Barbara Saylor Masson

Barbara Masson passed away peacefully with her loving husband by her side. Barbara was born July 27, 1933 in Fajardo, Puerto Rico to Harvey and Ruth Saylor. After short stints in Kansas and Missouri, her parents moved to Oak Ridge, TN. Barbara graduated from the University of Tennessee with a B.S. in Botany. She attended graduate school at the University of Arizona, earning an M.S. in Education. While at the University of Arizona, Barbara met and married James Masson. Jim went to work for Chemstrand Corp. and his career took Barbara to Alabama, Missouri and Chapel Hill, NC. Barbara spent much of her time raising their four children and found time to work; her favorite job was at the Missouri Botanical Garden. When Jim retired in 1992, they moved to Lake Norman where Barbara enjoyed sharing time with her family and friends. She was an avid gardener and also enjoyed swimming, walking, biking and travel. Barbara was active in the Piedmont Unitarian Universalist Fellowship and various garden, neighborhood, church and book clubs. Barbara was a kind friend to all who knew her and a generous volunteer throughout her life. Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 60 years, James Masson; daughters, Michelle Masson (Bill Bakewell) of Madison, WI, Karen Masson Kendig (Tom) of Apex, NC and sons, Mark Masson (St Louis, MO) and Marvin Masson (Karen) NSW, Australia; brother, Harvey Lee Saylor (Arlene) of Ashland, Oregon; 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Special thanks to Hospice of Iredell County and the Serenity House of Mooresville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the above organizations or Piedmont Unitarian Universalist Church or the Chapel Hill Botanical Garden in memory of Barbara Masson. A celebration of life will be held on March 4, 2017 at the Piedmont Unitarian Universalist Church. Ingram Funeral Home in Mooresville is serving the family.
