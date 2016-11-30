Ada Virginia Hopkins Lucas, age 89, said ‘goodbye and fizzled out’ on November 13, 2016 at UNC Hospital. Ada was born on April 25, 1927 in Washington Co., to Magnolia and Roy Hopkins. She attended UNCG and studied music. Married Ted Cohoon on August 28, 1946 and had 3 children: Darrell Cohoon, Debbie Jo Cohoon (died 2010), and Cherry Cohoon Gibbs. Many wonderful years were spent with her grandchildren Loren Ford (dec.), Kelsey Gibbs, & Tyler Hill. She lived in her home in Chapel Hill, NC since 1958 and was a realtor. She was known for her fiery political discussions and riding around in her Playboy pink '66 Mustang convertible with a life-sized KoKo the Gorilla. Just a year ago, Ada went with her family on a hot air balloon ride in Asheville, NC. A reminder from her family to stick together and enjoy the short time on this beautiful Earth with your loved ones, she will surely be missed. A private gathering will take place at Ada's home to honor her memory.
Comments