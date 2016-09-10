Juanita Carter Irvin, 96, died August 17 at Twin Lakes Health Center in Burlington, North Carolina.
A Memorial Service was held on Saturday, September 10 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church at 1300 Jefferson Road in Greensboro, NC, conducted by Reverend Randall Keeney and Reverend Rebecca Justice Scunior. A reception was held at the church following the service.
Juanita was born July 9,1920 in Rockingham County, the eighth child of Blanche Butler Carter and Yancy Holman Carter. Survivors are her daughter, Anne Carter of Summerfield, NC; granddaughters, Emily Anna Schunior and her husband, Larry Jones, of Atlanta, GA; and the Reverend Rebecca Justice Scunior of Washington, D.C., and her husband, Andrew Baisch. Great-grandchildren are Samuel Carter Jones and Henry Jones of Atlanta, GA, and her sister, Marie Franklin of Greensboro, NC.
Juanita graduated from North Carolina Baptist Hospital Nursing School in Winston Salem in 1941. She started her nursing career at Sternberger Pediatric Hospital in Greensboro. She served in the Army Nurse Corps and was discharged in 1943. Juanita worked in the polio hospital in Greensboro until the Red Cross sent her to Minneapolis, MN where she helped staff to learn to work with iron lungs. In 1946-47, she attended University of North Carolina School of Public Health to earn a certificate in public health nursing. She worked as a visiting nurse for the Guilford County Public Health Department for many years. During that time, the Health Department sent her to New York City to study rehabilitation nursing with Dr.Howard Rusk, who is known as the father of rehabilitation medicine. After she left Guilford County, she worked at several nursing jobs, including the rehabilitation clinic at UNC. She retired from nursing as the assistant director of nursing at Carol Woods, a retirement community in Chapel Hill.
In retirement, she enjoyed extensive travel as well as gardening, especially flowers. She was a lover of nature.
The family would like to thank all those who cared for her at Twin Lakes and her physician. Dr. Richard Letvak.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Shot@Life, P.O. Box 96399, Washington, D.C. (a fund for the eradication of polio worldwide), or to St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 301 A Street, S.E., Washington, D.C.
Condolences may be offered at <a href="http://www.richandthompson.com" target="_new">www.richandthompson.com</a>
Comments