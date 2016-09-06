Daybook: Sept. 7-10

Chapel Hill and area community events Sunday, Sept. 4, through Saturday, Sept. 10.
Wednesday
Cemetery committee
The Hillsborough cemetery committee meets at 9 a.m. in the downstairs boardroom of the Town Barn, 101 E. Orane St., Hillsborough. The agenda includes discussion of the Old Town Cemetery walking brochure, research updates and tombstone restoration. For more information: 919-732-1270, ext. 78.
Medicare information
Meet with a certified counselor from the Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program to discuss specific Medicare needs from 9 a.m. to noon at Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive. To register, call 919-968-2070.
Later, an informational class on Medicare is from 6-8 p.m. in Meeting Room C at Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive. Sponsored by the Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program, a division of the North Carolina Department of Insurance, and the Orange County Department on Aging. To register, call 919-968-2070. bit.ly/2bSkZ6Z
Home caregiving
The program Mapping the Home Caregiving Journey from Family Care to Hospice: Who, Where, What, When, How and How Much is from 2-4 p.m. at UNC Wellness Center at Meadowmont, 100 Sprunt St., Chapel Hill. Free. To register, call 919-966-5500. Email aym27517@gmail.com for more information.
Farmers’ market
The Carrboro Farmers’ Market is open from 3-6 p.m. in the Carrboro Town Commons beside Town Hall, 301 W. Main St. carrborofarmersmarket.com
Honoring heroes
The rededication of the Promethean Honor Guard sculpture is 5:30 p.m. at Chapel Hill Fire Station 1, 403 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The town’s fire and police departments also will ring a bell to honor law enforcement officers and firefighters who died in the 9/11 terror attacks. The sculpture, formerly at Fire Station 5, is now permanently installed at Fire Station 1. Refreshments will be served. For more information, go to bit.ly/2bXKT7b.
Information session
The Town of Chapel Hill is seeking public input on developing new walkability and open space standards in the Ephesus/Fordham District. The town will hold a public information session from 6-9 p.m. in Meeting Room B at Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive. For more information, go to bit.ly/2b5dDcM.
Diabetes support group
The Diabetes Education and Support Group meets from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays in the Gathering Room at University Place, 201 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. Free. Open to anyone who either has diabetes or has a friend or family member with the disease. For more information, email Diabetes.Group@yahoo.com.
Thursday
Pop-up market
The Chapel Hill Downtown Pop-up Farmers Market is open 3:30-5:30 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 27 on the plaza at 140 W. Franklin St. For more information, go to bit.ly/2b5bFcs.
Forgiveness
A workshop on forgiveness is from 4-6 p.m. at the Seymour Center, 2551 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill. Free; no registration required. The workshop also will be held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Passmore Center, 103 Meadowlands Drive, Hillsborough. For more information, call Yvette Missri at 919-245-4241.
Downsizing workshop
Registration is due for the Upside of Downsizing workshop 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the Seymour Center, 2551 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill. Cost: $10. For more information: 919-968-2070.
Friday
Big Book Sale
Thousands of books, CDs, DVDs and vinyl records will be on sale during the Big Book Sale Friday, Sept. 9, to Sunday, Sept. 11, at Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive. The fundraiser is sponsored by the Friends of Chapel Hill Public Library. Members only on Friday, Sept. 9; memberships will be sold at the door. For more information and sale hours, go to bit.ly/2bSmt1e.
‘Rosenwald’
A documentary on the life of Julius Rosenwald screens at 6:45 p.m. on the lawn of the Historic Russell School, 2001 St. Mary’s Road, Hillsborough. Free; bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free popcorn; bring your own drinks. Rain or shine. For more information, go to bit.ly/2bCFOkO.
Fridays on the Front Porch
Fireside Collective performs from 5-8 p.m. as part of the Fridays on the Front Porch series at the Carolina Inn, 211 Pittsboro St., Chapel Hill. Food trucks will be on site. For a complete schedule of events, go to bit.ly/1wvnmdm.
Saturday
Bird walk
The New Hope Audubon Society hosts a bird walk beginning at 7:30 a.m. in front of Oak Creek Village Shopping Center, 4600 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. Birders of all skill levels welcome. Bring snacks and water; wear long pants and walking shoes. Canceled if heavy rain. For more information, email Jim Capel at jim.capel@mindspring.com.
Stream watch
The New Hope Audubon Society is sponsoring a stream water quality monitoring event at 8 a.m. at several sites on New Hope Creek. To participate, email John Kent at jnkent25@gmail.com by Wednesday, Sept. 7.
Horton alumni
The Horton High School Alumni Association meets at 10 a.m. in Suite 813 at Horton Middle School, 79 Horton St., Pittsboro. Alumni and friends are welcome.
Living history
The Piedmont Living History Day celebration is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at various sites throughout Hillsborough. Maps and a schedule of events will be available at 10 a.m. at the Visitors Center. Activities on making candles, butter and quilts will be featured. Site tours will be available. For more information, call 919-732-7741 or go to bit.ly/2bHrEw9.
Book discussions
Ruth Moose discusses her book “Wedding Bell Blues: A Dixie Dew Mystery” at 11 a.m.at McIntyre’s Books, 220 Market St., Fearrington Village. Later, Nicholson Baker discusses his book “Substitute: Going to School with a Thousand Kids” at 2 p.m. at the store. 919-542-3030, bit.ly/29E99rw
Dog Swim
The Orange County Animal Services Department holds its annual Dog Swim from noon to 3 p.m. at the A.D. Clark Pool at Hargraves Community Center, 216 N. Roberson St., Chapel Hill. Dogs can swim for $5; owners swim for free. Dogs must be current on vaccinations. For more information, go to bit.ly/2ctmidk.
Antique Extravaganza
The Antique Road Extravaganza fundraiser for Orange County Historical Museum is 1-4 p.m. at Carillon Assisted Living of Hillsborough, 1911 Orange Grove Road. Professional appraisers will be on site to evaluate items. Tickets: $10 per item in advance; $25 at the door. Limit 2 items. For more information: 919-732-2201, 919-701-6911, info@orangeNChistory.org, bit.ly/2c7g4hw.
Bluegrass Festival
The third annual outdoor Bluegrass Festival is 2-7 p.m. at Historic Moorefields, 2201 Moorefields Road, Hillsborough. Five bands are scheduled to perform. Food trucks will be on site; beer and wine will be available for purchase. Cost: $15 adults, $10 teens ages 13-17 and free for children 12 and under. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. No pets. Rain date: Sunday, Sept. 11. The event is a fundraiser for Moorefields. For the performance schedule and to purchase tickets, go to bit.ly/2bpBJNp. 919-732-4941, moorefields.org
Poetry workshop
Hillsborough Poet Laureate William “Endlesswill” Davis holds a workshop on spoken word poetry from 3-5 p.m. at the Orange County Main Library, 137 W. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. This is the first in a three-part series of workshops. Another class is from 3-5 p.m. Sept. 25. Free. To register, call 919-995-7478 or email poetendlesswill@gmail.com. For more information: 919-245-2537, bit.ly/1OdzXC2.
Movie at River Park
The Movie in the Park series screens the film “Tomorrowland” at 7:45 p.m. on the lawn of River Park, South Churton Street, Hillsborough. The free outdoor series screens family-friendly films the second Saturday of the month. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. For more information: bit.ly/1PNxTg5, bit.ly/29b4Es4.
Empty Bowls dinner
Tickets sales are under way for the annual TABLE Empty Bowls dinner from 3:30-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at Weaver Street Market, 101 E. Weaver St., Carrboro. Tickets range from $15 to $50. Proceeds will be used to help TABLE provide hunger relief and nutrition education programs for local children.
Tickets can be purchased by phone at 919-636-4860; at tablenc.org/empty-bowls; at TABLE, 205 W. Weaver St.; or at Weaver Street Market. For more information: bit.ly/11wSz8z.
Farmers’ markets
▪ The Carrboro Farmers’ Market is open from 7 a.m. to noon in the Carrboro Town Commons beside Town Hall, 301 W. Main St. Free food waste drop-off every Saturday through September. Bring food scraps (veggie and all meat, bones and dairy) and food-related paper (paper napkins and paper plates) to be composted. carrborofarmersmarket.com
▪ The Chapel Hill Farmers’ Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon outside University Place, 201 S. Estes Drive. thechapelhillfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Hillsborough Farmers’ Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of the Hillsborough campus of UNC Hospital, 430 Waterstone Drive. hillsboroughfarmersmarket.org
Please send calendar items to chnclerk@newsobserver.com.
Support groups
Find a list of support groups with the Daybook calendar under the community tab at chapelhillnews.com.
Group meetings
▪ The Chapel Hill Zen Center offers meditation instruction at 9 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Tuesdays at 5322 N.C. 86. RSVP: 919-967-0861, info@chzc.org. chzc.org.
▪ Cornucopia House Cancer Support Center offers a free Restorative Yoga class for anyone affected by cancer from 9:30-11 a.m. Sundays at Blue Point Yoga Studio, 2816 Erwin Road, Durham. 919-401-9333.
▪ Meet to send books to people in prison 1-4 p.m. Sundays at 621 Hillsborough Road, Carrboro. prisonbooks.info.
▪ Overeaters Anonymous meets 4-5 p.m. Sundays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road. 919-360-3789.
▪ Breastfeeding Cafe, an informal drop-in for breastfeeding moms, is 10-11 a.m. Mondays at the Red Hen, University Mall, 201 S. Estes Drive.
▪ A yoga class by the UNC Comprehensive Cancer Support Program for people with cancer, caregivers and cancer survivors is 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays at Carolina Pointe II, 6011 Farrington Road. Each class costs $5. unclineberger.org.
▪ Women 55 and older walk trails in Meadowmont at 3:30 p.m. Mondays. 919-967-4054, walkingforwomen@gmail.com.
▪ Anorexia Bulimia Anonymous, a 12-step program for people with eating disorders, meets 7-8 p.m. Mondays in room 17 at Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive, Chapel Hill. triangleaba.wix.com/meeting.
▪ Overeaters Anonymous meets from 7-8 p.m. Mondays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road: 919-259-2843. Meetings are also held from 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays at Evergreen United Methodist Church, U.S. 15-501: 919-933-1355. Another group meets 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road. This group meets in the white building beside the main church building, directly across from Looking Glass Cafe.
▪ Gamblers Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays at Amity United Methodist Church, 825 Estes Drive. Call Tom at 919-460-9039.
▪ A 12-step program for relatives and friends of addicts meets 8-9 p.m. Mondays at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3638 Chapel Hill Road, Durham. 919-596-2915, nar-anon.org.
▪ Cornucopia House Cancer Support Center offers a free Restorative Yoga class for anyone affected by cancer from 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 940 Carmichael St., Chapel Hill. 919-401-9333.
▪ A needlework group that creates knitted and crocheted items for charities meets 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill, in Meeting Room A or C. schectman@gmail.com.
▪ Residents 50 and up play bingo from 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. 919-918-7364.
▪ A Meditation 101 class introduces beginners to meditation from 7-8:15 p.m. every Tuesday at Kosala Buddhist Center, 711 W. Rosemary St., Suite E, Carrboro. Walk-ins are welcome. meditationinchapelhill.org, KosalaEPC@gmail.com.
▪ The Chapel Hill Zen Center hosts a recovery group with a Buddhist perspective on 12-step programs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 5322 N.C. 86. Meetings begin with 20 minutes of silent meditation. 919-265-7600, ZenandRecovery@gmail.com.
▪ The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance support group meets from 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays at Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive. 919-533-9510.
▪ The Optimist Club of Chapel Hill meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first, second and third Wednesdays of the month at the Bob Evans restaurant, 5419 Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. New members are welcome.
▪ The People of Color Meditation Group meets 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Chapel Hill Zen Center, 5322 N.C. 86. For details, email Conal or Kriti: pocsittinggroup@gmail.com.
▪ An introduction to Buddhist philosophy, psychology and meditation will be from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Kosala Buddhist Center, 711 W. Rosemary St., Suite E, Carrboro. meditationinchapelhill.org, KosalaEPC@gmail.com.
▪ The Planting Seeds Sangha group meets to study and practice the Buddha’s teachings on mindfulness and meditation from 7:30-9 p.m. Wednesdays at the Church of the Advocate, 8410 Merin Road, Chapel Hill. Newcomers are welcome and no experience is necessary. plantingseedssangha.wix.com/chapel-hill-nc
▪ Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous meets from 10:30 a.m. to noon Fridays at the United Church of Chapel Hill, 1321 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. foodaddicts.org.
To add your club to the calendar or update your group’s meeting time or location, send information two weeks in advance to chnclerk@newsobserver.com.
Comments