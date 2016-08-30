Daybook: Aug. 31-Sept. 3

Chapel Hill and local community events Wednesday, Aug. 31, through Saturday, Sept. 3.
Wednesday
Piedmont music
Bob Carlin will discuss the history of Piedmont music and musicians from 6-7:30 p.m. at Chatham Community Library, 197 N.C. 87 N., Pittsboro. He also will provide musical examples. Free. For more information, go to bit.ly/2bVfpgq.
Development briefing
The Chatham Chamber of Commerce hosts the 10th annual Chatham Development Briefing at 7:30 a.m. at the Governors Club, 11000 Governors Club Drive, Chapel Hill. Consultants, real estate professionals, economic development experts, county representatives and others discuss development in Chatham County. Open to the public. Tickets range from $25 to $35. For more information: 919-742-3333, bit.ly/2biwO63, info@ccucc.net.
Animal adoption
The Orange County Animal Services Center holds a Name Your Own Price animal adoption event through Saturday, Sept. 3. The center, 1601 Eubanks Road, Chapel Hill, opens at noon Monday to Saturday. For more information and to view adoptable animals, go to bit.ly/1MOnEY1.
Blood drives
A blood drive for the American Red Cross is from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Piedmont Electric, 2500 N.C. 86 S., Hillsborough. Another area blood drive is from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Snap Fitness Hillsborough, 101 N. Scotswood Blvd. For an appointment, go to redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767. Throughout September, coupons for a free haircut at Sport Clips will be emailed to blood or platelet donors.
Farmers’ market
The Carrboro Farmers’ Market is open from 3-6 p.m. in the Carrboro Town Commons beside Town Hall, 301 W. Main St. carrborofarmersmarket.com
Diabetes support group
The Diabetes Education and Support Group meets from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays at Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive. Free. Open to anyone who either has diabetes or has a friend or family member with the disease. For more information, email Diabetes.Group@yahoo.com.
Film series
The West End Summer Film Series concludes its season with a showing of a film at 7 p.m. at West End Wine Bar, 450 W. Franklin St. The free series screens short films from area filmmakers. For more information about upcoming films, go to bit.ly/1U465qA.
Thursday
Garden cleanup day
Help spruce up the pollinator demonstration garden and prepare a new area for spring planting from 8-10 a.m. at Gold Park, 415 Dimmocks Mill Road, Hillsborough. Bring gloves, weeding tools, small pruning shears, trowel, pitchfork and a container for weeds.
Volunteers also can paint stepping stones. Several newly painted stones recently were added to the garden. If interested in painting a stone, contact garden coordinator Francis Harris at 919-241-4822 or va.harris.fam@gmail.com. bit.ly/2biAxjP
Pop-up market
The Chapel Hill Downtown Pop-up Farmers Market is open 3:30-5:30 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 27 on the plaza at 140 W. Franklin St. For more information, go to bit.ly/2b5bFcs.
Friday
Voter information
Register to vote or have questions answered from 3-5:30 p.m. at the Orange County Main Library, 137 W. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. Volunteers from You Can Vote will be available to assist participants. 919-245-2525
Family Movie
“The Jungle Book” screens at 4 p.m. in Meeting Room B at Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive. Free. For more information: bit.ly/2aCfkNU.
Fridays on the Front Porch
Big Fat Gap performs from 5-8 p.m. as part of the Fridays on the Front Porch series at the Carolina Inn, 211 Pittsboro St., Chapel Hill. Food trucks will be on site. For a complete schedule of events, go to bit.ly/1wvnmdm.
Saturday
Bird walk
The New Hope Audubon Society hosts a bird walk beginning at 7:30 a.m. in front of the Oak Creek Village Shopping Center, 4600 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. Birders of all skill levels may attend. Bring snacks and water; wear long pants and walking shoes. Canceled if heavy rain. For more information, email Jim Capel at jim.capel@mindspring.com.
Preschool storytime
Storytime and activities for children ages 2 to 5 years old is at 10:30 a.m. Saturdays at the Carrboro Branch Library, 900 Old Fayetteville Road, Chapel Hill.
Poetry workshop
Hillsborough Poet Laureate William “Endlesswill” Davis holds a workshop on spoken word poetry from 3-5 p.m. at the Orange County Main Library, 137 W. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. This is the first in a three-part series of workshops. Other classes are from 3-5 p.m. Sept. 10 and 25. Free. To register, call 919-995-7478 or email poetendlesswill@gmail.com. For more information: 919-245-2537, bit.ly/1OdzXC2.
Empty Bowls dinner
Tickets sales are under way for the annual TABLE Empty Bowls dinner from 3:30-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at Weaver Street Market, 101 E. Weaver St., Carrboro. Tickets range from $15 to $50. Proceeds will be used to help TABLE provide hunger relief and nutrition education programs for local children.
Tickets can be purchased by phone at 919-636-4860; at tablenc.org/empty-bowls; at TABLE, 205 W. Weaver St.; or at Weaver Street Market. For more information, go to bit.ly/11wSz8z.
Farmers’ markets
▪ The Carrboro Farmers’ Market is open from 7 a.m. to noon in the Carrboro Town Commons beside Town Hall, 301 W. Main St. Free food waste drop-off every Saturday through September. Bring food scraps (veggie and all meat, bones and dairy) and food-related paper (paper napkins and paper plates) to be composted. carrborofarmersmarket.com
▪ The Chapel Hill Farmers’ Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon outside University Place, 201 S. Estes Drive. thechapelhillfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Hillsborough Farmers’ Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of the Hillsborough campus of UNC Hospital, 430 Waterstone Drive. hillsboroughfarmersmarket.org
Please send calendar items to chnclerk@newsobserver.com.
Labor Day
Closings
Most town offices in Chapel Hill, Carrboro, Hillsborough and Pittsboro, as well as Chatham County and Orange County offices, will be closed Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of Labor Day.
The Chapel Hill Community Center will be closed. For schedules at the Hargraves Center, call 919-968-2794. For the Aquatic Center, call 919-968-2799. Most Orange County facilities will be closed, including senior centers, the health department and visitors center.
The Chapel Hill Public Library will be open from 1-5 p.m. Monday. Orange County libraries will be closed. Chatham County libraries will be closed Saturday, Sept. 3, through Monday, Sept. 5.
Blackwood Farm Park will be closed. Little River Regional Park, Cane Creek Reservoir and University Lake will be open.
Chapel Hill Transit and GoTriangle will not operate. Orange Public Transportation will be closed but will operate limited service for the in-county dialysis route (Carolina Dialysis).
Garbage collection
Chapel Hill residential garbage will not be collected Monday, Sept. 5. Monday’s routes will be collected Wednesday, Sept. 9. Curbside recycling will continue as normal.
In Carrboro, check the holiday schedule on your roll-out trash container for alternate-day collections.
In Hillsborough, garbage collection routes normally scheduled for Monday will be collected on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
The Orange County Landfill and Solid Waste Convenience Centers will be closed. Curbside recycling will be collected as normal on Monday.
In Chatham County, Solid Waste & Recycling Collection Centers will be open.
Support groups
Find a list of support groups with the Daybook calendar under the community tab at chapelhillnews.com.
Group meetings
▪ The Chapel Hill Zen Center offers meditation instruction at 9 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Tuesdays at 5322 N.C. 86. RSVP: 919-967-0861, info@chzc.org. chzc.org.
▪ Cornucopia House Cancer Support Center offers a free Restorative Yoga class for anyone affected by cancer from 9:30-11 a.m. Sundays at Blue Point Yoga Studio, 2816 Erwin Road, Durham. 919-401-9333.
▪ Meet to send books to people in prison 1-4 p.m. Sundays at 621 Hillsborough Road, Carrboro. prisonbooks.info.
▪ Overeaters Anonymous meets 4-5 p.m. Sundays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road. 919-360-3789.
▪ Breastfeeding Cafe, an informal drop-in for breastfeeding moms, is 10-11 a.m. Mondays at the Red Hen, University Mall, 201 S. Estes Drive.
▪ A yoga class by the UNC Comprehensive Cancer Support Program for people with cancer, caregivers and cancer survivors is 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays at Carolina Pointe II, 6011 Farrington Road. Each class costs $5. unclineberger.org.
▪ Women 55 and older walk trails in Meadowmont at 3:30 p.m. Mondays. 919-967-4054, walkingforwomen@gmail.com.
▪ Anorexia Bulimia Anonymous, a 12-step program for people with eating disorders, meets 7-8 p.m. Mondays in room 17 at Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive, Chapel Hill. triangleaba.wix.com/meeting.
▪ Overeaters Anonymous meets from 7-8 p.m. Mondays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road: 919-259-2843. Meetings are also held from 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays at Evergreen United Methodist Church, U.S. 15-501: 919-933-1355. Another group meets 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road. This group meets in the white building beside the main church building, directly across from Looking Glass Cafe.
▪ Gamblers Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays at Amity United Methodist Church, 825 Estes Drive. Call Tom at 919-460-9039.
▪ A 12-step program for relatives and friends of addicts meets 8-9 p.m. Mondays at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3638 Chapel Hill Road, Durham. 919-596-2915, nar-anon.org.
▪ Cornucopia House Cancer Support Center offers a free Restorative Yoga class for anyone affected by cancer from 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 940 Carmichael St., Chapel Hill. 919-401-9333.
▪ A needlework group that creates knitted and crocheted items for charities meets 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill, in Meeting Room A or C. schectman@gmail.com.
▪ Residents 50 and up play bingo from 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. 919-918-7364.
▪ A Meditation 101 class introduces beginners to meditation from 7-8:15 p.m. every Tuesday at Kosala Buddhist Center, 711 W. Rosemary St., Suite E, Carrboro. Walk-ins are welcome. meditationinchapelhill.org, KosalaEPC@gmail.com.
▪ The Chapel Hill Zen Center hosts a recovery group with a Buddhist perspective on 12-step programs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 5322 N.C. 86. Meetings begin with 20 minutes of silent meditation. 919-265-7600, ZenandRecovery@gmail.com.
▪ The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance support group meets from 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays at Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive. 919-533-9510.
▪ The Optimist Club of Chapel Hill meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first, second and third Wednesdays of the month at the Bob Evans restaurant, 5419 Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. New members are welcome.
▪ The People of Color Meditation Group meets 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Chapel Hill Zen Center, 5322 N.C. 86. For details, email Conal or Kriti: pocsittinggroup@gmail.com.
▪ An introduction to Buddhist philosophy, psychology and meditation will be from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Kosala Buddhist Center, 711 W. Rosemary St., Suite E, Carrboro. meditationinchapelhill.org, KosalaEPC@gmail.com.
▪ The Planting Seeds Sangha group meets to study and practice the Buddha’s teachings on mindfulness and meditation from 7:30-9 p.m. Wednesdays at the Church of the Advocate, 8410 Merin Road, Chapel Hill. Newcomers are welcome and no experience is necessary. plantingseedssangha.wix.com/chapel-hill-nc
▪ Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous meets from 10:30 a.m. to noon Fridays at the United Church of Chapel Hill, 1321 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. foodaddicts.org.
To add your club to the calendar or update your group’s meeting time or location, send information two weeks in advance to chnclerk@newsobserver.com.
Comments