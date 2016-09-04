Support groups

▪ The Chapel Hill Zen Center offers meditation instruction at 9 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Tuesdays at 5322 N.C. 86. RSVP: 919-967-0861, info@chzc.org. chzc.org.
▪ Cornucopia House Cancer Support Center offers a free Restorative Yoga class for anyone affected by cancer from 9:30-11 a.m. Sundays at Blue Point Yoga Studio, 2816 Erwin Road, Durham. 919-401-9333.
▪ Meet to send books to people in prison 1-4 p.m. Sundays at 621 Hillsborough Road, Carrboro. prisonbooks.info.
▪ Overeaters Anonymous meets 4-5 p.m. Sundays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road. 919-360-3789.
▪ Breastfeeding Cafe, an informal drop-in for breastfeeding moms, is 10-11 a.m. Mondays at the Red Hen, University Mall, 201 S. Estes Drive.
▪ A yoga class by the UNC Comprehensive Cancer Support Program for people with cancer, caregivers and cancer survivors is 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays at Carolina Pointe II, 6011 Farrington Road. Each class costs $5. unclineberger.org.
▪ Women 55 and older walk trails in Meadowmont at 3:30 p.m. Mondays. 919-967-4054, walkingforwomen@gmail.com.
▪ Anorexia Bulimia Anonymous, a 12-step program for people with eating disorders, meets 7-8 p.m. Mondays in room 17 at Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive, Chapel Hill. triangleaba.wix.com/meeting.
▪ Overeaters Anonymous meets from 7-8 p.m. Mondays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road: 919-259-2843. Meetings are also held from 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays at Evergreen United Methodist Church, U.S. 15-501: 919-933-1355. Another group meets 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road. This group meets in the white building beside the main church building, directly across from Looking Glass Cafe.
▪ Gamblers Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays at Amity United Methodist Church, 825 Estes Drive. Call Tom at 919-460-9039.
▪ A 12-step program for relatives and friends of addicts meets 8-9 p.m. Mondays at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3638 Chapel Hill Road, Durham. 919-596-2915, nar-anon.org.
▪ Cornucopia House Cancer Support Center offers a free Restorative Yoga class for anyone affected by cancer from 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 940 Carmichael St., Chapel Hill. 919-401-9333.
▪ A needlework group that creates knitted and crocheted items for charities meets 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill, in Meeting Room A or C. schectman@gmail.com.
▪ Residents 50 and up play bingo from 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. 919-918-7364.
▪ A Meditation 101 class introduces beginners to meditation from 7-8:15 p.m. every Tuesday at Kosala Buddhist Center, 711 W. Rosemary St., Suite E, Carrboro. Walk-ins are welcome. meditationinchapelhill.org, KosalaEPC@gmail.com.
▪ The Chapel Hill Zen Center hosts a recovery group with a Buddhist perspective on 12-step programs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 5322 N.C. 86. Meetings begin with 20 minutes of silent meditation. 919-265-7600, ZenandRecovery@gmail.com.
▪ The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance support group meets from 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays at Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive. 919-533-9510.
▪ The Optimist Club of Chapel Hill meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first, second and third Wednesdays of the month at the Bob Evans restaurant, 5419 Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. New members are welcome.
▪ The People of Color Meditation Group meets 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Chapel Hill Zen Center, 5322 N.C. 86. For details, email Conal or Kriti: pocsittinggroup@gmail.com.
▪ An introduction to Buddhist philosophy, psychology and meditation will be from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Kosala Buddhist Center, 711 W. Rosemary St., Suite E, Carrboro. meditationinchapelhill.org, KosalaEPC@gmail.com.
▪ The Planting Seeds Sangha group meets to study and practice the Buddha’s teachings on mindfulness and meditation from 7:30-9 p.m. Wednesdays at the Church of the Advocate, 8410 Merin Road, Chapel Hill. Newcomers are welcome and no experience is necessary. plantingseedssangha.wix.com/chapel-hill-nc
▪ Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous meets from 10:30 a.m. to noon Fridays at the United Church of Chapel Hill, 1321 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. foodaddicts.org.
