Michael K. Berkut, 101 of Chapel Hill passed away Thursday, December 1, 2016. Michael was a charter member of Olin T. Binkley Memorial Baptist Church, Chapel Hill founded in 1958 and was a faithful member.
He received his undergraduate degree in Agricultural Chemistry from North Carolina State University. He continued graduate study in Nutrition and Medical Biochemistry. His studies were interrupted in 1942 when he was called to active duty in the U.S. Army. Michael was ordered to the 82nd Inf. Div. and was assigned to the 325th Glider Inf. Hq. Regiment Staff as Intelligence and Reconnaissance office, S-2. Michael participated in airborne invasions of Sicily, Normandy, and Holland by glider and in ground combat operations in Italy, France, Belgium, the Bulge and Germany on to Berlin. His military decorations include: Legion of Merit, Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster, Distinguished Unit Citation, Combat Infantry Badge, Glider Assault Landing Badge, 6 Battle Participation Stars, Bronze Assault Service Arrowhead, French and Belgium Fourragers, Orange Lanyard of Netherlands, and the Army Commendations Medal. Michael retired in 1975 with more than 30 years of combined active and reserve service. As a reservist, he was commandant of the Durham NC USAR school for 12 years. Michael separated from active duty in 1946 and resumed his graduate studies. He received a Doctorate in Biochemistry in 1953 from the University of North Carolina School of Medicine. From 1962 to 1964, on leave from UNC as Research Biochemist, he was with the Division of Biology and Medicine, Atomic Energy Commission, Washington D.C. Michael retired as Professor Emeritus of Biochemistry after 44 years of teaching and research. Preceded in death by the late Cora Lee Mills of Apex, NC, and survived by their two children: Jack Berkut (Marilyn) and Nancy Berkut Beck (Frank). Also preceded in death by the late Frances Olive Snyder of Lexington, NC and survived by stepson Jimmy Snyder (Sandra) and stepdaughter Jean Olive Stubbs (Allston). Michael is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step grandchildren and step great grandchildren. Walker’s Funeral Home was honored to serve the Berkut family. Online condolences may be offered at www. <a href="http://walkersfuneralservice.com" target="_new">walkersfuneralservice.com</a>
