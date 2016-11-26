Bobbie Gray (Bob) Roberts Sr. passed away at the age of 92 years old. He is survived by a son, a daughter and 3 grandchildren. Bob was a US Navy WW II veteran, having served in the Pacific theater in the Construction Battalion (SeaBees). He landed with the US Marines on the island of Tarawa and served in the occupation of Japan after the surrender. After the war, Bob graduated from NC State University with a degree in civil engineering. For most of his life, he owned his own business as a land surveyor. In his later years he played pool around Chapel Hill and enjoyed being around people. He lived a long, full life. He will be missed. The Family will receive friends on Monday, November 21, 2016 from 7:00 – 9:00 PM at Walker’s Funeral Home of Chapel Hill. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the Hock Family Pavillion 4023 N. Roxboro Rd. Durham, NC 27704. Walker’s Funeral Home of Chapel Hill is honored to serve the Roberts Family. Online condolences may be offered at www. <a href="http://walkersfuneralservice.com" target="_new">walkersfuneralservice.com</a>
