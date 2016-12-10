Shelton Keith Henderson, 57, of Chapel Hill, NC, went to be with his God on November 22, 2016 at his residence.
Born December 23, 1958 to the late Levi Shelton Henderson and Mary Edna Chadwick Henderson of Chapel Hill, NC. Keith was the husband of Sarah Knight Henderson.
Keith loved music and singing, and entertained many with the extraordinary gift God gave to him, his voice. He was a loving husband, father, son, and brother who loved his God and his Church, Mt. Carmel Baptist, and was beloved by the residents of Croasdaile Village where he worked.
Left to cherish Keith’s memory with his wife and mother are his daughter Lauren Henderson (Matt) of Raleigh, NC; his son Chad Henderson (Sarah) of Charlotte, NC; three sisters, Genny Wrenn (James) of Chapel Hill, NC, Lisa Floyd (Tim) of Raleigh, NC, and Teresa Lindsay (Dwayne) of Salisbury, NC; his mother- in-law Eleanor Glynn Knight, of Croasdaile Village; two nieces; six nephews; and his dogs Penny and Tanner.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, November 26, 2016 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends in the church Sanctuary from 10:00 – 10:45 AM, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Music Ministry, 2016 Mt. Carmel Church Rd Chapel Hill, NC 27517.
Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill is honored to serve the Henderson family. Online condolences may be offered at <a href="http://www.walkersfuneralservice.com" target="_new">www.walkersfuneralservice.com</a>
