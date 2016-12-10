Robert Marvin Kozelka

5:30 NC State's BeeJay Anya: They kind of came in here and thought they could punk us. I ain’t no punk Pause

8:58 NC State's Mark Gottfried: Today was a lot of fun for our players

0:56 NC State's Maverick Rowan makes the winning basket as time expires

3:13 NC State's Maverick Rowan talks after the Wolfpack's victory over Wake Forest

11:43 ACC Now Live from Reynolds Coliseum: December 8, 2016

13:19 Roy Cooper thanks supporters at victory rally

5:27 Police official discusses homicide in Cary Friday night

0:43 Wolfpack football players make a special delivery

2:28 'I thought you would live forever.': Coach K's tribute to his friend Jim Valvano