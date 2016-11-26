Eunice Louise Wheeler left this world peacefully on Saturday, October 15, 2016, after a long illness, with her three children by her side. Eunice was born in Klamath Falls, Ore., on December 2, 1944. She grew up in Eugene, Ore., and then moved to the East Coast for her adult life in Rochester, NY, Washington D.C., and Durham and Chapel Hill, NC. Eunice was a highly intelligent and accomplished woman, earning her undergraduate degree at Brigham Young University, her Ph.D. in Sociology at University of North Carolina- Chapel Hill, and her Master’s in Social Work at The Catholic University of America.
Eunice was an avid reader with a true love of learning. She loved following the stock market. She enjoyed tracking celestial happenings, including eclipses, northern lights, and constellations. Eunice relaxed by listening to celtic music, meditating, going to the ocean, and spending time with her dog and her daughter’s cat. She believed in living naturally and aligned herself with her Native American heritage. A typical evening with Eunice would include a zen-like multi-course Mediterranean meal with sparkling water, salmon, salad, olives, and Brie. Eunice was a feminist who celebrated the strength of women. Most of all, Eunice dedicated her life to her children, spending countless hours helping them reach their full potential.
Eunice was the daughter of the late Herrick and Frances Wheeler. She is survived by her three loving children, Bronwen Wheeler Rankin (Andy), Iris Wheeler McLean, and Skyler Wheeler McLean; her three grandchildren, Coral, Pearl, and Fisher; her sisters, Annellie Sue Gutherie and Frances Elizabeth Teitzel (Bert); her two nieces, Leona (Alan) and Caitlin (Nick); and their children.
