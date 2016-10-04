Toula Protos Bockting, age ninety, died of heart failure on September 25, 2016, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. She was born on March 25, 1926, in Washington, D.C. to James Protos and Sophia Manolas Protos. She attended Roosevelt High School. As a young woman, she worked for the State Department and the CIA. After earning her Bachelor’s Degree in Foreign Service from Georgetown University, she married Robert B. Bockting (1923-2011) and later worked for the Fogarty International Center at the National Institutes of Health. After retiring, she volunteered for several years as a docent at the National Museum of Women in the Arts. During the 1990s and the early years of the 21st century, she enjoyed travelling with her husband, socializing with friends, and spending time with her nieces Emily Bartlett and Elizabeth Bolen and their children. Nine years ago, she and Robert moved from Bethesda, Maryland, to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, to be near their daughter. Survivors include her daughter Margaret Bockting, her grandson Sandro Navas, and her sisters Mary Hantzes and Agnes Karanikas. Walker’s Funeral Home of Chapel Hill is honored to serve the Bockting family. Online condolences may be offered at <a href="http://www.walkersfuneralservice.com" target="_new">www.walkersfuneralservice.com</a>
