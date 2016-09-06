Joni Gilgor of Chapel Hill, Daughter of the late Minnie and Louis L. Gilgor, departed this life on August 29, 2016 at The Hospice Home of Alamance-Caswell in Burlington, NC. She was born in Philadelphia, PA where she lived until she moved to Chapel Hill in 1979.
Joni is survived by a brother, Robert S. Gilgor (Bryna) of Chapel Hill, NC, and nephews Mark D. Grizer (Marlene) of Marlton, NJ; Steven H. Grizer (Kimberly) of Northville, MI; Ronald F. Grizer (Emily) of Stafford, PA; Edward M. Gilgor, of Atlanta, GA; and niece Deborah E. Gilgor of Chapel Hill, NC; many great nephews, great nieces and cousins.
Joni was also preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Ethel A. Grizer (Bernard).
Joni will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor, love of family and friends, and her lifelong love of animals.
Joni had a long and successful career at Orange Water and Sewer Authority and retired in 2004.
At Joni’s request, no memorial service is planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joni’s memory to the North Carolina Veterinary Medical Foundation, Inc., NC State University, NC State Box 8401, Raleigh, NC 27695-8401, or to Paws With A Cause, 4646 South Division Avenue, Wayland, MI 49348.
