, 9:15 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. $125/$62.50 Teachers. Optional lunch $15. UNC Chapel Hill, 1700 MLK Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill. http://humanities.unc.edu/event/2017-uhlman-family-seminar-jewish-song-comedy-and-storytelling-in-the-old-and-new-worlds, 919-962-1544.
Literature
A Freedom Book Festival
Join Free Spirit Freedom for the Launch of Freedom through Knowledge, their first publication, featuring photos of former schools for children of color. Event includes Orange County Historical Museum with a children’s book-making workshop (10 a.m. - 12 p.m.), local authors, artists, books signings, readings and displays. Details: May 6, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Free. Passmore Center, 103 Meadowlands Dr, Hillsborough. www.hillsboroughartscouncil.org/free-spirit-freedom, 919-591-1904.
Second Annual Teen Literature Festival
Celebrate Durham County Library’s Second Annual Teen Literature Festival! Join Young Adult Authors Jenny Hubbard, Stuart Albright, Scott Reintgen and more for author readings and writing workshops! Meet the authors, learn about writing and enjoy refreshments. Details: May 6, 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Free. Southwest Regional Library, 3605 Shannon Rd, Durham. 919-560-0213.
Music
Duke Music
Details: Durham. https://music.duke.edu/, 919-660-3300.
VOICES Spring Concert, Better is Peace
The concert features Ralph Vaughan Williams’s powerful proclamation of peace Dona Nobis Pacem and Karl Jenkins’ joyous anthem of praise Te Deum. All seating is general admission. Details: May 6, 8 p.m. $10-$25. Children under 12 free. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. https://tickets.carolinaperformingarts.org/single/SelectSeating.aspx?p=11284, 919-843-3333.
Laila Biali Trio
Details: May 6, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. 919-486-5299.
Jazz Saturday w/ Second Line Stompers
Traditional New Orleans Early Jazz/New York Traditional Jazz. Details: May 6, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Free, all ages. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Flash Car DJ Night
All vinyl barrage of funk/disco/electro/dance jams. Details: May 6, 10 p.m. - 2 a.m. Free, 21+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Dance
Multimedia Dance Performance “The Mesoplanets”
Part of the 2016-17 DIDA season. Journey to Pluto and the outer reaches of the solar systemn. In a series of vignettes, Rabble & Twine combine movement, video projection, sound, and text to explore the varied environments and moving myths of the outer reaches of our solar system. Details: May 6, 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. $12. Living Arts Collective, 410 W. Geer St, Durham. www.mesoplanets.org
Fundraiser
Triangle Race for the Cure
Presented by the Duke Cancer Institute. Details: May 6, 7 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. $30. The Frontier, RTP, 800 Park Offices Dr, Durham. www.komennctc.org, 919-493-2873.
Recurring Friday
Music
Friday Jazz Series
Every Friday at Cuban Revolution. Details: Every Friday, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.
Recurring Saturday
Music
Saturday Cool Jazz
Every Saturday at Cuban Revolution. Details: Every Saturday, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.
Recurring Sunday
Music
Sunday Music on the Patio
Every Sunday at Cuban Revolution. Details: Every Sunday, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.
Recurring Tuesday
Kids
Kids Stories and Songs
Every Tuesday at Johnny’s Gone Fishing. Details: Every Tuesday, 10:45 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Free. Johnny’s Gone Fishing, 901 W. Main St, Carrboro. www.johnnysgonefishing.com, 919-932-5070.
Outings
Needlework Group
Every Tuesday at the Chapel Hill Public Library. A needlework group that creates knitted and crocheted items for charities. Details: Every Tuesday, 1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room A, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. More information: schectman at gmail.com, or see Facebook group "Chapel Hill Charity Knitting and Crochet."
Recurring Wednesday
Kids
Preschool Storytime
Every Wednesday at The Regulator Bookshop. Join us for Preschool Storytime at The Regulator with Amy Godfrey. Details: Every Wednesday, 10:15 a.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Music
The Leroy Savage Group
Every Wednesday at The Original Q Shack. Details: Every Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Every Wednesday at Northgate Mall. Details: Every Wednesday, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. www.northgatemall.com/events, 919-286-4400.
Recurring Thursday
Theater
Mommy’s Morning Movies
Every Thursday at Silverspot Cinemas. A special program geared to moms with babies and tots with meet ups. Moms will be able to select a film for the group the Monday prior to that week’s meet-up. Details: Every Thursday, First Show of the Day. Movie tickets are $7 per person. Children ages one and under are free. Silverspot Cinemas, 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill. www.silverspot.net, 919-357-9887.
