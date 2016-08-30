ArtsWeek: Aug. 31-Sept. 6

1:36 Clinton announces mental health proposal, Trump campaign doubles down on economic plan Pause

2:43 Wildin Guillen Acosta Describes His Arrest

1:17 Wildin Guillen Acosta Thanks Supporters

0:08 Military jet flyover rattles Charlotte

3:02 Woman parts with beloved dog because both are blind and the dog is deaf

0:47 RAW VIDEO: Man shot and killed, police officer wounded near Raleigh Country Club

1:28 Trump uses Dwyane Wade’s cousin’s death to appeal to black voters - Election Rewind

1:27 State Fair Flyer sky ride to make debut at NC State Fair

1:05 Volunteers join teachers to welcome students back to school

0:48 Best Kept Secrets: Rainbow Falls