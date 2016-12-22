Mary Elizabeth Bonnell Chase, age 73 , died on, December 11, 2016 , having lived what she often said was a wonderful life. She was born on February 10, 1943, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and was the second daughter of William Shannon and Betty Mae Bonnell. Her greatest joy was her family, and she was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. From the time she was confirmed, just after her marriage in 1962, she served in the Episcopal Church. Besides her all-encompassing love of people, she was a faithful caregiver and a volunteer all her life.
Mary is survived by her husband of 54 years, Robert Harold Chase, Jr.; and by three children, Robert Chase and his wife, Michelle, of Estes Park, Colorado, Catherine Chase and her partner, Charles Peete, of Durham, North Carolina, and Elizabeth Chase Haft and her husband, Ken, of Richmond, Virginia; four grandchildren, Joshua, Rachel, and Jacob Haft, and Allison Peete; two sisters, Judith Bonnell-Wenzel and Ruth Roden; and a brother, Ralph Bonnell.
A service will be held in the chapel at the Chapel of the Cross on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at 2 PM.
Memorial gifts may be made in thanksgiving for Mary’s dear friend, Doris Cotton, to the Chapel Fund at the Chapel of the Cross, 304 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill, NC 27514.
