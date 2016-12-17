Erwin R. Smarr, M.D. died Nov. 29, 2016 peacefully in his sleep at age 90. Dr. Smarr was a resident at Carolina Meadows, Chapel Hill, N.C., for 22 years. Erv graduated from Jefferson Medical College in 1950, and from the Philadelphia Psychoanalytic Institute in 1968. In addition to private practice in both Philadelphia and Savannah, he held directorships at Haverford State Hospital and Horsham Clinic in PA, and Memorial Medical Center in Savannah. Erv taught at the Philadelphia Psychiatric Center, Hahnemann Medical and Mercer Universities and UNC and Duke-UNC. His beloved wife Judy passed away in 2008, and his first wife Rose Ann died in 1998. He is survived by a brother and sister, two daughters and two grandsons, three stepsons, a stepdaughter; and numerous step grandchildren.
