Robert Marvin Kozelka, 90, passed away on December 1, 2016. Born in Minneapolis, MN, he was one of the twin sons (Richard B. Kozelka, 1926 - 2009) who graced the life of Richard L. Kozelka and Winifred B. Kozelka. He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Eckfeldt Kozelka, 4 sons (Paul, Tom, Jim, Peter), three grandchildren (Caitlyn, Wyatt, Bryn, Lucas), and three daughters-in-law (Jan, Beth, Bia).
After B.A. and M.A. degrees obtained at the Univ. of Minnesota, he served briefly in the U.S. Army Air Corps before finishing a Ph.D. at Harvard University. His principal vocation, and oft-noted gift, for teaching Statistics, was practiced primarily at Williams College, where he taught for more than 30 years, and where he retired as Chaircreature (his chosen term) of the Mathematics Dept. in 1988. The college now awards the honorary “Robert M. Kozelka Prize for Excellence in Statistics” annually. Upon retirement, he moved to Chapel Hill, where he taught part-time at UNC and Duke for 13 years.
In his own, exceedingly modest words, Bob “had only one talent but many interests. That talent was making Mathematics & Statistics both interesting and amusing to anyone willing to listen. The interests included the out-of-doors, anthropology, tennis, making up cross-word puzzles, and eclectic reading.”
He inherited from his father a strong belief in responsibility and from his mother, a high sense of the ridiculous. He was extremely fond of Dalmatians.
Bob was a member of Binkley Church in Chapel Hill, which he found enriching and rewarding. He will appreciate being remembered by his extended family, who always valued him for his wealth of extemporaneous knowledge of culture and literature, his affectionate nature and his incisive wit, by the friends he felt fortunate to have, and by the students whose testimony often proved that he was right about his professional talent.
