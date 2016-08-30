ArtsWeek: Aug. 31-Sept. 6

Live music, plays, receptions and openings in the Chapel Hill area.
FESTIVALS/EVENTS
‘SOUTHERN ACCENT’: A free opening party is from 7-10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, for the exhibit “Southern Accent: Seeking the American South in Contemporary Art” at the Nasher Museum of Art, 2001 Campus Drive, Durham. The event will feature live music, a dance party and other entertainment. Beverages and Southern food will be available for purchase. bit.ly/2brn3j3 The exhibit runs through Jan. 8, 2017. For more information on the exhibit and artists featured, go to bit.ly/2aYU8WY.
MEET THE ARTIST: Photographer Burk Uzzle discusses his exhibit “All About America” with curator Patricia Leighten of Duke University from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at the Ackland Art Museum, 101 S. Columbia St., Chapel Hill. Free; limited seating. The exhibit runs through Sunday, Sept. 11. For more information, call 919-843-3687 or go to unc.live/2cf4p1L.
FRIDAY NIGHT MUSIC SERIES: Bynum Front Porch’s Friday Night Music Series concerts are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays at 950 Bynum Road. bit.ly/1rqkVi6
PROGDAY: Deus Ex Machina from Italy and Bent Knee headline the annual ProgDay International Progressive Music Festival Saturday, Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4, at Storybook Farm, 231 Storybook Lane, Chapel Hill. Performances begin at 10:30 a.m. each day. Single-day and weekend tickets available. For more information, go to progday.net.
SCULPTURE SHOW: Picnic receptions are from 3 p.m. to dark each Saturday in September for the 15th annual Come Out and Play outdoor sculpture show at JimGin farm just outside Carrboro at 150 Wild Horse Run, Pittsboro. Sculptures by more than 70 artists are featured. Dogs on leashes are welcome. Free admission. For more information, go to comeoutandplay.info.
ARTSCENTER CLASSES: Registration is open for fall arts classes at the ArtsCenter, 300 E. Main St., Carrboro. For more information, go to artscenterlive.org.
SUNDAYS IN HILLSBOROUGH: The band Coleslaw performs at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, as part of the Sundays in Hillsborough Concerts and Carriage Rides series of free concerts. The event will be held on the lawn of the courthouse, 106 E. Margaret Lane.
The 12-week series, which runs through Oct. 30, features concerts, carriage rides and activities at participating art galleries, historic sites and eateries. Carriage rides are 1-4 p.m. from the Hillsborough Visitor’s Center; cost: $10 per person. For more information, go to bit.ly/2aAsRby.
EXHIBIT: The exhibit “A Garden is a Dream Space” by mixed media artist Anne Marie Kennedy opens Sunday, Sept. 4, at the Horace Williams House, 610 E. Rosemary St., Chapel Hill. Kennedy is a member of Bonded Llama Studios in Raleigh and is an associate professor at Wake Technical College. A reception is 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. The exhibit is on display through Sunday, Sept. 25. 919-942-7818, preservationchapelhill.org
BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL: The third annual outdoor Bluegrass Festival is from 2-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Historic Moorefields, 2201 Moorefields Road, Hillsborough. Five bands are scheduled to perform. Food trucks will be on site; beer and wine will be available for purchase. Cost: $15 adults, $10 teens ages 13-17 and free for children 12 and under. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. No pets. Rain date: Sunday, Sept. 11. The event is a fundraiser for Moorefields. For the performance schedule and to purchase tickets, go to bit.ly/2bpBJNp. 919-732-4941, moorefields.org
HANDMADE PARADE: Hands-on workshops for all ages are from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Whitted Building, 300 W. Tryon St., Hillsborough. Artists will demonstrate puppet and costume-making techniques. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Cost: $5. Registration required. The theme for this year’s parade is “Walk of the Wild Things.” The parade is Saturday, Oct. 15. For more information and to register, go to bit.ly/Yd0g28.
MOVIE AT RIVER PARK: The Movie in the Park series screens the film “Tomorrowland” at 7:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, on the lawn of River Park, South Churton Street, Hillsborough. The free outdoor series screens family-friendly films the second Saturday of the month. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. For more information: bit.ly/1PNxTg5, bit.ly/29b4Es4.
CHILDREN’S CHOIR: The African Children’s Choir performs at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Emmaus Baptist Church, 2430 Silk Hope Gum Springs Road, Pittsboro. Donations requested. For more information, go to africanchildrenschoir.com.
PLAYMAKERS: Tickets are on sale for “Detroit ‘67” Sept. 14-Oct. 2 at PlayMakers Repertory Co., 150 Country Club Road, Chapel Hill. For more information and tickets: 919-962-7529, playmakersrep.org.
ARTSCENTER SEASON: The ArtsCenter, 300-G East Main St., Carrboro launches its first performance season with a diverse range of acclaimed local and national performers. Some of the featured musical acts include Jim Lauderdale, Leo Kottke, Alejandro Escovedo, Robin and Linda Williams, and Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas. The season kicks off with the Manhattan Short Film Festival Sept. 23-24. For information on the season’s lineup and tickets, go to artscenterlive.org.
FARM TOUR: Tickets are on sale for the 10th annual Eastern Triangle Farm Tour from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18. Twenty-five area farms will be featured. Sponsored by the Carolina Farm Stewardship Association. Cost: $30 per car for the weekend. For more information and tickets, go to bit.ly/2bvIwry or carolinafarmstewards.org.
EMERGING ARTIST GRANTS: Applications for the Durham Arts Council’s 2017 Emerging Artist Grants are available on the council’s website. Artists of all art forms who have lived in Durham, Orange, Chatham, Person or Granville counties for at least one year are eligible to apply for the career development project grants. The application deadline is Sept. 23. For more information: 919-560-2787, bit.ly/29IosVJ, durhamarts.org
POETRY FESTIVAL: The 11th annual West End Poetry Festival is Friday, Oct. 14, and Saturday, Oct. 15, in Carrboro. The event will feature readings, workshops, discussions and more. westendpoetryfestival.com
MUSIC
ARTSCENTER: 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. Sept. 30: Jim Lauderdale. Oct. 13: Piedmont Melody Makers. Oct. 21: Caleb Caudle. artscenterlive.org
HAW RIVER BALLROOM: 1711 Saxapahaw Bethlehem Church Road, Saxapahaw. Sept. 17: William Tyler. Sept. 24: The Deslondes. Sept. 30: Real Estate. Nov. 18: Mandolin Orange. hawriverballroom.com.
EXHIBITS/RECEPTIONS/OPENINGS
ACKLAND ART MUSEUM: 101 S. Columbia St. Through Sept. 11: “All About America: Photographs by Burk Uzzle.” Through Jan. 8: “ART& - An Experiment in Art & Community.” ackland.org.
ENO GALLERY: 100 S. Churton St., Hillsborough. Through Sept. 25: “Landscapes: Matter and Spirit” by Michael Brown, Jacob Cooley, Julyan Davis, Larry Gray, Jennifer Miller, Marlise Newman and Chad Smith. 919-602-2550, enogallery.net
FRANK GALLERY: 109 E. Franklin St. Through Sept. 4: “All That Glitters”: Ceramics by Bruce Gholson and Samantha Henneke; paintings by Gordon Jameson; jewelry by Sheila Stillman. Sept. 6-Oct. 9: “Paintings, Photographs, Friendship” by Clyde Edgerton and John Rosenthal; “Against the Wall” by Katherine Armacost; “Natural Lines” by Jim Oleson; “Turning the Lens on Learning” by Barbara Tyroler and the Kidzu Children’s Museum. Reception from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. 919-636-4135, frankisart.com
HILLSBOROUGH ARTS COUNCIL GALLERY: 102 N. Churton St., Hillsborough. Through Sept. 24. “Equine Abstractions” by Laura Hughes. 919-643-2500, hillsboroughartscouncil.org.
HILLSBOROUGH GALLERY OF ARTS: 121 N. Churton St. Through Sept. 25: “Dreaming in Color”: Paintings by Lolette Guthrie, textile art by Alice Levinson and blown glass by Pringle Teetor. 919-732-5001, hillsboroughgallery.com
HILLSBOROUGH VISITORS CENTER: 150 E. King St. Through Sept. 22: Exhibit by Eric Legge. Reception from 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26. 919-732-7741, visithillsboroughnc.com
HORACE WILLIAMS HOUSE: 610 E. Rosemary St. Sept. 4-25: “A Garden is a Dream Space” by Anne Marie Kennedy. 919-942-7818, preservationchapelhill.org
JOYFUL JEWEL: 44-A Hillsboro St., Pittsboro. Through Aug. 31: “Aquatic Creatures” by Stacy Lewis. 919-883-2775, joyfuljewel.com
LIGHT ART + DESIGN: 601 W. Rosemary St., Suite 111. Through Oct. 1: “Continuum” by Martha Clippinger, Joy Drury Cox, Susan Harbage Page, Tom Spleth and Hillary Waters. 919-942-7707, lightartdesign.com
WHITTED BUILDING: 300 W. Tryon St., Hillsborough. Through Sept. 26: Folk art paintings by Sam Ezell. hillsboroughartscouncil.org
THEATER, COMEDY, DANCE AND FILM
ARTSCENTER: 300-G E. Main St. Sept. 10: Transactors Improv: For Families. Sept. 17: No Shame Theatre - Carrboro, The Monti season opener. Sept. 23-24: Manhattan Short Film Festival. 919-929-2787, artscenterlive.org
PLAYMAKERS: Center for Dramatic Art, 150 Country Club Road, Chapel Hill. Sept. 14-Oct. 2: “Detroit ‘67.” Oct. 19-Nov. 6: “The Crucible.” Nov. 23-Dec. 11: “The May Queen.” Jan. 11-15, 2017: “De Profundis.” Jan. 25-Feb. 12, 2017: “Intimate Apparel.” April 5-29, 2017: “My Fair Lady.” April 26-30, 2017: “Mr. Joy.” 919-962-7529, playmakersrep.org, unc.live/1Xu022h.
